Western Digital Corporation specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing hard drives. Under the Western Digital and WD names, the group offers internal and external hard drives for PCs, laptops, servers, work stations, storage networks, and consumer electronics. Products are sold primarily through system builders, resellers, and retailers. Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (28%), America (4.5%), China (24.3%), Asia (25.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (17.5%).

Sector Computer Hardware