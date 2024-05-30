Dear Stakeholders, Over the past year, we have continued our journey towards sustainable excellence, building upon the strong foundation we established in previous years. Our efforts around environmental, social, and responsible business have always been an integral part of our corporate DNA. These focus areas have guided us to make meaningful decisions that benefit our business and have a positive impact on the environment, society, and our stakeholders. The past year had some unique challenges. Throughout it all, our teams around the world showed incredible strength, resilience, and innovation. It led us to collaborate in impactful ways and think critically and more strategically than ever. We continued to lead with genuine care for one another, pride in creating innovative products for our customers, and an unwavering commitment to support the communities in which we operate. We continue to distinguish ourselves through both transparency and substantive progress: Protecting the Environment Through thoughtful planning and execution, we have already set and achieved goals such as running certain facilities on renewable energy and reducing energy consumption per unit produced. But we continuously strive to do more.

In June 2023, we announced a new set of ambitious sustainability goals that serve as a testament to our determination to drive positive change in the world. These goals reflect our recognition of the pressing global challenges we face and our commitment to playing a vital role in addressing them. Most notably, we have set a target to achieve carbon neutrality across our global operations. This means reducing our carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy sources, and offsetting any remaining emissions to ensure a net-zero impact on the environment. More details about the new goals and initiatives that will drive our progress are detailed in this report. Investing in Our People We are intensifying our efforts to create a diverse and inclusive workplace where every voice is heard, valued, and empowered. Our priorities include a continued focus on fair compensation, improved feedback channels, empowering our employee resource groups, and driving greater inclusion by fighting bias. Evolving Our Operations Over the past year, our global operations team has fostered a new organization to help drive sustainability improvements across key

parts of our supply chain. From uncovering opportunities for greater supply chain efficiency to understanding the impacts of waste and water usage, we have taken great strides in integrating strategic, environmentally driven choices in our product development. In doing so, we continue to refine our production processes while being able to increase more positive social and societal impacts outside our walls. Looking Ahead These priorities are not just guideposts but our roadmap to a more sustainable and responsible future. We recognize that achieving them will require unwavering dedication, innovation, and collaboration with our stakeholders. At Western Digital, we firmly believe that businesses have a vital role in addressing global challenges, and sustainability is not just a choice but an imperative. Together, we are shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our planet and generations to come. Thank you for your interest in Western Digital and our FY2023 Sustainability Report. David Goeckeler, CEO