As of the end of FY2023, we reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 14% from our 2020 level, putting us nearly a third of the way to our 2030 commitment in just two years. Secured renewable energy to support 100% of demand in five out of 12 factories: wafer factories (Great Oaks and Fremont sites in the US) and head and media factories (Philippines HGA, Sarawak Substrate in Malaysia, Shenzhen Media in China).

2030 commitment in just two years.

Western Digital is working to implement on-site solar at multiple facilities worldwide. For example, numerous sites in Thailand started construction of on-site solar in FY2022. Power generation commenced in FY2023, meeting 1% of facilities' energy demand. In FY2022, we set an assertive target for energy conservation measures corresponding to >2.0% reduction of energy use over FY2021. We met this annual target and completed planned energy conservation measures corresponding to a 3.0% reduction.

Waste Reduction Our global team collaborates and shares knowledge to optimize energy, water, and waste management. In FY2023, we launched a recycling program with stakeholders to analyze recycled materials. Our waste- reduction achievements include: Select HDD products received third-party verification of recycled content by weight in recent HDD products: The 28TB Ultrastar® DC HC680 SMR HDD and 24TB Ultrastar® DC HC580 CMR HDD have 40% recycled content.

The 18TB Ultrastar® DC HC550 CMR HDD and 20TB Ultrastar® DC HC650 SMR HDD have 41% recycled content. Enterprise HDD product packaging received third-party verification of 45-64% recycled content. Paper: Redesigned flash product packaging to reduce paper usage by approx. 35% weight

HDD: 95% recycled paper materials for carton boxes Plastic pallets for enterprise products: HDD: 30% recycled polypropylene Plastic trays for bulk flash products: Redesigned plastic trays to use approx. 50% less PET plastic by weight

Increasing use of recycled PET to 25%

Supply Chain Resiliency Western Digital has an extensive in-house manufacturing network and hundreds of global production parts suppliers and contract manufacturers. Our supply chain approach aims to increase resiliency and accountability, which will lead to better working conditions and a more responsible and resilient supply chain. Our accomplishments include: Actively participated in the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI) since its founding in 2017. Through the RLI, we discuss best practices, collaborate with peers to develop cross-industry standards for healthy and sustainable working conditions, and utilize shared resources to monitor our practices and those of our suppliers.

Actively participated in the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI) since its founding in 2017. Through the RLI, we discuss best practices, collaborate with peers to develop cross-industry standards for healthy and sustainable working conditions, and utilize shared resources to monitor our practices and those of our suppliers. Encouraged suppliers to set science-based targets and joined over 740 financial institutions and multinational firms with $136 trillion in assets and spending power in supporting the CDP Science- Based Targets Campaign, for which we received a 96% response rate.