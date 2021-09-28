Log in
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

(WDC)
  Report
Western Digital : Flash Innovation Helps Small- to Medium-si ...

09/28/2021 | 07:52am EDT
According to an IDC 2021 FutureScape, by 2021, at least 70% of digitally-enabled small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will operate under a hybrid model of working, with remote work emerging as a norm1.

This can put pressure on business owners as they, their staff or IT consultants support advanced use cases like virtualization, collaborative editing and intensive database workloads in order to manage the seamless flow of data.

For SMBs, NAS - or network attached storage - is one of the most widely used methods for accessing, sharing and protecting data alongside the cloud. NAS solutions help SMBs solve for latency and remote shared access to data or applications across the network.

"SMBs need robust systems that are efficient and intuitive to manage, and in many cases they need some sort of infrastructure on-premises. A NAS solution can benefit SMBs of all sizes, providing the performance, capacity and reliability they need. For more advanced and performance intensive applications, however, the NAS system will need a boost," said Eric Spanneut, vice president of Client and Enterprise SSDs for Western Digital's Flash Business unit. "Our new WD Red™ SN700 NVMe™ SSD is the perfect caching solution to complement our WD Red HDDs in a high-capacity NAS environment."

Boost NAS Performance with a New NVMe SSD Cache Solution
Leveraging its strength and leadership in flash, Western Digital today announced the new WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD, a high-endurance, fast-caching solution that accelerates NAS performance for SMB customers.

This powerful new drive is engineered to support 24/7 NAS environments and always-on applications with the ultimate in reliability and endurance. Its fast system responsiveness and I/O performance are perfect for multi-user, multi-application environments, letting SMBs tame their toughest projects from virtualization to collaborative editing to intensive database storage. Its slim "gum stick" design slips right into the NVMe-ready M.2 slot that is available in many of today's leading NAS enclosures.

"NVMe technology is now more integral to QNAP solutions than ever before, with most of our RAID models supporting M.2 SSD caching as a standard," said Tamblyn Calman, sales and marketing director, QNAP. "The WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD helps to further enhance QNAP's product portfolio's storage capabilities by boosting the NAS system's read/write speeds without adding to the overall number of disks in the array."

Key features of the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD drive include:

  • High Performance - Delivers up to 3,430 MB/s** performance (500GB and 1TB models) - more than 5 times the sequential read capability of SATA drives

  • High Reliability and Endurance - Optimized for 24/7 NAS workload environments offering high reliability and endurance of up to 5,100 TBW (4TB model) to handle the constant caching of read and rewrite cycles

  • High Capacity - Offered in capacities from 250GB* to 4TB* to help cover present and future caching needs

Availability
The new WD Red NVMe SSDs join Western Digital's WD Red portfolio of storage solutions that include WD Red HDDs and WD Red SATA SSDs - all purpose-built for NAS. The WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD family is now available from the Western Digital store and through select distribution channel partners. It has a 5-year limited warranty.***

Learn More

About Western Digital
Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

1 IDC FutureScape Webcast: Worldwide SMB 2021 Predictions, Doc # US47035820, December 2020
* Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
** 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.
*** 5 years or Max Endurance (TBW) limit, whichever occurs first.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, and WD Red are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. NVMe is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Not all products are available in all regions of the world.

© 2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Western Digital Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
