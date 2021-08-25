Log in
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

(WDC)
Western Digital : in advanced talks to merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings - WSJ

08/25/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp is in advanced talks to merge with Japanese semiconductor firm Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal potentially valued at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Western Digital's shares jumped as much as 15% in afternoon trading.

The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, the report https://on.wsj.com/2Wn8KHC said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Kioxia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 547 M - -
Net income 2021 519 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 18 620 M 18 620 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 63 800
Free-Float 97,5%
