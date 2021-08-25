Western Digital : in advanced talks to merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings - WSJ

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp is in advanced talks to merge with Japanese semiconductor firm Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal potentially valued at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Western Digital's shares jumped as much as 15% in afternoon trading.

The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, the report https://on.wsj.com/2Wn8KHC said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Kioxia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)