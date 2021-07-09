Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

(WDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Digital : Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase the Benefits of Developing Flash and Hard Drive Technology on July 15, 2021

07/09/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, July 15 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be hosted by Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Technology and Strategy. In 2015, Western Digital made a key bet that the two large storage markets—flash and HDD—are best developed under one company, serving the diverging needs of multiple customers and market segments. Dr. Sivaram will also discuss how critical it is that these two technology solutions leverage each other in the underlying engineering, marketing, and customer access, even while determining the future of data infrastructure.

Registration for the live webcast will be accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
09:06aWESTERN DIGITAL  : Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase ...
PU
09:02aWESTERN DIGITAL  : Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase the Benefits of ..
BU
07/08WESTERN DIGITAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08WESTERN DIGITAL  : Appoints Dr. Thomas Caulfield and Miyuki Suzuki to Its Board ..
BU
07/08Western Digital Corporation Announces Board Appointments
CI
06/24Japan's Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, aims for Sept IPO - report
RE
06/23Japan's Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, aims for Sept IPO - report
RE
06/22WESTERN DIGITAL  : Flash Innovations Unlock Powerful New Experiences for Next-Ge..
BU
06/22Western Digital Corp. Announces its Second-Generation UFS 3.1 Storage Solutio..
CI
06/22WESTERN DIGITAL  : Flash Innovations Unlock Powerful New Experi ...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 538 M - -
Net income 2021 519 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 20 784 M 20 784 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 63 800
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 67,82 $
Average target price 92,04 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert K. Eulau Chief Financial Office & Executive VP
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Kathleen A. Cote Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION25.17%21 682
NETAPP, INC.24.58%18 402
PURE STORAGE, INC.-16.67%5 665
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.-3.34%566
NETLIST, INC.857.38%559
INNODISK CORPORATION24.70%554