Western Digital : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferen ...

11/19/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Presentation: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:40 a.m. PT / 10:40 a.m. ET

Event: Nasdaq Investor Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Event: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Presentation: Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Event: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET

These virtual presentations will be available as live webcasts, accessible through Western Digital's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Western Digital Corporation published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
