Western Energy Services Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Western Energy Services Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 42.95 million compared to CAD 30.59 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 7.74 million compared to net income of CAD 35.43 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.23 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 1.81 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.23 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 1.81 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 122.19 million compared to CAD 81.07 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 3.49 million compared to net income of CAD 31.44 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 2.4 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 2.4 a year ago.