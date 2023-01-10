Western Forest Products : 2021 Sustainability Report
2021
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
About Our Report: This report covers Western's 2021 sustainability performance, and our approach to managing our sustainability topics.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chairman's Letter
6
Western - What Defines Us
7
Vision and Values
9
In this Report
13
Health and Safety
14
Our Workforce
20
Sustainable Forest Management
30
Carbon and Climate
44
Indigenous Relationships
52
Communities
60
4 Western Forest Products - 2021 Sustainability Report
100%
of our managed tenures are third party certified
648
big trees conserved since 2018
970,032
100%
identified wildlife features retained, including bear dens and bird nests
685,459
hectares (or 52%), within our tenures are conserved from harvest activity
the equivalent of 1,276,936 football fields
tCO2e was removed as a result of Western's activities in 2020
$2.2M
provided in total community investments since 2017
Zero
work-relatedCOVID-19 transmissions were recorded in 2021
for the second year in a row
40
active agreements with Indigenous groups or Indigenous organizations
Western Forest Products - 2021 Sustainability Report
5
$1.03B
in employee wages and benefits paid since 2017
supporting our people and communities
37.5%
percentage of women
board directors and executive officers
as at December 31, 2021
Disclaimer
Western Forest Products Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:16:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
