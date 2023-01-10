Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Western Forest Products Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEF   CA9582112038

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

(WEF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
1.220 CAD   +0.83%
03:17aWestern Forest Products : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
2022Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results and Conference Call Details
AQ
2022RBC Capital Markets Details North American Lumber Stats
MT
Western Forest Products : 2021 Sustainability Report

01/10/2023 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

About Our Report: This report covers Western's 2021 sustainability performance, and our approach to managing our sustainability topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chairman's Letter

6

Western - What Defines Us

7

Vision and Values

9

In this Report

13

Health and Safety

14

Our Workforce

20

Sustainable Forest Management

30

Carbon and Climate

44

Indigenous Relationships

52

Communities

60

4 Western Forest Products - 2021 Sustainability Report

100%

of our managed tenures are third party certified

648

big trees conserved since 2018

970,032

100%

identified wildlife features retained, including bear dens and bird nests

685,459

hectares (or 52%), within our tenures are conserved from harvest activity

  • the equivalent of 1,276,936 football fields

tCO2e was removed as a result of Western's activities in 2020

$2.2M

provided in total community investments since 2017

Zero

work-relatedCOVID-19 transmissions were recorded in 2021

for the second year in a row

40

active agreements with Indigenous groups or Indigenous organizations

Western Forest Products - 2021 Sustainability Report 5

$1.03B

in employee wages and benefits paid since 2017

  • supporting our people and communities

37.5%

percentage of women

board directors and executive officers

as at December 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Western Forest Products Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 427 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 43,0 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,30x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 386 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 051
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Forest Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,22 CAD
Average target price 1,62 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Steven Hofer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. A. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael T. Waites Independent Chairman
Daniel Louis Nocente Lead Independent Director
Laura A. Cillis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.5.17%289
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.3.61%5 080
ENVIVA INC.-11.65%3 185
CANFOR CORPORATION4.22%2 020
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA0.00%1 756
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.89%511