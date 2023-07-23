13,000,000 Options of Western Gold Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

13,000,000 Options of Western Gold Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 21-JUL-2021 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

9,353,391 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 23 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation. 4,704,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 4 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 107,692 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 5 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 2,132,308 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 9 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 1,292,308 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 10 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 947,692 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 11 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 10,000,000 options exercisable at 0.25 on or before 1 July 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 23 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation. 3,000,000 options exercisable at 0.25 on or before 28 February 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 23 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.