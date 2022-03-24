Western Gold Resources : Progress Drilling Update - Gold Duke

Western Gold Resources (ASX: WGR) ("WGR" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 Exploration drilling program at Gold Duke Project, which commenced in early March.

To date, 31 holes for 2604m (Table 2) across the Joyners Find (Figure 1) and Eagle prospects have been completed, with a further 4 weeks of drilling planned across the Eagle and Brilliant prospects remaining (see ASX announcement 10th March 2022).

All RC samples have been dispatched to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth. Assay results from the Joyners find prospect have been prioritised at the laboratory with assay results due in mid- April.

The prioritising of assay results from the Joyners Find prospect will allow WGR to test the company's geological model and allow follow-up drilling programs in Q2, 2022. First assays from the Eagle and Brilliant deposits are due in early May 2022.

A Mineral Resource Estimate update is currently being prepared for the Eagle, Emu and Comedy King deposits and is expected to be released within 1H2022.

WGR Managing Director Warren Thorne commented:

"We are excited to be back drilling at the Gold Duke Project to expand our understanding of the controls on mineralisation at the historic Joyners and Brilliant Mines. Geological logging from drilling at Joyners Find has intersected broad zones of talc-chlorite altered ultramafics with extensive quartz veining both below and adjacent to the historic workings' zones indicating that mineralisation continues below the currently known footprint of the resource. At Eagle, geological logging has visibly confirmed the southerly down-dip extension of mineralisation within hematite-goethite altered BIF units. We look forward to updating the market as the assay results are received from the laboratory"

