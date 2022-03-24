Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Gold Resources : Progress Drilling Update - Gold Duke

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
25th March 2022

RC Drilling Update at Gold Duke Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Exploration drill program has commenced at the Gold Duke Project, with an initial 31 holes for 2,604m of RC drilling already completed across the Joyners Find and Eagle deposits.
  • Assay results from the Joyners Find prospect have been prioritised at the laboratory with assay results due in mid-April.
  • Drilling tested depth extensions to historic mining areas of Joyners Find (historical drill results include 4m @ 18.45 g/t Au from 24m (including 2m @ 34.78g/t Au)(JRC036)1.
  • Extensional and infill drilling is planned to further test the southern and northern extension of mineralisation at Eagle where previous results included 10m @ 6.97 g/t Au from 78m (including 2m @ 23.36 g/t Au) (WGRC0242)1.
  • The drilling program is a part of WGR's aggressive 20,000m planned program in 2022 and builds on the considerable success of its 2021 exploration programs.
  • Resource upgrade to the current combined JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 4,570,000 tonnes at 2.0 g/t Au for 293,000 oz Au (refer Table 1) is currently being prepared by Optiro and is expected to be released 1H2022.

Fig. 1 Drilling at the Joyners Find prospect adjacent to historic shaft

1 refer ASX announcement 1 March 2022

Western Gold Resources (ASX: WGR) ("WGR" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 Exploration drilling program at Gold Duke Project, which commenced in early March.

To date, 31 holes for 2604m (Table 2) across the Joyners Find (Figure 1) and Eagle prospects have been completed, with a further 4 weeks of drilling planned across the Eagle and Brilliant prospects remaining (see ASX announcement 10th March 2022).

All RC samples have been dispatched to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth. Assay results from the Joyners find prospect have been prioritised at the laboratory with assay results due in mid- April.

The prioritising of assay results from the Joyners Find prospect will allow WGR to test the company's geological model and allow follow-up drilling programs in Q2, 2022. First assays from the Eagle and Brilliant deposits are due in early May 2022.

A Mineral Resource Estimate update is currently being prepared for the Eagle, Emu and Comedy King deposits and is expected to be released within 1H2022.

WGR Managing Director Warren Thorne commented:

"We are excited to be back drilling at the Gold Duke Project to expand our understanding of the controls on mineralisation at the historic Joyners and Brilliant Mines. Geological logging from drilling at Joyners Find has intersected broad zones of talc-chlorite altered ultramafics with extensive quartz veining both below and adjacent to the historic workings' zones indicating that mineralisation continues below the currently known footprint of the resource. At Eagle, geological logging has visibly confirmed the southerly down-dip extension of mineralisation within hematite-goethite altered BIF units. We look forward to updating the market as the assay results are received from the laboratory"

This ASX announcement was authorised for release by Gary Lyons, Chairman of Western Gold Resources Limited.

For further information please contact:

Gary Lyons

Warren Thorne

Chairman

Managing Director

E: garylyons@heiniger.com.au

E: warrent@westerngoldresources.com.au

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary

  1. markp@endeavourcorp.com.au

2

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Warren Thorne, is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a full-time employee of the company. Dr Thorne who is an option-holder, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Dr Thorne consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears

Where the Company refers to previous Exploration Results and to the Mineral Resource estimate included in its Prospectus dated 18 May 2021 and in previous announcements, it notes that the relevant JORC 2012 disclosures are included in the Prospectus and those previous announcements and it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those announcements and all information in relation to the Exploration Results and material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate within those announcements continues to apply and has not materially changed.

Where the Company refers in this report to previous exploration results that were prepared and first disclosed under a pre-2012 edition of the JORC code, it notes that the data has been compiled and validated. It is the opinion of the Company that the exploration data is reliable. Nothing has come to the attention of the Company that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the historic exploration results.

Table 1 Gold Duke Project - JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate

JORC Status

Year

Prospect

Classification

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

(g/t Au)

JORC 2012 at 0.5 g/t cut-off

2019

Golden Monarch

Measured

30,000

3.0

3,000

Indicated

380,000

2.1

26,000

Inferred

390,000

2.1

26,000

Subtotal

800,000

2.2

55,000

Eagle

Indicated

110,000

2.8

10,000

Inferred

680,000

1.6

35,000

Subtotal

790,000

1.8

45,000

Emu

Inferred

600,000

2.2

42,000

Joyners Find

Inferred

90,000

2.6

7,000

2021

Bottom Camp

Inferred

640,000

1.6

33,000

Bowerbird

Inferred

230,000

2.4

17,000

Brilliant

Inferred

210,000

3.1

21,000

Bronzewing

Inferred

110,000

2.7

9,000

Comedy King

Inferred

260,000

1.5

12,000

Gold Hawk

Inferred

150,000

1.5

7,000

Gold King

Inferred

580,000

1.9

36,000

Wren

Inferred

110,000

2.4

8,000

Total JORC 2012

Measured

30,000

3.0

3,000

Indicated

490,000

2.3

36,000

Inferred

4,050,000

2.0

254,000

Combined

4,570,000

2.0

293,000

3

Table 2. Drill Collar Table for Drilling Campaign over Joyners Find and Eagle deposits

Prospect

Hole ID

Tenement

Easting

Northing

RL

Azimuth

Dip

EOH

Depth

Joyners Find

WGRC0308

M53/0972

793644

7033140

603.28

270

60

64

Joyners Find

WGRC0309

M53/0972

793580

7033140

599.86

90

60

118

Eagle

WGRC0310

M53/1018

793890

7037219

588.54

90

-60

60

Eagle

WGRC0311

M53/1018

793880

7037219

588.23

90

-60

94

Joyners Find

WGRC0312

M53/0971

793565

7033140

598.93

90

60

80

Joyners Find

WGRC0313

M53/0971

793631

7033240

604.00

270

60

78

Joyners Find

WGRC0314

M53/0972

793647

7033240

604.44

270

60

106

Eagle

WGRC0315

M53/1018

793875

7037180

587.18

90

-60

106

Eagle

WGRC0316

M53/1018

793865

7037159

586.41

90

-60

130

Eagle

WGRC0317

M53/1018

793900

7037140

586.43

90

-60

58

Eagle

WGRC0318

M53/1018

793890

7037140

586.38

90

-60

88

Eagle

WGRC0319

M53/1018

793880

7037140

586.43

90

-60

106

Eagle

WGRC0320

M53/1018

793870

7037140

586.38

90

-60

118

Eagle

WGRC0321

M53/1018

793905

7037120

585.98

90

-60

46

Eagle

WGRC0322

M53/1018

793895

7037120

585.87

90

-60

70

Eagle

WGRC0323

M53/1018

793885

7037120

585.55

90

-60

88

Eagle

WGRC0324

M53/1018

793875

7037121

585.74

90

-60

106

Eagle

WGRC0325

M53/1018

793865

7037120

585.64

90

-60

140

Eagle

WGRC0326

M53/1018

793900

7037080

585.00

90

-60

40

Eagle

WGRC0327

M53/1018

793890

7037080

585.00

90

-60

70

Eagle

WGRC0328

M53/1018

793880

7037080

585.00

90

-60

88

Eagle

WGRC0329

M53/1018

793895

7037060

585.00

90

-60

52

Eagle

WGRC0330

M53/1018

793885

7037060

585.00

90

-60

70

Eagle

WGRC0331

M53/1018

793875

7037060

584.92

90

-60

88

Eagle

WGRC0332

M53/1018

793895

7037040

585.00

90

-60

40

Eagle

WGRC0333

M53/1018

793885

7037040

584.85

90

-60

70

Eagle

WGRC0334

M53/1018

793875

7037040

584.85

90

-60

88

Eagle

WGRC0335

M53/1018

793980

7037240

591.08

90

-60

100

Eagle

WGRC0336

M53/1018

793970

7037240

591.05

90

-60

106

Eagle

WGRC0337

M53/1018

793960

7037240

590.65

90

-60

136

4

JORC 2012 Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised

The Eagle and Joyners prospects located at the Gold Duke project were sampled

as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not

be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

using Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling. A total of 31 holes for an aggregate of

techniques

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate

2604m were completed.

industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such

calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

The drill holes were located to intersect the mineralisation at representative

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

points to help with the overall understanding of the geology and distribution of

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg

the mineralisation.

'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised

All the sample recoveries were visually estimated and logged as they were

to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

collected and all the samples were consistently logged as approximately 100%

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

recovery

commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

All the drill samples as well as QAQC samples including duplicates and Certified

detailed information.

Standards were submitted to an independent, ISO certified laboratory for chemical

analysis.

No measurement tools or systems were used that required calibration.

The samples of approximately 3kg were collected at 1 m intervals and sub samples

obtained via a cone splitter attached to the RC drill rig.

At the commencement of each hole the cone splitter was checked to ensure that it

was level and was continually checked the make sure there was no sample build

up inside.

The drilling samples were then submitted to Nagrom laboratories in Perth.

At Nagrom samples were dried, pulverised then assessed for gold content using

the Fire Assay method with a detection limit of 0.001 ppm.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

A total of 31RC holes for an aggregate of 2604 m were completed at depths ranging

from 40 to 140m, averaging 87 m. All of the drilling was undertaken using a 5.5

techniques

sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

inch face sampling RC hammer. The sample recovery was visually assessed and

recorded on drill logs and is considered to be acceptable.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

samples.

cycloneThe samplesand coneweresplittervisuallywerecheckedutilisedfor recovery,providemoisture,a representativeand contaminationsample and. A

recovery

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias

were regularly cleaned. The drilling contractor 'blew out' the hole at the beginning

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the

of each rod to remove any water if required.

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

The ground conditions were good and the drilling returned consistent sized dry

samples and the possibility of sample bias through selective recoveries is

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

considered negligible

studies.

All drill holes have been logged by a geologist from sieved chips in the field at 1m

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

intervals; with lithology, alteration, hardness and weathering recorded. Reference

chip trays have also been collected and stored

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

The drill sample logging was qualitative

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Gold Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
