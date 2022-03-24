Western Gold Resources : Progress Drilling Update - Gold Duke
03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
25th March 2022
RC Drilling Update at Gold Duke Project
HIGHLIGHTS
Exploration drill program has commenced at the Gold Duke Project, with an initial 31 holes for 2,604m of RC drilling already completed across the Joyners Find and Eagle deposits.
Assay results from the Joyners Find prospect have been prioritised at the laboratory with assay results due in mid-April.
Drilling tested depth extensions to historic mining areas of Joyners Find (historical drill results include4m @ 18.45 g/t Au from 24m (including 2m @ 34.78g/t Au)(JRC036)1.
Extensional and infill drilling is planned to further test the southern and northern extension of mineralisation at Eagle where previous results included 10m @ 6.97 g/t Au from 78m (including 2m @ 23.36 g/t Au) (WGRC0242)1.
The drilling program is a part of WGR's aggressive 20,000m planned program in 2022 and builds on the considerable success of its 2021 exploration programs.
Resource upgrade to the current combined JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 4,570,000 tonnes at 2.0 g/t Au for 293,000 oz Au (refer Table 1) is currently being prepared by Optiro and is expected to be released 1H2022.
Fig. 1 Drilling at the Joyners Find prospect adjacent to historic shaft
1 refer ASX announcement 1 March 2022
Western Gold Resources (ASX: WGR) ("WGR" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 Exploration drilling program at Gold Duke Project, which commenced in early March.
To date, 31 holes for 2604m (Table 2) across the Joyners Find (Figure 1) and Eagle prospects have been completed, with a further 4 weeks of drilling planned across the Eagle and Brilliant prospects remaining (see ASX announcement 10th March 2022).
All RC samples have been dispatched to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth. Assay results from the Joyners find prospect have been prioritised at the laboratory with assay results due in mid- April.
The prioritising of assay results from the Joyners Find prospect will allow WGR to test the company's geological model and allow follow-up drilling programs in Q2, 2022. First assays from the Eagle and Brilliant deposits are due in early May 2022.
A Mineral Resource Estimate update is currently being prepared for the Eagle, Emu and Comedy King deposits and is expected to be released within 1H2022.
WGR Managing Director Warren Thorne commented:
"We are excited to be back drilling at the Gold Duke Project to expand our understanding of the controls on mineralisation at the historic Joyners and Brilliant Mines. Geological logging from drilling at Joyners Find has intersected broad zones of talc-chlorite altered ultramafics with extensive quartz veining both below and adjacent to the historic workings' zones indicating that mineralisation continues below the currently known footprint of the resource. At Eagle, geological logging has visibly confirmed the southerly down-dip extension of mineralisation within hematite-goethite altered BIF units. We look forward to updating the market as the assay results are received from the laboratory"
This ASX announcement was authorised for release by Gary Lyons, Chairman of Western Gold Resources Limited.
For further information please contact:
Gary Lyons
Warren Thorne
Chairman
Managing Director
E:garylyons@heiniger.com.au
E:warrent@westerngoldresources.com.au
Mark Pitts
Company Secretary
markp@endeavourcorp.com.au
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Warren Thorne, is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a full-time employee of the company. Dr Thorne who is an option-holder, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Dr Thorne consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears
Where the Company refers to previous Exploration Results and to the Mineral Resource estimate included in its Prospectus dated 18 May 2021 and in previous announcements, it notes that the relevant JORC 2012 disclosures are included in the Prospectus and those previous announcements and it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those announcements and all information in relation to the Exploration Results and material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate within those announcements continues to apply and has not materially changed.
Where the Company refers in this report to previous exploration results that were prepared and first disclosed under a pre-2012 edition of the JORC code, it notes that the data has been compiled and validated. It is the opinion of the Company that the exploration data is reliable. Nothing has come to the attention of the Company that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the historic exploration results.
Table 1 Gold Duke Project - JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate
JORC Status
Year
Prospect
Classification
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
(g/t Au)
JORC 2012 at 0.5 g/t cut-off
2019
Golden Monarch
Measured
30,000
3.0
3,000
Indicated
380,000
2.1
26,000
Inferred
390,000
2.1
26,000
Subtotal
800,000
2.2
55,000
Eagle
Indicated
110,000
2.8
10,000
Inferred
680,000
1.6
35,000
Subtotal
790,000
1.8
45,000
Emu
Inferred
600,000
2.2
42,000
Joyners Find
Inferred
90,000
2.6
7,000
2021
Bottom Camp
Inferred
640,000
1.6
33,000
Bowerbird
Inferred
230,000
2.4
17,000
Brilliant
Inferred
210,000
3.1
21,000
Bronzewing
Inferred
110,000
2.7
9,000
Comedy King
Inferred
260,000
1.5
12,000
Gold Hawk
Inferred
150,000
1.5
7,000
Gold King
Inferred
580,000
1.9
36,000
Wren
Inferred
110,000
2.4
8,000
Total JORC 2012
Measured
30,000
3.0
3,000
Indicated
490,000
2.3
36,000
Inferred
4,050,000
2.0
254,000
Combined
4,570,000
2.0
293,000
Table 2. Drill Collar Table for Drilling Campaign over Joyners Find and Eagle deposits
Prospect
Hole ID
Tenement
Easting
Northing
RL
Azimuth
Dip
EOH
Depth
Joyners Find
WGRC0308
M53/0972
793644
7033140
603.28
270
60
64
Joyners Find
WGRC0309
M53/0972
793580
7033140
599.86
90
60
118
Eagle
WGRC0310
M53/1018
793890
7037219
588.54
90
-60
60
Eagle
WGRC0311
M53/1018
793880
7037219
588.23
90
-60
94
Joyners Find
WGRC0312
M53/0971
793565
7033140
598.93
90
60
80
Joyners Find
WGRC0313
M53/0971
793631
7033240
604.00
270
60
78
Joyners Find
WGRC0314
M53/0972
793647
7033240
604.44
270
60
106
Eagle
WGRC0315
M53/1018
793875
7037180
587.18
90
-60
106
Eagle
WGRC0316
M53/1018
793865
7037159
586.41
90
-60
130
Eagle
WGRC0317
M53/1018
793900
7037140
586.43
90
-60
58
Eagle
WGRC0318
M53/1018
793890
7037140
586.38
90
-60
88
Eagle
WGRC0319
M53/1018
793880
7037140
586.43
90
-60
106
Eagle
WGRC0320
M53/1018
793870
7037140
586.38
90
-60
118
Eagle
WGRC0321
M53/1018
793905
7037120
585.98
90
-60
46
Eagle
WGRC0322
M53/1018
793895
7037120
585.87
90
-60
70
Eagle
WGRC0323
M53/1018
793885
7037120
585.55
90
-60
88
Eagle
WGRC0324
M53/1018
793875
7037121
585.74
90
-60
106
Eagle
WGRC0325
M53/1018
793865
7037120
585.64
90
-60
140
Eagle
WGRC0326
M53/1018
793900
7037080
585.00
90
-60
40
Eagle
WGRC0327
M53/1018
793890
7037080
585.00
90
-60
70
Eagle
WGRC0328
M53/1018
793880
7037080
585.00
90
-60
88
Eagle
WGRC0329
M53/1018
793895
7037060
585.00
90
-60
52
Eagle
WGRC0330
M53/1018
793885
7037060
585.00
90
-60
70
Eagle
WGRC0331
M53/1018
793875
7037060
584.92
90
-60
88
Eagle
WGRC0332
M53/1018
793895
7037040
585.00
90
-60
40
Eagle
WGRC0333
M53/1018
793885
7037040
584.85
90
-60
70
Eagle
WGRC0334
M53/1018
793875
7037040
584.85
90
-60
88
Eagle
WGRC0335
M53/1018
793980
7037240
591.08
90
-60
100
Eagle
WGRC0336
M53/1018
793970
7037240
591.05
90
-60
106
Eagle
WGRC0337
M53/1018
793960
7037240
590.65
90
-60
136
JORC 2012 Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
•
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised
•
The Eagle and Joyners prospects located at the Gold Duke project were sampled
as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not
•
be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
•
using Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling. A total of 31 holes for an aggregate of
techniques
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate
2604m were completed.
industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such
calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
The drill holes were located to intersect the mineralisation at representative
•
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
points to help with the overall understanding of the geology and distribution of
•
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg
•
the mineralisation.
'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised
All the sample recoveries were visually estimated and logged as they were
to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,
collected and all the samples were consistently logged as approximately 100%
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual
•
recovery
commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
All the drill samples as well as QAQC samples including duplicates and Certified
detailed information.
•
Standards were submitted to an independent, ISO certified laboratory for chemical
analysis.
•
No measurement tools or systems were used that required calibration.
The samples of approximately 3kg were collected at 1 m intervals and sub samples
•
obtained via a cone splitter attached to the RC drill rig.
At the commencement of each hole the cone splitter was checked to ensure that it
was level and was continually checked the make sure there was no sample build
•
up inside.
•
The drilling samples were then submitted to Nagrom laboratories in Perth.
At Nagrom samples were dried, pulverised then assessed for gold content using
the Fire Assay method with a detection limit of 0.001 ppm.
Drilling
•
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
•
sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
A total of 31RC holes for an aggregate of 2604 m were completed at depths ranging
from 40 to 140m, averaging 87 m. All of the drilling was undertaken using a 5.5
techniques
sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
inch face sampling RC hammer. The sample recovery was visually assessed and
recorded on drill logs and is considered to be acceptable.
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
•
•
samples.
cycloneThe samplesand coneweresplittervisuallywerecheckedutilisedfor recovery,providemoisture,a representativeand contaminationsample and. A
recovery
•
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias
were regularly cleaned. The drilling contractor 'blew out' the hole at the beginning
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the
of each rod to remove any water if required.
may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
•
The ground conditions were good and the drilling returned consistent sized dry
samples and the possibility of sample bias through selective recoveries is
Logging
•
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
•
considered negligible
•
studies.
•
All drill holes have been logged by a geologist from sieved chips in the field at 1m
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)
intervals; with lithology, alteration, hardness and weathering recorded. Reference
chip trays have also been collected and stored
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
The drill sample logging was qualitative
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
