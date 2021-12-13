Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Western Magnesium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US95855T1025

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION

(WMG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Magnesium : Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

12/13/2021 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Western Magnesium Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - TheNewswire - December 13, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corporation (WMC) (TSXV: WMG; Frankfurt-3WM; OTCQB: MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the long-anticipated Form 10 Registration Statement, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), became effective today, December 13th, 2021. Moving forward, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and is obligated to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

Sam Ataya, Executive President & CEO said, "After lengthy delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are finally in a position to be on a major United States exchange like Nasdaq or the NYSE. Additionally, this milestone will reduce the hold period from 12 months to 6 months for our shareholders. What's also exciting, is that being Form 10 reporting opens the door for all financial institutions to participate in our financial growth."

The Form 10 provides investors with detailed information about the Company's operations, including an overview of its current and planned business operations, risk factors, and financial statements. This additional information should allow for investors to make an educated investment decision regarding the Company. The Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com under the name of Western Magnesium Corporation.

The Company is now subject to the Exchange Act proxy rules and its management and certain shareholders are subject to its beneficial reporting requirements of Sections 13 and 16.

For more news and updates, shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to follow Western Magnesium Corporation's website at www.westmagcorp.com.

About Western Magnesium
Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Media Relations & Corporate Communications:
Ashleigh Barry | [email protected]| (202) 258-4453

Investor Relations:
John Ulmer | [email protected]| (604) 423-2709

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com
View our profile onSEDAR

Disclaimer

Western Magnesium Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
10:36aWESTERN MAGNESIUM : Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement
PU
08:01aWestern Magnesium Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement
AQ
12/06Western magnesium announces change of transfer agent
AQ
12/03Western Magnesium Announces Change of Transfer Agent
AQ
12/01Wmc - corporate operations officially move to washington d.c. office
AQ
11/30Western Magnesium Corporation's Corporate Operations Officially Move to Washington D.C...
CI
11/30Corporate Operations Officially Move to Washington D.C. Office
AQ
11/29Western magnesium closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement
AQ
11/26WESTERN MAGNESIUM : Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
11/24Western magnesium corporation - long-time board member robert 'bob' brown accepts new r..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,29 M -4,93 M -4,93 M
Net Debt 2020 0,66 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 230 M 181 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Magnesium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ataya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Kim Evans Chief Financial Officer
Edward C. Lee Executive Chairman
Paul Sauve Vice President-Operations
Robert Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION409.09%181
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD61.73%24 591
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.12.06%6 173
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.78.75%5 793
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.27.07%4 965
AURUBIS AG33.21%4 187