Western Magnesium : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 25, 2022

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-56323 61-1934413 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File No.) (IRS Employee Identification No.)

8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 720

McLean, Virginia22102

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (571) 378-0762

Not applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered None.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) Prior independent registered public accounting firm

(b) New independent registered public accounting firm

On October 11, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors ratified and approved the engagement of Adeptus Partners, LLC ("Adeptus") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and Adeptus effective as of October 11, 2022 to review the Company's Q3 financial statements.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Not applicable

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.