PU
Western Magnesium : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 25, 2022

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-56323 61-1934413

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employee

Identification No.)

8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 720

McLean, Virginia22102

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (571)378-0762

Not applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered
None.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) Prior independent registered public accounting firm

(b) New independent registered public accounting firm

On October 11, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors ratified and approved the engagement of Adeptus Partners, LLC ("Adeptus") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and Adeptus effective as of October 11, 2022 to review the Company's Q3 financial statements.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Not applicable

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
Dated: October 28, 2022 By: /s/ Steve Thorlakson
Steve Thorlakson
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Western Magnesium Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -23,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 39,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 96,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ataya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Thorlakson Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Edward C. Lee Executive Chairman
Paul Sauve Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Operations
Lisa Maxwell COO & President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION-76.00%40
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-35.04%12 144
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.16.57%7 230
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.18.25%5 456
IMERYS12.64%3 460
AURUBIS AG-27.71%2 764