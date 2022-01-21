Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Western Magnesium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US95855T1025

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION

(WMG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Magnesium : was recently featured on InsideSources

01/21/2022 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Western Magnesium was recently featured on InsideSources
We Can't Have National Security Without a Renaissance in American Manufacturing

Posted to Politics January 18, 2022 by Mike Rutkowski

Disclaimer

Western Magnesium Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
01:13pWESTERN MAGNESIUM : was recently featured on InsideSources
PU
2021WESTERN MAGNESIUM : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
2021WESTERN MAGNESIUM : Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement
PU
2021Western Magnesium Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement
AQ
2021Western Magnesium Corporation announced that it has received $1.5 million in funding
CI
2021Western magnesium announces change of transfer agent
AQ
2021Western Magnesium Announces Change of Transfer Agent
AQ
2021Wmc - corporate operations officially move to washington d.c. office
AQ
2021Western Magnesium Corporation's Corporate Operations Officially Move to Washington D.C...
CI
2021Corporate Operations Officially Move to Washington D.C. Office
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,29 M -5,02 M -5,02 M
Net Debt 2020 0,66 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 185 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Magnesium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ataya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Kim Evans Chief Financial Officer
Edward C. Lee Executive Chairman
Paul Sauve Vice President-Operations
Robert Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION-10.00%148
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-5.58%20 060
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-18.03%5 530
AURUBIS AG13.40%4 942
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-3.41%4 479
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-23.53%4 136