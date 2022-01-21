Western Magnesium : was recently featured on InsideSources
Western Magnesium was recently featured on InsideSources
We Can't Have National Security Without a Renaissance in American Manufacturing
Posted to
Politics January 18, 2022 by Mike Rutkowski
Disclaimer
Western Magnesium Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:12:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-6,29 M
-5,02 M
-5,02 M
Net Debt 2020
0,66 M
0,53 M
0,53 M
P/E ratio 2020
-6,21x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
185 M
147 M
147 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
22
Free-Float
91,8%
Chart WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.