Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Midstream Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WES   US9586691035

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(WES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
25.54 USD   -0.12%
05:01pWestern Midstream Announces First-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With Chief Financial Officer, Kristen Shults and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08:51aWells Fargo Trims Price Target on Western Midstream Partners to $31 From $32, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/04Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Midstream Announces First-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With Chief Financial Officer, Kristen Shults and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/08/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional insights related to first-quarter 2023 results.

In addition, on May 16, 2023, Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations, and Shelby Keltner, Commercial Development Manager, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the TPH & Co. Hotter ’N Hell Energy Conference.

On May 23 and 24, 2023, Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shults will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 20th Annual Energy Infrastructure Council CEO & Investor Conference.

On June 21 and 22, 2023, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
05:01pWestern Midstream Announces First-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With Chief Financial ..
BU
08:51aWells Fargo Trims Price Target on Western Midstream Partners to $31 From $32, Maintains..
MT
05/04Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2..
CI
05/03Western Midstream : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Western Midstream Partners' Q1 Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (WES) WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP. Reports Q1 Revenue $734M, vs. Stree..
MT
05/03WESTERN MIDSTREAM OPERATING, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/03Western Midstream Announces First-quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/03Western Midstream Partners, LP Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/03Western Midstream Partners, Lp Announces Operating Results for the Three Months Ended M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 064 M - -
Net income 2023 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,23x
Yield 2023 9,34%
Capitalization 9 842 M 9 842 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 022
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
Western Midstream Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,57 $
Average target price 32,46 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Ure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristen S. Shults Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter Jeff Bennett Chairman
Mike A. DeHerrera VP-Technical Services & Operations Engineering
David John Schulte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP-4.77%9 842
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.47%439 392
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.14%189 841
BP PLC3.66%109 567
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION34.75%106 744
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-8.15%45 356
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer