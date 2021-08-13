Log in
Western Midstream Partners LP : Announces Second-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure

08/13/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced that after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, to provide additional insight related to second-quarter results.

On August 18, 2021, and August 19, 2021, Michael Ure and Craig Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the Citi 2021 One-on-One Midstream/ Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference.

On September 8, 2021, Michael Ure will participate in one-on-one sessions and a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACT

Kristen S. Shults
Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications
Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com 
832.636.6000

(PRNewsfoto/Western Midstream Partners, LP)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-midstream-announces-second-quarter-post-earnings-interview-with-ceo-michael-ure-301355076.html

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2021
