Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Midstream Partners, LP    WES

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(WES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Midstream Partners LP : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020/PRNewswire / -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ('WES' or the 'Partnership') announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.311per unit for the third quarter of 2020. WES's third-quarter 2020 distribution is payable November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business October 30, 2020.

The Partnership plans to report its third-quarter 2020 results after market close Monday, November 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. CST(2 p.m. EST) to discuss WES's quarterly results. The full text of the release announcing the results will be available on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com.

Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
1 p.m. CST(2 p.m. EST)
Dial-in number: 877-883-0383
International dial-in number: 412-902-6506
Participant access code: 7476557

To participate in WES's scheduled third-quarter earnings call, refer to the above-listed dial-in number and participant access code. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

Note regarding Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Western Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United Statestrade or business. Accordingly, Western Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen Shults
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com
832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey
Investor Relations Supervisor
Abby.Dempsey@westernmidstream.com
832.636.6000

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

Disclaimer

Western Midstream Partners LP published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:04:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
06:05aWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Ea..
PU
06:01aWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Ea..
PR
09/16WESTERN MIDSTREAM OPERATING, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Oth..
AQ
09/15WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Exchange of Occidental Note for Units
AQ
09/15WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Board, Management Transitions
AQ
09/14WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Exchange of Occidental Note for Units
PU
09/14WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Board, Management Transitions
PR
08/05WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : half-yearly earnings release
07/30WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/30WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 757 M - -
Net income 2020 433 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,36x
Yield 2020 15,1%
Capitalization 3 738 M 3 738 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
Western Midstream Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,50 $
Last Close Price 8,42 $
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Ure President, CEO, CFO & Director
Glenn Vangolen Chairman
Craig W. Collins Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Neeraj Vijay Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Craig Warren Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP-57.24%3 738
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD45.07%188 368
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.11%141 308
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-35.82%65 962
BP PLC-55.95%54 676
NESTE OYJ56.90%43 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group