Western Midstream Partners, LP    WES

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(WES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Midstream Partners LP : to Participate in Bank of America Conference

03/15/2021 | 06:31am EDT
HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced that Michael Ure, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Bank of America Spring Virtual Energy Summit, on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen S. Shults
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com 
832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey
Investor Relations Supervisor
Abby.Dempsey@westernmidstream.com 
832.636.6000

(PRNewsfoto/Western Midstream Partners, LP)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-midstream-to-participate-in-bank-of-america-conference-301246808.html

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2021
