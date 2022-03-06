Western Mines : Major EM Targets Identified and Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Modelling of the geophysical results from the southeastern portion of the dunite intrusion highlights two bedrock conductor targets - the discrete S Conductor and the larger SE Conductor. The modelled EM plate for the SE Conductor lies outside the dunite intrusion and is likely a stratigraphic conductor in the footwall. Whilst this interpretation downgrades this target somewhat, the presence of sulphidic shales (noted in historical drilling e.g. nearby hole MTD009 that drilled predominantly outside the margin of the intrusion) is a key component of the overall working nickel sulphide mineral system, contributing sulphur to enable the ultramaﬁc magma to reach sulphur saturation.

The S Conductor is an interesting discrete bedrock conductor target lying on the margin of the intrusion and associated with a gravity high feature. This part of the intrusion is completely untested by historical drilling, however the nearest drill hole MTD011 supports the prospectivity of the area, showing assay results of 1m at 1.95% Ni and 0.21g/t Pt+Pd from 102m and 1m at 0.83% Ni and 0.18g/t Pt+Pd from 114m, along with spot pXRF readings of over 9% Ni (discussed further in pXRF section below).

NE CONDUCTOR

Modelling of the NE Conductor highlights two distinct bed rock conductor targets that lie within the intrusion and along the margin of a gravity high feature. This major gravity feature is interpreted to be the main central core of the Mulga Tank Dunite. This part of the intrusion has seen relatively more historical drilling than the rest, with three holes MTD004, MTD007 and MTD010 all drilled in the area.

Historical hole MTD004 shows clear evidence for working nickel sulphide mineralisation processes in this area, with visual magmatic sulphides reported in the drill core and geochemical assay results of 0.75m at 0.85% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.28g/t Pt+Pd from 302m. This hole also has the most complete historical pXRF dataset and is used as an example below of how this technique will form a fundamental geochemical vectoring tool for the planned upcoming diamond drilling program.

REVIEW OF HISTORICAL pXRF DATA

WMG has recently processed and reviewed historical pXRF data from previous diamond drilling at the project in 2013. This forms a valuable additional dataset for the project and pXRF will be a key targeting tool employed by WMG in the Company's own diamond drilling - potentially able to help distinguish more prospective, or fertile, horizons in the dunite intrusion that can then be used to vector towards nickel sulphide mineralisation.

Hole MTD004 has the most complete historical pXRF dataset, with readings collected every 25cm over the entire core. This data has been processed using WMG's in-house methodology and an example of a horizon of interest is shown in Figures 5 below. The interval between 345m to 363m shows a high MgO ultramaﬁc unit within the dunite. Ni, Cu and S all increase with depth whilst Cr decreases. These factors indicate that nickel sulphide mineralising processes are occurring and further targeting of this horizon, to where it potentially thickens, is certainly warranted. Geochemical assays at the base of this ultramaﬁc layer returned 0.5m at 0.21% Cu from 360.5m and 0.4m at 1.04% Ni from 362.5m conﬁrming the interpretation.

Historical pXRF data for hole MTD011, close to the S and SE Conductors, also shows evidence for working nickel sulphide mineralisation processes but several issues with the dataset have been observed. WMG plans to reanalyse the core at the Kalgoorlie Drill Core Library in order to better understand this interesting hole.