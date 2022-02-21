Western Mines : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WMG
02/21/2022 | 12:11am EST
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WESTERN MINES GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Monday February 21, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted Options Expiring 21-Feb-2025 EX $0.30
500,000
21/02/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WESTERN MINES GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
640738834
1.3
ASX issuer code
WMG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
21/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issue of 500,000 Unlisted Options as announced on 21/02/2022
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options Expiring 21-Feb-2025 EX $0.30
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
21/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
personal
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Standard options terms.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.30000000
21/2/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
WMG Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
1 WMG Ordinary Fully Paid Share for each option exercised
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Pursuant to Appointment of Experienced Exploration Manager announcement released to ASX on 21 February 2022
Issue details
Number of +securities
500,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
For services rendered under a 12 month consulting agreement, commencing 21 February 2022
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
