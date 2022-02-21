Log in
    WMG   AU0000152969

WESTERN MINES GROUP LTD

(WMG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Mines : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WMG

02/21/2022 | 12:11am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WESTERN MINES GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options Expiring 21-Feb-2025 EX $0.30

500,000

21/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WESTERN MINES GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

640738834

1.3

ASX issuer code

WMG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of 500,000 Unlisted Options as announced on 21/02/2022

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options Expiring 21-Feb-2025 EX $0.30

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

21/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Standard options terms.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.30000000

21/2/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

WMG Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

1 WMG Ordinary Fully Paid Share for each option exercised

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Pursuant to Appointment of Experienced Exploration Manager announcement released to ASX on 21 February 2022

Issue details

Number of +securities

500,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

For services rendered under a 12 month consulting agreement, commencing 21 February 2022

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Mines Group Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
