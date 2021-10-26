Log in
    WNEB   US9588921018

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.

(WNEB)
  Report
Western New England Bancorp, Inc Investor Presentation – October 2021

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

THIRD QUARTER 2021

Local banking is better than ever.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

We may, from time to time, make written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), our reports to shareholders and in other communications by us. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, business, measures being taken in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:

  • the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local, national and global impact of COVID-19;
  • actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and their deployment, including public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines;
  • variations of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant, and the response thereto;
  • the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides;
  • changes in the interest rate environment that reduce margins;
  • the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 ("Dodd-Frank Act"), Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;
  • the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;
  • general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality;
  • changes in business conditions and inflation;
  • changes in credit market conditions;
  • the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions;
  • changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;
  • increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;
  • changes in technology used in the banking business;
  • the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;
  • certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;
  • our controls and procedures may fail or be circumvented;
  • new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;
  • changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;
  • severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and
  • other factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

2

WHO WE ARE

Every day, we focus on showing Westfield Bank customers "what better banking is all about." For us, the idea of better banking starts with putting customers first, while adhering to our core values.

Our Core Values:

  • Integrity
  • Enhance Shareholder Value
  • Customer Focus
  • Community Focus

Our Core Mission:

Our purpose is to help customers succeed in our community, while creating and increasing shareholder value.

The Company's purpose drives the outcome we envision for

Western New England Bancorp.

70 Center Street, Chicopee, MA.

3

SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

James C. Hagan, President & Chief Executive Officer

Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Allen J. Miles III, Executive Vice President & Chief Lender Officer Kevin C. O'Connor, Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer Louis O. Gorman, Senior Vice President & Chief Credit Officer

Leo R. Sagan, Jr., Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer

Darlene Libiszewski, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer John Bonini, Senior Vice President & General Counsel

Christine Phillips, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Deborah J. McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Deposit Operations & Electronic Banking Cidalia Inacio, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking & Wealth Management

4

3Q2021 QUARTERLY EARNINGS

($ in thousands, except EPS)

3Q2021

2Q2021

1Q2021

4Q2020

3Q2020

Net interest income

$

18,765

$

17,804

$

18,026

$

18,795

$

15,990

(Credit) provision for loan losses

(100)

(1,200)

75

500

2,725

Non-interest income

3,295

2,409

3,004

2,462

2,177

Non-interest expense

14,018

13,674

13,327

14,338

12,853

Income before taxes

8,142

7,739

7,628

6,419

2,589

Income tax expense

2,106

2,087

1,837

1,406

488

Net income

$

6,036

$

5,652

$

5,791

$

5,013

$

2,101

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$

0.27

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.08

ROA

0.96%

0.92%

0.98%

0.83%

0.35%

ROE

10.85%

10.16%

10.35%

8.62%

3.61%

Net interest margin

3.18%

3.06%

3.24%

3.30%

2.81%

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis

3.20%

3.08%

3.26%

3.32%

2.83%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western New England Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
