INVESTOR PRESENTATION
SECOND QUARTER 2023
Local banking is better than ever.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
We may, from time to time, make written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), our reports to shareholders and in other communications by us. This Investor Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, business, measures being taken in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 impact on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:
- unpredictable changes in general economic conditions, financial markets, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry;
- the duration and scope of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and the response thereto;
- changes in economic conditions which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits;
- inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including recent and potential future increases in interest rates that reduce margins;
- the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;
- significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements;
- new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigation;
- disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks;
- the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
- uncertainty about the discontinued use of LIBOR and the transition to an alternative rate;
- changes in business conditions and inflation;
- operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks;
- failure or circumvention of our internal controls or procedures;
- changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;
- increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;
- the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;
- certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;
- new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;
- changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;
- severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and
- other risk factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
WHO WE ARE
Every day, we focus on showing Westfield Bank customers "what better banking is all about." For us, the idea of better banking starts with putting customers first, while adhering to our core values.
Our Core Values:
- Integrity
- Enhance Shareholder Value
- Customer Focus
- Community Focus
Our Core Mission:
Our purpose is to help customers succeed in our community, while creating and increasing shareholder value.
The Company's purpose drives the outcome we envision for
Western New England Bancorp.
70 Center Street, Chicopee, MA.
SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM
James C. Hagan, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Allen J. Miles III, Executive Vice President & Chief Lender Officer Kevin C. O'Connor, Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer Daniel A. Marini, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking & Marketing
Leo R. Sagan, Jr., Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer
Filipe Goncalves, Senior Vice President & Chief Credit Officer Darlene Libiszewski, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer John Bonini, Senior Vice President & General Counsel
Christine Phillips, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Director
