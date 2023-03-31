Western New England Bancorp : Proxy Statement

March 31, 2023

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "WNEB"), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the "Bank"), which will be held on May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel, One Monarch Place, Springfield, Massachusetts, 01144.

The enclosed Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement describe the formal business that we will transact at the Annual Meeting, which includes

The election of four (4) directors;

An advisory, non-binding vote on our 2022 executive compensation;

An advisory, non-binding proposal on the frequency of an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;

Ratification of the appointment of Wolf and Company, P.C. ("Wolf & Company") as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; and

Act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on March 15, 2023, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Directors and officers of the Company will be present to answer any questions that you and other shareholders may have. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains detailed information concerning the activities and operating performance of the Company, is available for review on our website at wneb.q4ir. com/financials/proxy-materials and www.viewproxy.com/WNEB/2023.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting and voted in accordance with your wishes. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please promptly submit your proxy by telephone, internet or mail. Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. Voting by proxy will not prevent you from voting in person at the Annual Meeting, but will assure that your vote is counted if you cannot attend.

The Board has determined that an affirmative vote on the matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting is in the best interests of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its shareholders, and the Board unanimously recommends a vote in support of their recommendations on all matters. We appreciate your participation and interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc.

Sincerely yours,