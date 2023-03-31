Advanced search
Western New England Bancorp : Proxy Statement

03/31/2023
March 31, 2023

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "WNEB"), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the "Bank"), which will be held on May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel, One Monarch Place, Springfield, Massachusetts, 01144.

The enclosed Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement describe the formal business that we will transact at the Annual Meeting, which includes

  • The election of four (4) directors;
  • An advisory, non-binding vote on our 2022 executive compensation;
  • An advisory, non-binding proposal on the frequency of an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;
  • Ratification of the appointment of Wolf and Company, P.C. ("Wolf & Company") as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; and
  • Act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on March 15, 2023, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Directors and officers of the Company will be present to answer any questions that you and other shareholders may have. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains detailed information concerning the activities and operating performance of the Company, is available for review on our website at wneb.q4ir. com/financials/proxy-materials and www.viewproxy.com/WNEB/2023.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting and voted in accordance with your wishes. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please promptly submit your proxy by telephone, internet or mail. Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. Voting by proxy will not prevent you from voting in person at the Annual Meeting, but will assure that your vote is counted if you cannot attend.

The Board has determined that an affirmative vote on the matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting is in the best interests of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its shareholders, and the Board unanimously recommends a vote in support of their recommendations on all matters. We appreciate your participation and interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc.

Sincerely yours,

James C. Hagan

Lisa G. McMahon

Chief Executive Officer

Chairperson

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL US AT (413) 568-1911.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.

141 Elm Street

Westfield, Massachusetts 01085

(413) 568-1911

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

DATE

Thursday, May 11, 2023

TIME

10:00 A.M. Eastern time

PLACE

Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel

One Monarch Place

Springfield, Massachusetts 01114

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

(1) Election of the nominees named in the attached Proxy Statement as directors to serve on the Board

for a term of office stated.

(2) Consideration and approval of a non-binding advisory resolution on the compensation of our Named

Executive Officers.

(3) Consideration and approval of a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of an advisory vote on

the compensation of our Named Executive Officers.

(4) Ratification of the appointment of Wolf & Company as our independent registered public accounting

firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

(5) Consideration of any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment

or postponement thereof.

RECORD DATE

The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 15, 2023. Only shareholders of record as of the close of

business on that date may vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

PROXY VOTING

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the

Annual Meeting, please promptly submit your proxy by telephone, internet or, if you have received printed

materials, by signing and returning the Proxy Card by mail. Submitting a proxy will not prevent you from

attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of

record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a

proxy issued in your name from that record holder.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Western New England Bancorp, Inc.

James C. Hagan

Chief Executive Officer

Westfield, Massachusetts

March 31, 2023

It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders whose shares are held in registered form have a choice of voting by Proxy Card, telephone or the internet, as described on your Proxy Card. Shareholders whose shares are held in the name of a broker, bank or other holder of record must vote in the manner directed by such holder. Check your Proxy Card or the information forwarded by your broker, bank or other holder of record to see which options are available to you.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: This Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders, the Proxy Card and voting instructions are available free of charge on our

website at wneb.q4ir.com/financials/proxy-materials and www.viewproxy.com/WNEB/2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

1

General

1

Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials

1

Obtaining a Copy of the Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K

1

Who Can Vote at the Annual Meeting

1

Voting Procedures

2

Quorum Requirement

3

Proposals and Vote Requirements

3

Effect of Broker Non-Votes

3

Confidential Voting Policy

4

Revoking Your Proxy

4

Solicitation of Proxies

4

Submission of Shareholder Proposals and Nominations for the 2024 Annual Meeting

4

PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

5

Vote Required

5

Our Recommendation

5

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

6

General

6

Board Diversity

6

Board Refreshment

7

Director Competencies

7

Nominees

9

Continuing Directors

10

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WHO ARE NOT DIRECTORS

11

Retired Executive Officers

11

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

12

Board of Directors

12

Board of Directors Independence

12

Code of Ethics and Corporate Governance Guidelines

13

Hedging and Pledging of Company Securities

13

Committees of the Board of Directors

13

Communicating with the Board of Directors

17

Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight

17

Environmental, Social and Governance Highlights

18

Shareholder Engagement

20

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

21

Executive Summary

21

Company Performance

21

Advisory Vote On NEO Compensation

21

Best Practices in Executive Compensation

22

Our Decision-Making Process

22

Compensation Philosophy

23

Compensation Components

23

Clawback Policy

29

Stock Ownership Guidelines

29

Other Benefits

29

Benchmarking Data and Use of Compensation Consultants

30

i

Disclaimer

Western New England Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
