Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western New England Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNEB   US9588921018

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.

(WNEB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:08:10 2023-03-31 am EDT
8.240 USD    0.00%
09:49aWestern New England Bancorp : Voting Card
PU
09:49aWestern New England Bancorp : Proxy Statement
PU
03/21Western New England Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western New England Bancorp : Voting Card

03/31/2023 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROXY

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.

PROXY FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD MAY 11, 2023

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints John E. Bonini and Guida R. Sajdak and each of them, as proxies with full power of substitution, to represent and vote all of the shares which the undersigned is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") in such manner as they, or any of them, may determine on any matters which may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof and to vote on the matters set forth on the reverse side as directed by the undersigned. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel, One Monarch Place, Springfield, MA 01144 on May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., and at any and all adjournments thereof. The undersigned hereby revokes any proxies previously given.

THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED HEREIN BY THE UNDERSIGNED SHAREHOLDER. IF NO DIRECTION IS MADE, THE PROXY WILL BE VOTED FORALL OF THE NOMINEES LISTED IN PROPOSAL 1, FOR PROPOSALS 2 AND 4 AND EVERY ONE YEAR FOR PROPOSAL 3.

(Continued and to be marked, dated and signed on the reverse side)

FOLD AND DETACH HERE AND READ THE REVERSE SIDE

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held May 11, 2023

The Proxy Statement/Prospectus and our 2022 Annual Report to

Shareholders are available at: http://www.viewproxy.com/WNEB/2023

Please mark votes as in this example

The Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" all the nominees listed under Proposal 1, "FOR" proposals 2 and 4 and every one year for proposal 3.

PROXY PROPOSALS:

Proposal 1: Election of the following directors for a three-year term expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders:

For

Withhold

01 Laura J. Benoit





02 Donna J. Damon





03 Lisa G. McMahon





04 Steven G. Richter





DO NOT PRINT IN THIS AREA

(Shareholder Name & Address Data)

Proposal 2: Consideration and approval of a non-binding advisory resolution on the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers.

  • For Against Abstain

Proposal 3: Consideration and approval of a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of an advisory vote on the compensation of our Named Executive Officers.

  • EveryOne Year EveryTwo Years EveryThree Years Abstain

Proposal 4: Ratification of the appointment of Wolf & Company, P.C., as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

  • For Against Abstain

NOTE: Consideration of any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Date

Signature

Signature

(Joint Owners)

Address Change/Comments: (If you noted any Address Changes and/or Comments above, please mark box.)

Please indicate if you

Note: Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this card. Joint owners should each sign

personally. If signing as a fiduciary or attorney, please give your exact title.

plan to attend this meeting

CONTROL NUMBER

PLEASE DETACH ALONG PERFORATED LINE AND MAIL IN THE ENVELOPE PROVIDED.

As a shareholder of WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC., you have the option of voting your shares electronically through the Internet or by telephone, eliminating the need to return the proxy card. Your electronic vote authorizes the named proxies to vote your shares in the same manner as if you marked, signed, dated and returned the proxy card. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet or by telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on May 10, 2023.

For participants in the Western New England Bancorp 401(k) Plan, ESOP, or EIP this proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed by the undersigned. If no direction is given, if the card is not signed, or if the card is not received prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on May 4, 2023, the Plan's Trustee will vote your shares held in the Plan in the same proportion as sh ares were voted by other Plan participants.

CONTROL NUMBER

PROXY VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

Please have your 11-digit control number ready when voting by Internet or Telephone

INTERNET

Vote Your Proxy on the Internet:

Go to www.AALvote.com/WNEB

Have your proxy card available

when you access the above website. Follow the prompts to vote your shares.

TELEPHONE

Vote Your Proxy by Phone:

Call 1 (866) 804-9616

Use any touch-tone telephone to vote your proxy. Have your proxy card available when you call. Follow the voting instructions to vote your shares.

MAIL

Vote Your Proxy by Mail:

Mark, sign, and date your proxy card, then detach it, and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.

Disclaimer

Western New England Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.
09:49aWestern New England Bancorp : Voting Card
PU
09:49aWestern New England Bancorp : Proxy Statement
PU
03/21Western New England Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
02/07WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
01/24Western New England Bancorp : Investor Presentation – January 2023
PU
01/24Western New England Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/24Western New England Bancorp, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
01/24Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended..
CI
01/24Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 84,4 M - -
Net income 2023 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,68x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,24 $
Average target price 10,63 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Hagan President
Guida R. Sajdak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa G. McMahon Chairman
Darlene M. Libiszewski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Nadia Baral Vice President & Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.-12.90%177
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%141 188
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer