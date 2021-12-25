China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Xian in northwest China reported an
increase in daily COVID-19 infections for Friday, and local
companies curtailed activity as the country's latest COVID-19
hot spot entered its third day of lockdown.
The city of 13 million detected 75 domestically transmitted
cases with confirmed symptoms for Friday, its highest daily
count of the year and reversing the previous day's decline,
official data showed on Saturday.
In the southern city of Shenzhen, five passengers who
arrived on Wednesday, on a flight from Los Angeles, tested
positive for coronavirus, and three were confirmed to be Omicron
infections on Dec. 24, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Xian, which started a new round of mass testing on Saturday,
has announced no infections caused by the Omicron variant.
Nationwide, China has reported a handful of Omicron infections
among international travellers and in southern China.
Xian's locally transmitted symptomatic cases, at 330 for the
Dec. 9-24 period, are few compared with outbreaks in many other
countries, but the city has imposed heavy-handed measures in
line with Beijing's policy to contain local transmission as
quickly as possible.
Residents are banned from leaving town without clearance
from employers or local authorities and households can send only
one person to shop for necessities every two days. Other family
members may not leave home unless they have essential jobs or
urgent matters approved by employers or communities.
"So far the turning point for the outbreak is yet to come,
and stringent curbs are necessary," Zhang Boli, who helped to
shape China's early COVID response and treatment, told state
media.
Local officials have also faced punishment https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-87-new-covid-19-cases-dec-23-vs-100-day-earlier-2021-12-24
over the outbreak, and domestic flights scheduled to depart the
city on Friday were cancelled.
XiAn ChenXi Aviation Technology, a supplier to
the Chinese military, said late on Friday it had suspended
production due to the outbreak, which it expects to hurt its
2021 operating income.
Western Securities said on Friday its Xian-based
branches have stopped offering face-to-face services to clients.
An oncology hospital said on Saturday its outpatient
department and emergency room had stopped receiving patients due
to COVID-19, after several other hospitals made similar moves.
China's nationwide figures confirmed 87 local symptomatic
cases for Friday, up from 55 a day earlier. There were 53
confirmed cases among international travellers.
(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and William Mallard)