Western Sierra Resource : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

Via OTC News & Disclosure Service July 25, 2022 OTC Markets Group, Inc. - Issuer Services 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor New York, NY 10282 Tel: (212) 896-4400 Fax: (212) 868-3848 Re: Adequacy of Current Public Information Dear Sir or Madam: I, the undersigned, am an attorney licensed to practice law in the state of California and before the courts of the United States. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and have never been prohibited from practice thereunder. I am United States resident and citizen with a law practice in San Francisco, California. This legal opinion is limited to matters of Federal Securities Law. I represent that neither myself, nor my firm, is not now, any time prior to, including the past five years, been under investigation for any violation(s) of federal or state securities laws, by agencies such as SEC, FINRA, CTFC or state securities regulators; nor suspended nor barred from practice in any jurisdiction; nor charged in any criminal or civil action. Neither my firm, nor am I the undersigned, directly or indirectly, a shareholder, beneficial interest, or creditor of, the Issuer, and has no agreement to receive in the future, shares of the issuer's stock, in payment for services, or otherwise. My firm has been retained by Western Sierra Resource, Corp. ("WSRC" or the "Company") for the limited purpose of providing a legal opinion on the adequacy of current information available to the public in relation to the filing of an "Information Statement and Disclosure" pursuant to Rule 15c2-11(a) (5) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, (the "Securities Act"). The Company is incorporated under the laws of the state of Utah. 1. Facts & Assumptions In rendering this opinion, I have reviewed various corporate records and other documentation necessary and proper for an opinion in conjunction with the filing of the Company's Information & Disclosure

Additionally, I have made further inquiry and investigation into the laws, regulations, and commentary available for such filings. With respect to corporate documentation examined, I have presumed the genuineness of all signatures thereon; the authenticity of all documents provided as originals; conformity of all copies to the original documents; and the authenticity of all original documents submitted as copies. I have also relied upon information available on the Internet, from records with the SEC, FINRA, the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC"), and from officers of the Company in addition to other sources deemed reliable, such as records on file with the Utah Secretary of State. Nothing came to my attention during the course of my investigation that led me to conclude that any such documents were not genuine or authentic or that the facts contained therein were not true. 2. Inquiry & Investigation I have reviewed the Annual Report and the Quarterly Reports for the periods ending June 30, 2021 (filed on or about August 15, 2021), September 30, 2021 (filed on or about November 9, 2021), December 31, 2021 (filed on or about April 15, 2022) and March 31, 2022 (filed on or about May 18, 2022). The Annual Report and Quarterly Reports, including Amendments thereto and other filings of the Company, although un-audited, were prepared by Dennis Atkins the CFO of the Company and member of the board of directors with ultimate responsibility for such filings. Mr. Atkins, a licensed CPA, has extensive professional executive experience operating public companies and preparing financial statements which is discussed in section 7 of the above disclosure statements. The annual report for the period ending December 31, 2021 was audited by Ben Borges, CPA. The Company's transfer agent is Pacific Stock Transfer Company. I have confirmed that this transfer agent is registered with the SEC and that the number of issued and outstanding shares reflected in the Annual and Quarterly Reports is accurate. Information regarding the accuracy of the shareholder's list and the issued and outstanding shares of the Company can be confirmed with Pacific Stock Transfer Company located at 6725 Via Austi Parkway Suite #300 Las Vegas, NV 89119 or www.pacificstocktransfer.com. Additionally, I have met (via Telephone Video Conference) with officer and directors Dennis Atkins and Roger Johnson to discuss the Annual and Quarterly Reports, the information contained therein, and specifically its adequacy for these purposes. An interested investor could readily find current information available regarding the Company by which s/he could objectively make a determination pertaining to the corporate financial status and relevant financial information thereby enabling such investor to make an informed and intelligent decision regarding the stock of the company by searching for the Company on the OTC Markets, Inc. website at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WSRC/disclosure. Letter Re: Adequate Current Public Information Page 2 of 4

Among the officers and directors of the Company Dennis Atkins holds fifteen point seven percent (15.7%) percent of the common shares owned. Additionally, Roger Johnson owns one hundred percent (100%) of the series A preferred shares issued and outstanding. There is no evidence of a state or federal securities regulator investigating or prosecuting such persons any time relevant hereto. There is evidence of a securities investigation of the Issuer however. The SEC issued a subpoena on the Issuer on or about March 14, 2022 and is conducting a non-public investigation to determine whether there have been any violations of the federal securities laws. The subpoena requested documents related to press releases disclosed by the Issuer during the months September 2020 to November 2021. As a result of this subpoena the Issuer withdrew its Form 10 filing and provided responsive documents to the SEC's Denver Regional Office. The matter remains open with the SEC currently reviewing the documents responsive to the subpoena provided by the Issuer. 3. Legal Conclusions The legal opinion as expressed in this letter is that the Annual Report and filings for the periods ending October 31, 2021, December 31, 2021 and April 30, 2022 as filed via the OTC Markets Group News and Disclosure service constitutes: (1) adequate information about the Company which is available to the public regarding the shares of common stock and is available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933; which (2) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Company to publish a quotation for the shares of common stock of the Corporation under Rule 15c2-11 of the Exchange Act of 1934; that (3) complies with the OTC Markets, Group Inc. Alternative Reporting Guidelines as they pertain to providing adequate and current information about the Company; and (4) the statement has been posted in the OTC Markets Group, Inc. News and Disclosure Service. OTC Markets Group, Inc. is entitled to rely on this opinion in determining whether the Company has made adequate current information available to the public pursuant to Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities and Exchange Acts, and may publish this opinion on its website, www.otcmarkets.com, for such limited purposes. Additionally (5) the Company is not now a "shell company" as such term is defined at Rule 405 of the Securities Act, and 12b-2 of the Exchange Act, however as the Company has never previously filed pursuant to Exchange Act mandatory reporting obligations, and does not audit its financial statements, it is impossible to determine conclusively from the unaudited statements whether it may have been a shell company at some prior point in time since such time. However, the Issuer appears to have had continuous material operations and business plans filed with the OTC Markets Group, Inc. Other than brief periods as a start-up company or in transitional business plans, it has maintained sufficient assets and operations to not qualify as such. In revisions to Rule 144 and 145 the SEC has stated an intention not to relegate start-up Letter Re: Adequate Current Public Information Page 3 of 4