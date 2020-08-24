Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Western Troy Capital Resources Inc.    WRY.H   CA9599072050

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC.

(WRY.H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Troy Announces Share Consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: WRY.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 10, 2020, it has filed articles of amendment to effect the consolidation ("Consolidation") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares) of the Company on the basis of one (1) new post-Consolidation Common Share for every three (3) existing pre-Consolidation Common Shares. The Consolidation was approved by a majority of the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on August 4, 2020.

In relation to the Consolidation, the Company has reserved a new CUSIP (959907304) and ISIN (CA9599073041). There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation reduces the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares from 9,636,001 to 3,212,000 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis effective on August 25, 2020 under the Company's existing symbol "WRY.H".

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation are being mailed to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Western Troy

Western Troy has been engaged in mineral exploration and mine development, as well as reviewing potential alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

Contact Information:

Western Troy Capital Resources
Stephen Dunn, CEO
Tel: 416-361-2827
Email: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Western Troy. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Western Troy's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Western Troy or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Western Troy, Western Troy provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Western Troy's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, and the receipt of regulatory approvals. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Western Troy's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Western Troy believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Western Troy disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62436


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC.
05:35pWestern Troy Announces Share Consolidation
NE
07/10WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Specia..
AQ
06/17WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Spe..
AQ
06/05WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Announces Revised Terms of Private Placement of..
AQ
06/01WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Announces Private Placement of Units
AQ
05/21WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Announces Revised Terms of Debt Settlement
AQ
05/06WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Announces Termination of Proposed Reverse Takeo..
AQ
2019WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Enters into Binding Letter of Intent
AQ
2019WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - WRY.H
AQ
2019WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES : Announces Debt Settlement and Termination of Pr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,01 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Dunn Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rex E. Loesby Director
James Neville Fairbairn Director
Edward Milewski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC.0.00%1
BHP GROUP-0.90%128 553
RIO TINTO PLC4.06%103 137
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.51%30 013
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.65%20 661
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.06%12 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group