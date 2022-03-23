Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Union Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WU   US9598021098

WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Zemmour says he could seize African leaders' homes if they don't take back immigrants

03/23/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, attends a press conference to present his political program in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Wednesday that he could seize the homes of African leaders and block remittances to their countries if they failed to take back immigrants, as he seeks to reboot his flagging campaign.

Zemmour, 63, a former political commentator, has made immigration and security the centre of his campaign and said this week that, if elected, he would create a Ministry of "Re-Immigration" that would deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants over his five-year term.

That campaign promise drew a rebuke from the National Rassemblement's Marine Le Pen, who is also far-right. She called the proposal "anti-republican" in a Tuesday interview with BFM TV, though she declined, when pressed, to say if it was racist.

Zemmour had been considered to be a formidable challenger to Le Pen, but is trying to reverse his political fortunes as opinion polls have shown https://www.datapressepremium.com/rmdiff/2008641/barometre210322.pdf him dropping behind his competitors and unlikely to make it to the second and final round of the election next month.

President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist whose policymaking has drifted to the right, and Le Pen are front-runners in the first round of the election, polls show, in a re-run of the 2017 election. Macron is favoured to win the final round.

As president, Zemmour would go to Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to negotiate accords for the expulsions, he has said. About 30% of French immigrants were born in one of those three countries, according to the French Institute of Demographic Studies.

Asked what he would do if the countries' leaders refused, Zemmour told a news conference: "The heads of African countries have homes in France. We could seize them, you see. There are a number of foreigners who send money through Western Union. That's an important part of the budgets of these countries. We can block them. I call those ways to put pressure."

Zemmour insisted on Wednesday he was the only presidential candidate in the race who could unify a fragmented French right.

He also defended his focus on immigration despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying France's main challenges remained "identity and security".

"It's not because of an exterior crisis that interior crises miraculously evaporate," Zemmour said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WESTERN UNION COMPANY
05:31aWestern Union Taps Artajasa to Provide Money Transfer Payout Services in Indonesia
MT
03/22Western Union Partners with Artajasa to Offer Money Transfer Payouts into Bank Accounts..
BU
03/22Western Union Partners with Artajasa to Offer Money Transfer Payouts into Bank Accounts..
CI
03/22Dollar slips as Powell boost fades
RE
03/22Dollar eases as Powell bump fades
RE
03/16THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices -2-
DJ
03/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/10INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN UNION COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 770 M - -
Net income 2022 963 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 7 202 M 7 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Western Union Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,30 $
Average target price 20,62 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Devin B. McGranahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN UNION COMPANY2.58%7 202
BLOCK, INC.-12.21%82 203
FISERV, INC.-3.17%65 546
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.31%38 577
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.81%18 970
NEXI S.P.A-21.23%15 897