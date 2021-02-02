Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Union Company    WU

WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico Received Record $40.6 Billion in Remittances in 2020

02/02/2021 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexicans living abroad sent home a record $40.6 billion in 2020, up 11% from 2019 against expectations early in the year that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economies and employment would lead to a significant decline.

Remittances to Mexico remained strong in December, rising 17% from the year-earlier month to $3.66 billion, the Bank of Mexico said Tuesday.

"The sharp contraction of activity and employment in the U.S. have not impacted in a visible way the flow of remittances to Mexico," Goldman Sachs' chief Latin America economist Alberto Ramos said in a report. "Record high remittances and trade balance surplus...have more than offset the loss of income from international travel/tourism and likely led to a current account surplus in 2020 of more than 2.5% of gross domestic product."

Among likely reasons for last year's increase in remittances are that many migrant workers in the U.S. are employed in essential services that weren't shut down, and that many were eligible for U.S. stimulus programs, the World Bank said in an October report.

A study by the Bank of Mexico last year said Mexican immigrants in the U.S. could have received more in government support than their average wages in most states, including states from which the most remittances are sent such as California and Texas.

Another reason was rising unemployment in migrants' home countries.

"The pandemic certainly showed us that there is an even greater need during times of stress like that...whether it's to Mexico or to other parts of Latin America, or India, or the Philippines," said Raj Agrawal, chief financial officer at cross-border money-transfer and payments concern The Western Union Company.

After sharp declines in April and May, remittances to other parts of Latin America recovered later last year and rose 4.8% to El Salvador, 3.8% to Honduras, 7.9% to Guatemala and 16% to the Dominican Republic, compared with 2019, according to the Central American Monetary Council.

The World Bank estimated in October that globally remittances would fall 7% in 2020 and a further 7.5% this year, including an 8% drop in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"I think that's a little bit pessimistic for what remittances will do this year. We haven't seen remittances decline like that for two years in a row, so I expect it's going to be probably better than that," said Mr. Agrawal.

Oxford Economics said in a study published last month that the outlook for remittances in 2021 is uncertain, and "could fall anywhere within a wide range between a decline and a return to the pre-pandemic trend positive growth."

On the upside, strong rebounds in remittance-sending economies, and slower recoveries in recipient nations, could encourage workers to send more money home. On the other hand, new sources of remittances in 2020 such as people using electronic transfers instead of carrying cash in person because of travel restrictions may not continue, and many migrants may have delayed returning to their countries until this year, Oxford Economics added.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 1256ET

All news about WESTERN UNION COMPANY
12:56pMexico Received Record $40.6 Billion in Remittances in 2020
DJ
10:42aDollar stands tall on better U.S. outlook vs Europe
RE
01/28WESTERN UNION : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 10, ..
BU
01/27Stocks tumble on recovery fears; dollar climbs
RE
01/27Stocks tumble on recovery fears; dollar climbs
RE
01/27Canadian dollar falls by most since October as global shares slide
RE
01/27Dollar rises on risk aversion, Fed cautious on economic recovery
RE
01/27WESTERN UNION : Recognized with Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Inde..
BU
01/27THE REMITTANCE EFFECT : Global Citizens Emerge as Economic First Responders of t..
BU
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Western Union Insider Granted Stock Award Retains Shares, Inter..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 820 M - -
Net income 2020 740 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 9 295 M 9 295 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Western Union Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 24,06 $
Last Close Price 22,61 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hikmet Ersek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer& EVP-Global Operations
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael A. Miles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN UNION COMPANY3.05%9 295
SQUARE, INC.1.98%100 081
FISERV, INC.-6.46%71 402
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-18.06%54 752
AFTERPAY LIMITED15.14%29 546
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.45%20 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ