  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Union Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WU   US9598021098

WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 03:16:55 pm EDT
17.18 USD   +0.15%
02:59pWestern Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:05aWestern Union Shares Fresh Insights on Today's Migrants
BU
05/18Goldman Sachs Starts Western Union at Sell With $18 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend

05/19/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 553 M - -
Net income 2022 825 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 6 620 M 6 620 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,15 $
Average target price 19,58 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Devin B. McGranahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-3.87%6 620
FISERV, INC.-9.27%60 871
BLOCK, INC.-49.19%47 636
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.47%33 692
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.04%17 133
NEXI S.P.A-38.60%11 808