Western Union : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Proceeds received from Business Solutions sale 2022 financial outlook revised due to suspension of services in Russia, Belarus, and related impacts DENVER, April 28, 2022: The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today reported first quarter 2022 financial results and updated its full year financial outlook. The Company's first quarter revenue of $1.2 billion declined 4% on a reported basis, or 1% on a constant currency basis excluding the contribution from Business Solutions, compared to the prior year period. Argentina inflation benefited revenue growth by approximately 1 percentage point. First quarter revenue was impacted by a decline in retail money transfer, as well as the suspension of services in Russia and Belarus. GAAP EPS in the first quarter was $0.74, compared to $0.44 in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in GAAP EPS was primarily due to partial recognition of the gain on the sale of Business Solutions. Adjusted EPS in the first quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.44 in the prior year period. Year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS was driven by higher operating margin and share repurchases, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. For a full reconciliation between GAAP and Adjusted EPS, please see the "Adjustment Items" section of this press release. "As I continue my assessment of Western Union's business and its unique assets, I remain optimistic about the potential of the brand, the platform, and the market opportunity," said Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union. "Our long-term strategy development process is continuing, and I look forward to sharing in greater detail our plans for the future at our Investor Day which we will host in New York City in the fall." "In late-March, we suspended Western Union operations in Russia and Belarus due to the conflict in Ukraine. We are saddened by the current situation and recognize the harm to our colleagues, customers, agents, and partners who have been impacted. As a result of suspending business in those countries, we have revised our 2022 financial outlook downward." CFO Raj Agrawal stated, "Our business continues to deliver strong operating cash flows and our financial position was further strengthened from the Business Solutions sale proceeds. As we consider strategic options to deploy the proceeds, we strengthened our balance sheet, and returned over $240 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases." Q1 Business Highlights Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) revenues declined 5% on a reported basis or 3% on a constant currency basis, while transactions declined 4% compared to the prior year period. Regionally, transaction declines in North America, Europe and CIS, and APAC were partially offset by transaction growth in MEASA and LACA. Digital money transfer revenues increased 5% on a reported basis, or 6% constant currency, and represented 25% and 37% of total C2C revenues and transactions, respectively. Westernunion.com revenue grew 4% on a reported basis, or 5% on a constant currency basis, including cross-border revenue growth of 7%. As expected, digital growth moderated, given the significant demand the Company experienced in 2020 and the first half of 2021. The Company completed the first closing of its divestiture of Business Solutions on March 1, 2022, concurrently receiving the entire proceeds for the transaction. The second closing is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. Until the second closing, the Company will recognize revenue, operating profit, and contractual profit payments to the buyers for the business in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Q1 Financial Highlights GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 20.5%, compared to 19.2% in the prior year period. The adjusted operating margin was 21.8% compared to 19.3% in the prior year period, with the prior year negatively impacted by 30 basis points from the inclusion of Business Solutions. The increase in adjusted operating margin was primarily due to the timing of investments, product and channel mix, and changes in foreign currency. For a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and Adjusted operating margin, please see the "Adjustment Items" section of this press release. The GAAP effective tax rate in the quarter was 19.0%, compared to 10.4% in the prior year period, and the adjusted effective tax rate was 13.0% in the quarter, compared to 10.5% in the prior year period. The increase in the Company's GAAP effective tax rate was primarily due to the sale of the Company's Business Solutions business, discrete benefits in the prior period not recurring in the current period, and the Company's decision to suspend its operations in Russia and Belarus. Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $200 million. The Company returned $242 million to shareholders in the first quarter, consisting of $92 million in dividends and $150 million of share repurchases. 2022 Outlook Today, the Company updated its full year 2022 financial outlook due to suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus and other related impacts. GAAP figures reflect an expected partial year of Business Solutions ownership including contractual payments to the buyers, representing profits between the first and second closings, associated divestiture and acquisition costs, exit costs, and an estimated pre-tax gain of approximately $270 million for the full year, of which $151 million was recognized in the first quarter and the remainder is expected to occur in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory and working capital adjustments. Adjusted revenue growth and operating margin exclude contributions from Business Solutions. In addition, adjusted operating margin excludes associated divestiture and acquisition costs, Business Solutions exit costs, as well as costs related to the exit from Russia and Belarus. The adjusted effective tax rate and EPS exclude the expected gain on sale, divestiture and acquisition costs, Business Solutions exit costs, and exit costs from Russia and Belarus. Revenue GAAP: approximately -9% to -11% Adjusted (constant currency, excluding the impact of Argentina inflation and proforma for the planned sale of Business Solutions): low-single digit decline Operating Profit Margin GAAP and Adjusted: approximately 20% Effective Tax Rate GAAP: approximately 21%

Adjusted: mid-teens range EPS GAAP: $2.13 - $2.23

Adjusted: $1.75 - $1.85 Adjustment Items Adjusted constant currency revenue growth metrics for 2022 exclude contributions from Business Solutions as the Company entered into an agreement to sell the business in 2021 and the first of two closings occurred on March 1, 2022. Adjusted operating profit metrics for 2022 exclude contributions from Business Solutions, acquisition and divestitures costs, Russia and Belarus exit costs, and Business Solutions exit costs. Adjusted tax rate and earnings per share metrics for 2022 periods exclude the following items and the related taxes, as applicable: acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia and Belarus exit costs, Business Solutions exit costs, and gain on the sale of Business Solutions. Adjusted constant currency revenue growth metrics for 2021 exclude contributions from Business Solutions. Adjusted operating profit metrics for 2021 periods exclude acquisition and divestiture costs. Adjusted tax rate and earnings per share metrics for 2021 periods exclude the following items and the related taxes, as applicable: acquisition and divestiture costs (all quarters), the impact from the gain on an investment sale (second quarter), debt retirement expenses (second quarter), Business Solutions change in permanent reinvestment tax assertion (third quarter), and non-cash expenses associated with the termination of the Company's pension plan (fourth quarter). Additional Statistics Additional key statistics for the quarter and historical trends can be found in the supplemental tables included with this press release.

All amounts included in the supplemental tables to this press release are rounded to the nearest tenth of a million, except as otherwise noted. As a result, the percentage changes and margins disclosed herein may not recalculate precisely using the rounded amounts provided. Non-GAAP Measures Western Union presents a number of non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these metrics provide meaningful supplemental information in addition to the GAAP metrics and provide comparability and consistency to prior periods. Constant currency results assume foreign revenues are translated from foreign currencies to the U.S. dollar, net of the effect of foreign currency hedges, at rates consistent with those in the prior year. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures are available in the accompanying schedules and in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.westernunion.com. WU-G Contacts: Media Relations: Claire Treacy Claire.Treacy@westernunion.com Investor Relations: Tom Hadley WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com THE WESTERNUNION COMPANY KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) Notes* 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 Consolidated Metrics Consolidated revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change 2% 16% 2% 1% 5% (4)% Consolidated revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY % change (a) 2% 13% 2% 2% 4% (2)% Consolidated revenues, constant currency, excluding Business Solutions (non-GAAP) - YoY % Change (a) 2% 13% 0% 1% 4% (1)% Consolidated operating margin (GAAP) 19.2% 19.8% 24.8% 24.7% 22.1% 20.5% Consolidated operating margin, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia/Belarus exit costs, and Business Solutions exit costs (non-GAAP) (b) 19.3% 20.2% 25.2% 24.9% 22.5% 22.5% Consolidated operating margin, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia/Belarus exit costs, and Business Solutions operating income and exit costs (non-GAAP) (1) (b) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 21.8% EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (c) 23.7% 24.1% 28.8% 28.4% 26.3% 24.6% Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) Segment Metrics Revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change 4% 15% 0% (1)% 4% (5)% Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY % change (f) 2% 12% (1)% 0% 3% (3)% Transactions (in millions) 73.0 78.0 76.6 78.3 305.9 69.7 Transactions - YoY % change 9% 15% (1)% 0% 5% (4)% Total principal ($- billions) $ 25.7 $ 27.9 $ 27.7 $ 27.7 $ 109.0 $ 24.8 Principal per transaction, as reported - YoY % change 15% 11% 4% 4% 8% 1% Principal per transaction, constant currency - YoY % change (g) 12% 8% 3% 4% 6% 3% Cross-border principal, as reported - YoY % change 28% 29% 4% 5% 15% (3)% Cross-border principal, constant currency - YoY % change (h) 26% 25% 3% 5% 14% (1)% Operating margin 19.6% 20.7% 24.3% 24.2% 22.2% 20.7% Digital money transfer revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change (hh) 45% 22% 15% 13% 22% 5% Digital money transfer foreign currency translation impact (j) (1)% (3)% (1)% (1)% (1)% 1% Digital money transfer revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY % change (hh) 44% 19% 14% 12% 21% 6% Digital money transfer transactions - YoY % change 77% 33% 19% 17% 32% 4% westernunion.com revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change (gg) 38% 18% 12% 9% 18% 4% westernunion.com foreign currency translation impact (j) (1)% (3)% (1)% 0% (1)% 1% westernunion.com revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY % change (gg) 37% 15% 11% 9% 17% 5% westernunion.com transactions - YoY % change (gg) 55% 18% 9% 6% 19% 0% ______________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Concurrent with the sale in the first quarter of 2022, the Business Solutions operating income has been excluded. See tickmark (q) below for more information. THE WESTERNUNION COMPANY KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) Notes* 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 C2C Segment Regional Metrics - YoY % change NA region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (bb) 0% 4% (2)% 2% 1% (1)% NA region foreign currency translation impact (j) 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% NA region revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) (aa), (bb) 1% 4% (2)% 2% 1% (1)% NA region transactions (aa), (bb) 1% 3% (5)% (2)% (1)% (6)% EU & CIS region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (cc) 8% 18% (3)% (8)% 3% (14)% EU & CIS region foreign currency translation impact (j) (4)% (8)% (2)% 1% (3)% 4% EU & CIS region revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) (aa), (cc) 4% 10% (5)% (7)% 0% (10)% EU & CIS region transactions (aa), (cc) 28% 26% 3% 1% 13% (7)% MEASA region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (dd) 1% 19% (2)% 2% 4% 2% MEASA region foreign currency translation impact (j) (1)% (1)% 0% 0% 0% 1% MEASA region revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) (aa), (dd) 0% 18% (2)% 2% 4% 3% MEASA region transactions (aa), (dd) 13% 22% 2% 6% 10% 5% LACA region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (ee) 3% 70% 25% 8% 22% 2% LACA region foreign currency translation impact (j) 5% (2)% 1% 4% 2% 3% LACA region revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) (aa), (ee) 8% 68% 26% 12% 24% 5% LACA region transactions (aa), (ee) (8)% 42% 10% 2% 9% 2% APAC region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (ff) 9% 20% 1% 0% 6% (6)% APAC region foreign currency translation impact (j) (6)% (7)% (2)% 0% (3)% 3% APAC region revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) (aa), (ff) 3% 13% (1)% 0% 3% (3)% APAC region transactions (aa), (ff) (2)% 3% (13)% (13)% (7)% (13)% THE WESTERNUNION COMPANY KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) Notes* 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 % of C2C Revenue NA region revenues (aa), (bb) 37% 37% 37% 38% 37% 39% EU & CIS region revenues (aa), (cc) 33% 33% 32% 31% 32% 29% MEASA region revenues (aa), (dd) 16% 15% 15% 15% 15% 17% LACA region revenues (aa), (ee) 8% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% APAC region revenues (aa), (ff) 6% 6% 7% 7% 7% 6% Digital money transfer revenues (aa) 23% 24% 24% 24% 24% 25% Other (primarily bill payments businesses in Argentina and the United States and money orders) Revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change (18)% 8% 3% 5% (1)% 8% Operating margin 22.6% 16.2% 18.3% 21.3% 19.6% 31.7% % of Total Company Revenue (GAAP) Consumer-to-Consumer segment revenues 87% 87% 86% 87% 87% 86% Business Solutions segment revenues 8% 8% 9% 8% 8% 8% Other revenues 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 6% * See the "Notes to Key Statistics" section of the press release for the applicable Note references and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, unless already reconciled herein. THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $ 1,155.7 $ 1,210.0 (4)% Expenses: Cost of services 655.1 706.0 (7)% Selling, general, and administrative 263.1 271.2 (3)% Total expenses 918.2 977.2 (6)% Operating income 237.5 232.8 2% Other income/(expense): Gain on divestiture of business (a) 151.4 - (b) Interest income 0.6 0.4 51% Interest expense (24.8) (28.4) (13)% Other expense, net (2.5) (1.9) 21% Total other income/(expense), net 124.7 (29.9) (b) Income before income taxes 362.2 202.9 79% Provision for income taxes 68.9 21.1 (b) Net income $ 293.3 $ 181.8 61% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.44 70% Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.44 68% Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 393.1 411.7 Diluted 394.5 414.3 _________________________________________________ On March 1, 2022, the Company completed the first close of the sale of its Business Solutions business to Goldfinch Partners LLC and The Baupost Group LLC (collectively, the "Buyer"), and received cash consideration of approximately $910 million, subject to regulatory and working capital adjustments. The first close excluded the operations in the European Union and the United Kingdom. The second closing is expected in the second half of 2022. (a) Calculation not meaningful. (b) THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,295.8 $ 1,208.3 Settlement assets 2,999.5 2,843.5 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $645.0 and $650.4, respectively 122.9 129.4 Goodwill 2,034.6 2,034.6 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $753.9 and $731.8, respectively 400.1 417.1 Other assets 1,012.7 737.7 Assets held for sale (a) 623.1 1,452.9 Total assets $ 8,488.7 $ 8,823.5 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 470.7 $ 450.2 Settlement obligations 2,999.5 2,843.5 Income taxes payable 927.3 870.7 Deferred tax liability, net 182.7 203.8 Borrowings 2,534.5 3,008.4 Other liabilities 662.6 269.4 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale (a) 358.6 821.9 Total liabilities 8,135.9 8,467.9 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10 shares authorized; no shares issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 387.1 shares and 393.8 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3.9 3.9 Capital surplus 960.5 941.0 Accumulated deficit (495.4) (537.2) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (116.2) (52.1) Total stockholders' equity 352.8 355.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,488.7 $ 8,823.5 _________________________________________________ Includes balances associated with the Company's Business Solutions business, which were held for sale as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. On March 1, 2022, the Company completed the first close of the Business Solutions business, which excluded the operations of the European Union and the United Kingdom, and received the entire cash consideration. (a) THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 293.3 $ 181.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11.3 12.8 Amortization 35.5 40.6 Gain on divestiture of business, excluding transaction costs (155.8) - Other non-cash items, net 22.9 30.3 Increase/(decrease) in cash, excluding the effects of divestitures, resulting from changes in: Other assets (93.2) (46.9) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 36.0 (35.8) Income taxes payable 56.2 5.5 Other liabilities (6.2) (12.5) Net cash provided by operating activities 200.0 175.8 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capitalized contract costs (6.9) (78.3) Payments for internal use software (12.6) (9.9) Purchases of property and equipment (10.3) (8.7) Purchases of settlement investments (178.4) (161.7) Proceeds from the sale of settlement investments 71.6 427.1 Maturities of settlement investments 37.4 100.0 Purchase of a non-settlement investment (250.0) - Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 896.1 - Other investing activities (5.9) 0.7 Net cash provided by investing activities 541.0 269.2 Cash flows from financing activities Cash dividends and dividend equivalents paid (91.8) (96.7) Common stock repurchased (154.4) (84.5) Net repayments of commercial paper (175.0) (80.0) Net proceeds from issuance of borrowings - 892.6 Principal payments on borrowings (300.0) (650.0) Proceeds from exercise of options 8.9 8.1 Net change in settlement obligations (80.4) (297.1) Other financing activities - 0.1 Net cash used in financing activities (792.7) (307.5) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash (51.7) 137.5 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,110.9 2,143.1 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,059.2 $ 2,280.6 March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of balance sheet cash and cash equivalents to cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet $ 1,295.8 $ 1,502.6 Settlement cash and cash equivalents 685.7 764.0 Restricted cash in Other assets 24.6 14.0 Cash included in Assets held for sale 53.1 - Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash $ 2,059.2 $ 2,280.6 THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY SUMMARY SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (in millions, unless indicated otherwise) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Revenues: Consumer-to-Consumer $ 999.0 $ 1,050.9 (5)% Business Solutions (a) 89.1 96.5 (8)% Other (b) 67.6 62.6 8% Total consolidated revenues $ 1,155.7 $ 1,210.0 (4)% Segment operating income: Consumer-to-Consumer $ 207.2 $ 206.1 1% Business Solutions (a) 27.5 12.6 (c) Other (b) 21.5 14.1 52% Total segment operating income 256.2 232.8 10% Russia/ Belarus exit costs (d) (11.0) - (c) Business Solutions exit costs (d) (7.7) - (c) Total consolidated operating income $ 237.5 $ 232.8 2% Segment operating income margin Consumer-to-Consumer 20.7% 19.6% 1.1% Business Solutions (a) 30.8% 13.1% 17.7% Other (b) 31.7% 22.6% 9.1% _________________________________________________ On August 4, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Business Solutions business to the Buyer, which will be completed in two closings, the first which occurred on March 1, 2022, with the second expected in the second half of 2022. The operations of the Business Solutions business to be sold in the second closing continue to be included in Revenues and Operating income after the first closing. However, between the first and second closing, the Company will pay the Buyer a measure of the profits from these operations, adjusted for income taxes and other charges, as contractually agreed, and this expense is recognized in Other expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (a) Other primarily includes the Company's bill payment services which facilitate payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations and the Company's money order services. (b) Calculation not meaningful. (c) Represents the exit costs incurred in connection with the suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus and the divestiture of the Business Solutions business. (d) THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY NOTES TO KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) (in millions, unless indicated otherwise) Western Union's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating results to assist management, investors, analysts, and others in understanding the Company's financial results and to better analyze trends in the Company's underlying business because they provide consistency and comparability to prior periods. A non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the Company's GAAP results and the reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure, provides a more complete understanding of the Company's business. Users of the financial statements are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included below, where not previously reconciled above. Notes 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 Consolidated Metrics (a) Revenues (GAAP) $ 1,210.0 $ 1,289.7 $ 1,286.3 $ 1,284.8 $ 5,070.8 $ 1,155.7 Foreign currency translation impact (j) (0.9) (29.4) (2.8) 14.8 (18.3) 33.2 Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) 1,209.1 1,260.3 1,283.5 1,299.6 5,052.5 1,188.9 Less Business Solutions revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) (i), (q) (90.9) (92.1) (113.7) (109.2) (405.9) (91.9) Revenues, constant currency, excluding Business Solutions (non-GAAP) $ 1,118.2 $ 1,168.2 $ 1,169.8 $ 1,190.4 $ 4,646.6 $ 1,097.0 Prior year revenues (GAAP) $ 1,190.0 $ 1,114.7 $ 1,258.5 $ 1,271.8 $ 4,835.0 $ 1,210.0 Less prior year revenues from Business Solutions (GAAP) (q) (98.4) (79.4) (89.1) (89.2) (356.1) (96.5) Prior year revenues, adjusted, excluding Business Solutions $ 1,091.6 $ 1,035.3 $ 1,169.4 $ 1,182.6 $ 4,478.9 $ 1,113.5 Revenues (GAAP) - YoY % Change 2% 16% 2% 1% 5% (4)% Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY% Change 2% 13% 2% 2% 4% (2)% Revenues, constant currency, excluding Business Solutions (non-GAAP) - YoY % Change 2% 13% 0% 1% 4% (1)% THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY NOTES TO KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) (in millions, unless indicated otherwise) Notes 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 Consolidated Metrics cont. (b) Operating income (GAAP) $ 232.8 $ 254.9 $ 318.6 $ 316.8 $ 1,123.1 $ 237.5 Acquisition and divestiture costs (l) 0.9 5.6 5.5 3.7 15.7 3.3 Russia/Belarus exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 11.0 Business Solutions exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 7.7 Operating income, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia/Belarus exit costs, and Business Solutions exit costs (non-GAAP) $ 233.7 $ 260.5 $ 324.1 $ 320.5 $ 1,138.8 $ 259.5 Less Business Solutions operating income(1) (q) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (26.5) Operating income, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia/Belarus exit costs, and Business Solutions operating income and exit costs (non-GAAP) $ 233.7 $ 260.5 $ 324.1 $ 320.5 $ 1,138.8 $ 233.0 Operating margin (GAAP) 19.2% 19.8% 24.8% 24.7% 22.1% 20.5% Operating margin, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia/Belarus exit costs and Business Solutions exit costs (non-GAAP) 19.3% 20.2% 25.2% 24.9% 22.5% 22.5% Operating margin, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, Russia/Belarus exit costs, and Business Solutions operating income and exit costs (non-GAAP)(1) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 21.8% (c) Operating income (GAAP) $ 232.8 $ 254.9 $ 318.6 $ 316.8 $ 1,123.1 $ 237.5 Depreciation and amortization 53.4 55.6 51.3 47.9 208.2 46.8 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (k) $ 286.2 $ 310.5 $ 369.9 $ 364.7 $ 1,331.3 $ 284.3 Operating margin (GAAP) 19.2% 19.8% 24.8% 24.7% 22.1% 20.5% EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 23.7% 24.1% 28.8% 28.4% 26.3% 24.6% ______________________________________________________________________________________________ (1)Concurrent with the sale in the first quarter of 2022, the Business Solutions operating income has been excluded. See tickmark (q) below for more information. THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY NOTES TO KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) (in millions, unless indicated otherwise) Notes 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 Consolidated Metrics cont. (d) Effective tax rate (GAAP) 10% 14% 20% 7% 14% 19% Change in permanent reinvestment assertion related to the sale of Business Solutions (p) N/A N/A (6)% 0% (2)% N/A Acquisition and divestiture costs (l) 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gain on investment sale (m) N/A 0% 0% (1)% 0% N/A Debt extinguishment costs (n) N/A 0% 0% 0% 0% N/A Pension settlement charge (o) N/A 0% 0% 6% 1% N/A Business Solutions gain (q) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (6)% Business Solutions exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0% Russia/Belarus exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0% Effective tax rate, adjusted (non-GAAP) 10% 14% 14% 12% 13% 13% (e) Diluted Earnings per Share (GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 1.97 $ 0.74 Pretax impacts from the following: Acquisition and divestiture costs (l) N/A 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 Gain on investment sale (m) N/A (0.12) - - (0.12) N/A Debt extinguishment costs (n) N/A 0.04 - - 0.04 N/A Pension settlement charge (o) N/A N/A N/A 0.27 0.27 N/A Business Solutions gain (q) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (0.38) Business Solutions exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.02 Russia/Belarus exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.02 Income tax expense/(benefit) impacts from the following: Change in permanent reinvestment assertion related to the sale of Business Solutions (p) N/A N/A 0.05 - 0.04 N/A Acquisition and divestiture costs (l) N/A - - - - - Gain on investment sale (m) N/A 0.02 - - 0.03 N/A Debt extinguishment costs (n) N/A (0.01) - - (0.01) N/A Pension settlement charge (o) N/A N/A N/A (0.06) (0.06) - Business Solutions gain (q) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.10 Business Solutions exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - Russia/Belarus exit costs (r) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - Diluted Earnings per share, adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 2.19 $ 0.51 THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY NOTES TO KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) (in millions, unless indicated otherwise) Notes 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 FY2021 1Q22 C2C Segment Metrics (f) Revenues (GAAP) $ 1,050.9 $ 1,127.1 $ 1,104.5 $ 1,111.5 $ 4,394.0 $ 999.0 Foreign currency translation impact (j) (11.1) (32.1) (9.4) 6.2 (46.4) 20.8 Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) $ 1,039.8 $ 1,095.0 $ 1,095.1 $ 1,117.7 $ 4,347.6 $ 1,019.8 Prior year revenues (GAAP) $ 1,015.4 $ 976.6 $ 1,106.5 $ 1,121.5 $ 4,220.0 $ 1,050.9 Revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change 4% 15% 0% (1)% 4% (5)% Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY % change 2% 12% (1)% 0% 3% (3)% (g) Principal per transaction, as reported ($- dollars) $ 353 $ 357 $ 361 $ 354 $ 356 $ 356 Foreign currency translation impact ($- dollars) (j) (7) (10) (1) 2 (4) 8 Principal per transaction, constant currency ($- dollars) $ 346 $ 347 $ 360 $ 356 $ 352 $ 364 Prior year principal per transaction, as reported ($- dollars) $ 308 $ 322 $ 348 $ 341 $ 331 $ 353 Principal per transaction, as reported - YoY % change 15% 11% 4% 4% 8% 1% Principal per transaction, constant currency - YoY % change 12% 8% 3% 4% 6% 3% (h) Cross-border principal, as reported ($- billions) $ 24.5 $ 26.6 $ 26.5 $ 26.5 $ 104.1 $ 23.8 Foreign currency translation impact ($- billions) (j) (0.5) (0.7) (0.2) 0.2 (1.2) 0.5 Cross-border principal, constant currency ($- billions) $ 24.0 $ 25.9 $ 26.3 $ 26.7 $ 102.9 $ 24.3 Prior year cross-border principal, as reported ($- billions) $ 19.1 $ 20.7 $ 25.5 $ 25.3 $ 90.6 $ 24.5 Cross-border principal, as reported - YoY % change 28% 29% 4% 5% 15% (3)% Cross-border principal, constant currency - YoY % change 26% 25% 3% 5% 14% (1)% Business Solutions Segment Metrics (i) Revenues (GAAP) $ 96.5 $ 99.3 $ 116.8 $ 109.2 $ 421.8 $ 89.1 Foreign currency translation impact (j) (5.6) (7.2) (3.1) 0.0 (15.9) 2.8 Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) $ 90.9 $ 92.1 $ 113.7 $ 109.2 $ 405.9 $ 91.9 Prior year revenues (GAAP) $ 98.4 $ 79.4 $ 89.1 $ 89.2 $ 356.1 $ 96.5 Revenues (GAAP) - YoY % change (2)% 25% 31% 22% 18% (8)% Revenues, constant currency (non-GAAP) - YoY % change (8)% 16% 28% 22% 14% (5)% THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY NOTES TO KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) 2022 Consolidated Outlook Metrics Notes FY2022 Operating margin (GAAP) 20.0% Impact from acquisition and divestiture costs (l) 0.0% Impact from the sale of Business Solutions, including exit costs (q), (r) (0.5)% Impact from Russia/Belarus exit costs (r) 0.5% Operating margin, adjusted, excluding acquisition and divestiture costs, the sale of Business Solutions, including exit costs, and Russia/Belarus exit costs (non-GAAP) 20.0% Range Earnings per share (GAAP) ($- dollars) $ 2.13 $ 2.23 Impact from acquisition and divestiture costs, net of related taxes (l) 0.02 0.02 Gain on the sale of Business Solutions, net of related taxes (q) (0.44) (0.44) Impact from Business Solutions exit costs, net of related taxes (r) 0.01 0.01 Impact from Russia/Belarus exit costs, net of related taxes (r) 0.03 0.03 Earnings per share, adjusted, excluding the acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on the sale of Business Solutions, and exit costs from Business Solutions and Russia/Belarus, net of related taxes (non-GAAP) ($- dollars) $ 1.75 $ 1.85 Non-GAAP related notes: Represents the impact from the fluctuation in exchange rates between all foreign currency denominated amounts and the United States dollar. Constant currency results exclude any benefit or loss caused by foreign exchange fluctuations between foreign currencies and the United States dollar, net of foreign currency hedges, which would not have occurred if there had been a constant exchange rate. The Company believes that this measure provides management and investors with information about revenue results and trends that eliminates currency volatility while increasing the comparability of the Company's underlying results and trends. (j) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") results from taking operating income and adjusting for depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA results provide an additional performance measurement calculation which helps neutralize the operating income effect of assets acquired in prior periods. (k) Represents the impact from expenses incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition and divestiture activity, including for the review and closing of these transactions. The Company believes that, by excluding the effects of these charges that can impact operating trends, management and investors are provided with a measure that increases the comparability of the Company's underlying operating results. (l) On April 12, 2021, the Company sold a substantial majority of the noncontrolling interest it held in a private company for cash proceeds of $50.9 million. As a result, the Company recorded a pre-tax gain in the second quarter of 2021. The gain on the sale and the income taxes on the gain have been removed from adjusted results. The Company believes excluding the impact of this gain will provide investors with a more meaningful comparison of results with the historical periods presented. (m) On April 1, 2021, the Company repaid $500 million of aggregate principal amount of 3.6% unsecured notes due in 2022 and incurred approximately $14.8 million of costs, excluding accrued interest, in connection with the repayment. The cost associated with the repayment was recorded to Other expense, net, in the second quarter of 2021. The costs associated with the payment and related tax benefit have been removed from adjusted results. The Company believes excluding the impact of this charge will provide investors with a more meaningful comparison of results with the historical periods presented. (n) Represents the settlement charges for the Company's defined benefit pension plan incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021. On July 22, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a plan to terminate and settle this frozen defined benefit plan, and during the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company settled its obligations under the plan and transferred the corresponding amount of plan assets to the insurer. The expenses associated with the pension settlement were recorded to Pension settlement charges within Total other income/(expense), net. The Company believes excluding the impact of this charge will provide investors with a more meaningful comparison of results with the historical periods presented. (o) Represents the tax impact from changes to certain of the Company's permanent reinvestment assertions related to its decision to classify its Business Solutions business as held for sale in 2021. The Company believes excluding the impact of this charge will provide investors with a more meaningful comparison of results with the historical periods presented. (p) During 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Business Solutions business to Goldfinch Partners LLC and The Baupost Group LLC (collectively, the "Buyer") for cash consideration of $910.0 million, subject to regulatory and working capital adjustments. The sale will be completed in two closings, the first of which occurred on March 1, 2022 with the entirety of the cash consideration collected and allocated to the closings on a relative fair value basis. The first closing excluded the operations in the European Union and the United Kingdom and resulted in a gain of $151.4 million. The second closing is currently expected to occur in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals, at which time the remainder of the gain will be recognized. Revenues have been adjusted to exclude the carved out financial information for the Business Solutions business to compare the year-over-year changes and trends in the Company's continuing businesses, excluding the effects of this divestiture. While the sale of the Company's Business Solutions business does not qualify for or represent discontinued operations, the Company has also adjusted operating income, beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and concurrent with the sale, to exclude the carved out direct profit of the Business Solutions business. Between the first and second closing, the Company will continue to record revenues and operating income for the European Union and United Kingdom operations, but it will pay the Buyer a measure of the profits from these operations, adjusted for income taxes and other charges, as contractually agreed, and this expense is recognized in Other expense. Therefore, the Company believes that providing this information enhances investors' understanding of the profitability of the Company's remaining businesses. The Company has also excluded the gain on the sale, net of related taxes from its first quarter 2022 results and the 2022 adjusted outlook, as management believes that excluding the impact from the gain on sale of the Business Solutions business will provide investors with a clearer and more meaningful comparison of results in 2022 and future periods. These financial measures are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measures. (q) Represents the exit costs incurred in connection with the divestiture of the Business Solutions business and the suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus, primarily related to severance and non-cash impairments of property and equipment, an operating lease right-of-use asset, and other intangible assets. While certain of the expenses are identifiable to the Company's segments, the expenses are not included in the measurement of segment operating income provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker for purposes of performance assessment and resource allocation. These expenses are therefore excluded from the Company's segment operating income results. These expenses have been excluded from operating income, the effective tax rate, and diluted earnings per share, net of related taxes. Additionally, the outlook metrics have been adjusted to exclude these costs, net of related taxes where applicable. The Company believes that, by excluding the effects of these charges that can impact operating trends, management and investors are provided with a measure that increases the comparability of the Company's underlying operating results. (r) Other notes: Geographic split for transactions and revenue, including transactions initiated digitally, as earlier defined, is determined entirely based upon the region where the money transfer is initiated. (aa) Represents the North America (United States and Canada) ("NA") region of the Company's Consumer-to-Consumer segment. (bb) Represents the Europe and the Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States ("EU & CIS") region of the Company's Consumer-to-Consumer segment. (cc) Represents the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia ("MEASA") region of the Company's Consumer-to-Consumer segment, including India and certain South Asian countries, which consist of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. (dd) Represents the Latin America and the Caribbean ("LACA") region of the Company's Consumer-to-Consumer segment, including Mexico. (ee) Represents the East Asia and Oceania ("APAC") region of the Company's Consumer-to-Consumer segment. (ff) Represents transactions conducted and funded through websites and mobile applications marketed under the Company's brands ("westernunion.com"). (gg) Represents revenue from transactions conducted and funded through westernunion.com and transactions initiated on websites and mobile applications hosted by the Company's third-party white label or co-branded digital partners. (hh) Attachments Original Link

Original Document

