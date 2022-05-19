Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Union Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WU   US9598021098

WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:04:57 pm EDT
17.15 USD   -1.49%
08:05aWestern Union Shares Fresh Insights on Today's Migrants
BU
05/18Goldman Sachs Starts Western Union at Sell With $18 Price Target
MT
05/11Western Union and Tiendas Neto Extend Cross-Border Remittance Channels for Mexico Consumers
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Union Shares Fresh Insights on Today's Migrants

05/19/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Migrants are optimistic, technologically savvy and motivated to build a better life

Additional research to measure the need for, and acceptance of, migrants underway in partnership with The Fletcher School at Tufts University

Western Union (NYSE: WU) released new data today exploring the perspectives and motivations of migrants* in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512006106/en/

Western Union released new data today exploring the perspectives and motivations of migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Business Wire)

Western Union released new data today exploring the perspectives and motivations of migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today’s migrants represent a diverse range of socioeconomic backgrounds and contribute economically, culturally, and in many other ways to their adopted countries. Survey results reveal three key insights:

  • Migrants are engines of optimism. Today’s migrants in many parts of the world share that they feel valued and accepted, with positive attitudes towards their host countries. In the U.S., for example:
    • 86% of migrants view the country in a positive way, versus 68% of the general population
    • 88% of migrants feel appreciated and 95% say they can do well if they work hard
  • Migrants are tech-forward. Always on the lookout for a way to make their lives easier or better, today’s migrants are familiar with cryptocurrency and comfortable with digital financial services. In the U.S.:
    • 57% of migrants are familiar with cryptocurrency
    • 83% of migrants access financial services digitally or a mixture of both digital and in person
  • Migrants are motivated by a pursuit for a better future. Most migrants say they moved to the U.S. for better job prospects, higher pay, or to pursue education and training.

“Throughout history, people have moved across borders in search of new opportunities. For some it is a choice, and for others a necessity. At Western Union, we consider it a privilege to support today’s migrants as they build the better future they envision for themselves, their families, and communities,” said Devin McGranahan, Western Union President and CEO. “The 280 million migrants globally represent a major economic force, so it is important to understand the perspectives, motivations and ambitions of these essential members of society.”

Western Union has also partnered with The Fletcher School at Tufts University to explore where economic opportunity, skills shortages, and a socio-political openness to migration are likely to intersect and create the next geographies of social stability, economic growth, and innovation.

“The need for labor had surpassed pre-pandemic levels in countries like Australia, Canada, the United States, and several others by the end of 2021,” said Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business at The Fletcher School. “As countries around the world emerge from the pandemic-induced economic contraction, those that are more welcoming and accepting of migrants will be able to close their labor market gaps much more efficiently; they are able to tap into diverse, globally aware, and technology savvy labor pools, and generate dividends both for the home and host countries in the process.”

This collaboration between Western Union and The Fletcher School at Tufts University will include the development of the “Migration Quotient”—a scorecard measuring countries’ need for and acceptance of migrants coupled with the momentum of migration into and out of countries. In addition, the collaboration will also focus on bottom-up analyses of key remittance corridors and ethnographic studies on migrants and displaced communities.

More information from the ‘Today’s Migrant’ survey is available here.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

*Migrants for the purpose of this study are defined as a person who moves across an international border away from his or her place of usual residence, temporarily or permanently, and for a variety of reasons


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTERN UNION COMPANY
08:05aWestern Union Shares Fresh Insights on Today's Migrants
BU
05/18Goldman Sachs Starts Western Union at Sell With $18 Price Target
MT
05/11Western Union and Tiendas Neto Extend Cross-Border Remittance Channels for Mexico Consu..
BU
05/10Western Union to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications..
BU
05/09Western Union partners with UK post office for cross-border money transfers
AQ
05/05Western Union Teams with PagaPhone to Expand Cross-Border Money Transfer Channels From ..
BU
05/03Western Union and SuperGIROS Team to Provide Colombians with Greater Access to Cross-Bo..
BU
04/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Stumble Friday in Broad-Based Selloff
MT
04/29Western Union to Provide Retail Cross-Border Money Transfers Under Expanded Partnership..
MT
04/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Tumble with Broader Friday Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN UNION COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 553 M - -
Net income 2022 825 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 6 620 M 6 620 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Western Union Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,15 $
Average target price 19,58 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Devin B. McGranahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-3.87%6 620
FISERV, INC.-9.27%60 871
BLOCK, INC.-49.19%47 636
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.47%33 692
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.04%17 133
NEXI S.P.A-38.60%11 808