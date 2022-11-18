WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Stated in USD) 11/18/2022 | 08:49pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Stated in USD) Dated November 17, 2022 INTRODUCTION Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (the "Company" or "Western", formerly Western Uranium Corporation) is the issuer. This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of corporate developments, results of operations and financial position for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The MD&A is intended to supplement the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto (the "Statements") of Western for the above-noted periods. All amounts included in the MD&A are presented in US dollars, unless otherwise specified. This report is dated November 17, 2022, and the Company's filings can be reviewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comand on the CSE website at www.cnsx.ca FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing, the economy generally, anticipated and unanticipated costs and other risks and uncertainties referred to elsewhere in this MD&A. Such statements could also be materially affected by environmental regulation, taxation policies, competition, the lack of available and qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal or external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed herein. While the Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp., as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. Additional factors are noted in this MD&A under "Risk Factors". ABOUT THE COMPANY Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. ("Western" or the "Company", formerly Western Uranium Corporation) was incorporated in December 2006 under the Ontario Business Corporations Act. On November 20, 2014, the Company completed a listing process on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). As part of that process, the Company acquired 100% of the members' interests of Pinon Ridge Mining LLC ("PRM"), a Delaware limited liability company. The transaction constituted a reverse takeover ("RTO") of Western by PRM. Subsequent to obtaining appropriate shareholder approvals, the Company reconstituted its Board of Directors and senior management team. Effective September 16, 2015, Western completed its acquisition of Black Range Minerals Limited ("Black Range"). The Company's registered office is located at 330 Bay Street, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 2S8 and its common shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol "WUC." On April 22, 2016, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTC Pink Open Market, and on May 23, 2016, the Company's common shares were approved Page 1 of 21 for trading on the OTCQX Best Market. Its principal business activity is the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado in the United States of America ("United States"). On June 28, 2016, the Company's registration statement became effective and Western became a United States reporting issuer. Thereafter, the Company was approved for Depository Trust Company eligibility through the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which facilitates electronic book-entry delivery, settlement and depository services for shares in the United States. On June 29, 2018, the shareholders of the Company approved the name change of the Company from "Western Uranium Corporation" to "Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp." The name change became effective in Ontario, Canada on October 1, 2018; thereafter on October 4, 2018 Western's shares started trading under the new name on the CSE and OTCQX and the Company announced the name change by news release. GOING CONCERN With the exception of the quarter ending June 30, 2022, we had incurred losses from our operations. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we generated a net loss of $ 527,525.We expect to generate operating losses for the foreseeable future as we incur expenses to bring our mining operations online. As of September 30, 2022, we had an accumulated deficit of $12,583,074 and working capital of $10,181,380. Since inception, the Company has met its liquidity requirements principally through the issuance of notes and the sale of its common shares. On January 20, 2022, the Company closed on a non-brokered private placement of 2,495,575 units at a price of CAD $1.60 per unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in the private placement amounted to CAD $3,992,920 (USD $3,011,878 in net proceeds). During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company received $2,620,395 in proceeds from the exercise of warrants. The Company's ability to continue its operations and to pay its obligations when they become due is contingent upon the Company obtaining additional financing. Management's plans include seeking to procure additional funds through debt and equity financings, to secure regulatory approval to fully utilize its Kinetic Separation and to initiate the processing of ore to generate operating cash flows. There are no assurances that the Company will be able to raise capital on terms acceptable to the Company or at all, or that cash flows generated from its operations will be sufficient to meet its current operating costs and required debt service. If the Company is unable to obtain sufficient amounts of additional capital, it may be required to reduce the scope of its planned product development, which could harm its financial condition and operating results, or it may not be able to continue to fund its ongoing operations. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern to sustain operations for at least one year from the issuance of the accompanying financial statements. The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp., 330 Bay Street, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2S8 Page 2 of 21 HIGHLIGHTS AND SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Sunday Mine Complex Project 2021/2022/2023 The SMC project entailed the development of multiple SMC ore bodies and involves a shift in the base of operations from the St. Jude Mine (2019) to the Sunday Mine (2021). Underground development began in August 2021 following mine ventilation, power upgrades, and increasing explosive capabilities. The first target was the extension of the drift (tunnel) 150 feet to reach the first surface exploration drill hole to access the GMG Ore Body (GMG). Early results were positive as drilling toward the GMG resulted in the location of ore-grade material within thirty feet of the existing mine workings. Notably, only limited exploration drilling has been done in this area due to the mountainous terrain on the surface above. As drifting proceeded, very high-grade ore continued to be intersected through the drift path and on both sides of the drift. As a result, the team shifted from development to mining. From December 2021 to March 2022, over 3,000 tons of high-grade uranium/vanadium ore was mined from the drift based upon on site scintillometer readings. At the end of March 2022, the mining contractor engaged by Western decided to retire from contract mining operations. As a result, Western scaled back operations to focus on building an in-house mining capability. Subsequently, the Company has completed the build-out of its in-house mining capability. Over $1,000,000 was spent on the acquisition, upgrading, and maintenance of a fleet of used/new mining equipment and vehicles. Additional employees have been hired for the first mining team and facilities have been upgraded. This first in-house mining team has been fully outfitted and readied for deployment. The initial project will focus on additional development of the GMG Ore body. This will involve ore production and stockpiling of high-grade ore and underground drilling /exploration to define additional production zones. The next project will be similar in scope and focus on the St. Jude Mine target areas defined during the 2019/2020 work project. Mining operations are targeted to restart in January 2023. January 2022 Private Placement On January 20, 2022, the Company closed on a non-brokered private placement of 2,495,575 units at a price of CAD $1.60 per unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in the private placement amounted to CAD $3,992,920. Each unit consisted of one common share of Western plus one common share purchase warrant of Western. Each warrant entitled the holder to purchase one common share at a price of CAD $2.50 per share for a period of three years following the closing date of the private placement. A total of 2,495,575 common shares and 2,495,575 warrants were issued to investors and 98,985 warrants were issued to broker dealers in connection with the private placement. Strategic Acquisition of Physical Uranium In May 2021, the Company executed a binding agreement to purchase 125,000 pounds of natural uranium concentrate at approximately $32 per pound. In December 2021, the Company paid $4,044,083 in connection with its full prepayment of the purchase price for 125,000 pounds of natural uranium concentrate. This uranium concentrate was subsequently delivered and sold under the terms of the uranium supply agreement in the second quarter of 2022. Uranium Supply Agreement Delivery In the second quarter of 2022, in satisfaction of the Year 5 delivery under our supply contract, we delivered and sold 125,000 lbs of uranium concentrate from our prepaid uranium concentrate inventory. Accordingly, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded revenue of $7,223,609 (at a price of approximately $57 per pound) and cost of revenue of $4,044,083 related to this uranium delivery. Bullen Property (Weld County) The Bullen Property is an oil and gas property located in Weld County Colorado. The Company acquired this non- core property in 2015 in the Black Range Minerals Limited acquisition, and Black Range purchased the property in 2008 for its Keota Uranium Project. In 2017, the Company signed a three year oil and gas lease which in 2020 was extended for an additional three year term or until the end of continuous operations. The consideration was in the form of upfront bonus payments and a backend 3/16th production royalty payment. Additional right-of-way easement agreements were signed which allowed Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp., 330 Bay Street, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2S8 Page 3 of 21 for the development of a pipeline. The lease agreement allows the Company to retain property rights to vanadium, uranium, and other mineral resources. A 2019 lawsuit was filed in the Weld County District Court over the original Bullen Property deed language which was negotiated before the Company acquired Black Range by prior management and a bank representing the estate of the property owner. The Company settled with the plaintiffs by awarding the estate's beneficiaries a non-participating royalty interest of 1/8th for all hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon substances that are produced and sold from the property. In early 2020, the operator filed an application with the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission ("COGCC") to update the permit to create a new pooled unit. Subsequently, during 2021, the operator advanced through the oil well production stages: drilling was completed in the first quarter, wellfield completion/fracking was completed during the second quarter, drill out was completed in July, and flowback was completed in August. By August 2021, each of the eight (8) wells had commenced oil and gas production. The first royalty payment was made in January 2022 and monthly royalty payments have been received subsequently. Due to the success of the first 8 wells which were developed in 2021, the operator decided to develop a second set of 8 wells within Western's royalty area during 2022. The 2022 well installation was on a timeline which ran slightly behind the 2021 wells. However, by August 2022, each of the eight (8) new wells had come online; September 2022 was the new well pad's first full month of production. The first royalty payment will be made in the first quarter of 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we recognized aggregate revenue of $108,547 and $16,155, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we recognized aggregate revenue of $387,810 and $48,465, respectively, under these oil and gas lease arrangements. On January 31, 2022, the operator of the Weld County Colorado oil and gas pooled trust issued the first cumulative royalty payment in the amount of $207,552 for August 2021 through December 2021 sales, which was recognized as income in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sunday Mine Complex Permitting Status On February 4, 2020, the Colorado DRMS sent a Notice of Hearing to Declare Termination of Mining Operations related to the status of the mining permits issued by the state of Colorado for the Sunday Mine Complex. At issue was the application of an unchallenged Colorado Court of Appeals Opinion for a separate mine (Van 4) with very different facts that are retroactively modifying DRMS rules and regulations. The Company maintains that it was timely in meeting existing rules and regulations. The hearing was scheduled to be held during several monthly MLRB Board meetings, but this matter was delayed several times. The permit hearing was held during the MLRB Board monthly meeting on July 22, 2020. At issue was the status of the five existing permits which comprise the Sunday Mine Complex. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hearing took place utilizing a virtual-only format. The Company prevailed in a 3-to-1 decision which acknowledged that the work completed at the Sunday Mine Complex under DRMS oversight was timely and sufficient for Western to maintain these permits. In a subsequent July 30, 2020 letter, the DRMS notified the Company that the status of the five permits (Sunday, West Sunday, St. Jude, Carnation, and Topaz) had been changed to "Active" status effective June 10, 2019, the original date on which the change of the status was approved. On August 23, 2020, the Company initiated a request for Temporary Cessation status for the Sunday Mine Complex as the mines had not been restarted within a 180-day window due to the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, a permit hearing was scheduled for October 21, 2020 to determine Temporary Cessation status. In a unanimous vote, the MLRB approved Temporary Cessation status for each of the five Sunday Mine Complex permits (Sunday, West Sunday, St. Jude, Carnation, and Topaz). On October 9, 2020, the MLRB issued a board order which finalized the findings of the July 22, 2020 permit hearing. On November 12, 2020, a coalition of environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the MLRB seeking a partial appeal of the July 22, 2020 decision by requesting termination of the Topaz mine permit. On December 15, 2020, the same coalition of environmental groups amended their complaint against the MLRB seeking a partial appeal of the October 21, 2020 decision requesting termination of the Topaz mine permit. The Company has joined with the MLRB in defense of their July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2020 decisions. On May 5, 2021, the Plaintiff in the Topaz Appeal filed an opening brief with the Denver District Court seeking to overturn the July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2020 MLRB permit hearing decisions on the Topaz mine permit. The MLRB and the Company were to respond with an answer brief within 35 days on or before June 9, 2021, but instead sought a settlement. The judicial review process was delayed as extensions were put in place until August 20, 2021. A settlement was not reached and the MLRB and the Company submitted answer briefs on August 20, 2021. The Plaintiff submitted a reply brief on September 10, 2021. On March 1, 2022, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp., 330 Bay Street, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2S8 Page 4 of 21 the Denver District Court reversed the MLRB's orders regarding the Topaz Mine and remanded the case back to MLRB for further proceedings consistent with its order. The Company and the MLRB had until April 19, 2022 to appeal the Denver District Court's ruling. Neither the Company nor the MLRB appealed the Denver District Court ruling. Western anticipates receiving an MLRB board order of reclamation for the Topaz Mine. The Company is continuing to work toward the completion of an updated Topaz Mine Plan of Operations which is a separate federal requirement of the BLM for the conduct of mining activities on the federal land at the Topaz Mine. Kinetic Separation Licensing During 2016, the Company submitted documentation to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ("CDPHE") for a determination ruling regarding the type of license which may be required for the application of Kinetic Separation at the Sunday Mine Complex within the state of Colorado. During May and June of 2016, CDPHE held four public meetings in several cities in Colorado as part of the process. On July 22, 2016, CDPHE closed the comment period. In connection with this matter, the CDPHE consulted with the NRC. In response, the CDPHE received an advisory opinion, dated October 16, 2016, which did not contain support for the NRC's opinion and with which the Company's regulatory counsel does not agree. NRC's advisory opinion recommended that Kinetic Separation should be regulated as a milling operation but did recognize that there may be exemptions to certain milling regulatory requirements because of the benign nature of the non-uranium bearing sands produced after Kinetic Separation is completed on uranium-bearing ores. On December 1, 2016, the CDPHE issued a determination that the proposed Kinetic Separation operations at the Sunday Mine Complex must be regulated by the CDPHE through a milling license. Beginning in 2017, the Company's regulatory counsel prepared significant documentation in preparation for a prospective submission. On September 13, 2019, the Company's regulatory counsel submitted a white paper to the NRC entitled "Recommendations on the Proper Legal and Policy Interpretation for Using Kinetic Separation Processes at Uranium Mine Sites." On July 24, 2020, the NRC staff responded with a letter in support of the original conclusion. Western's regulatory counsel has proposed alternatives. However, management has decided not to proceed at this time, given its present opportunity set. Uranium Section 232 Investigation/Nuclear Fuel Working Group Process An investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 was undertaken by the Department of Commerce in 2018 to assess the impact to national security of the importation of uranium utilized by civilian nuclear reactors within the United States. In response to the Section 232 report, the Trump White House formed the Nuclear Fuel Working Group ("NFWG") to find solutions for reviving and expanding domestic nuclear fuel production and reinvigorating recommendations. In April 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) released the NFWG report entitled "Restoring America's Competitive Nuclear Energy Advantage - A strategy to assure U.S. national security." The report outlines a strategy for the reestablishment of critical capabilities and direct support to the front end of the U.S. domestic nuclear fuel cycle. In July 2021, the uranium Section 232 report was publicly released. The report concluded that uranium imports were "weakening our internal economy" and "threaten to impair the national security" and recommended immediate actions to "enable U.S. producers to recapture and sustain a market share of U.S. uranium consumption". A number of the initiatives have been subsequently implemented. Most recently, in December 2020, U.S. Congress passed the "COVID-Relief and Omnibus Spending Bill," which included $75 million for the establishment of a strategic U.S. Uranium Reserve. In June 2022, the DoE released program guidelines to initiate purchases of $75 million of domestic uranium inventory which is already in storage at the Honeywell Metropolis Works uranium conversion facility in Illinois USA. RFP submissions were due by August 1, 2022, and awards were expected to be announced within 60 days, but have been delayed several times and not yet been made public. Western did not hold any qualifying inventory, so the Company didn't submit an RFP. Most notably the results of the Section 232 and NFWG processes provided an advance warning as to the national security risks of nuclear fuel cycle dependency upon Russia and its former Soviet republics. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the actual risk level is now understood to be of a greater magnitude than reported. Further, the cumulative market distortions of competing against state-sponsored entities for decades has caused countries across the world to seek government remedies to level the playing field. Any actions taken to remove pricing distortions from uranium markets are a positive outcome for U.S. uranium miners. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp., 330 Bay Street, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2S8 Page 5 of 21 Attachments Original Link

