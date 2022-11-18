Advanced search
Western Uranium & Vanadium : Management's Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Stated in USD)
PU
Western Uranium & Vanadium : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSFOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Stated in USD) (Unaudited)
PU
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Western Uranium & Vanadium : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSFOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Stated in USD) (Unaudited)

11/18/2022 | 08:39pm EST
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Stated in USD)

(Unaudited)

WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in USD)

(Unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

10,468,789

$

880,821

Restricted cash, current portion

75,057

75,057

Prepaid uranium concentrate inventory

-

4,085,723

Prepaid expenses

299,357

153,701

Marketable securities

928

2,120

Other current assets

45,251

264,039

Total current assets

10,889,382

5,461,461

Restricted cash, net of current portion

676,348

665,389

Mineral properties and equipment, net

12,656,075

11,780,142

Kinetic separation intellectual property

9,488,051

9,488,051

Total assets

$

33,709,856

$

27,395,043

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

572,930

$

699,593

Reclamation liability, current portion

75,057

75,057

Subscription payable

-

146,177

Deferred revenue, current portion

60,015

48,465

Total current liabilities

708,002

969,292

Reclamation liability, net of current portion

222,453

196,563

Deferred tax liability

2,708,887

2,708,887

Deferred contingent consideration

321,600

362,794

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

-

60,015

Total liabilities

3,960,942

4,297,551

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)

Shareholders' Equity

Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares, 43,589,048 and

39,073,428 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively,

and 43,588,742 and 39,073,122 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

42,581,002

36,195,510

Treasury shares, 306 shares held in treasury as of September 30, 2022 and December 31,

-

-

2021

Accumulated deficit

(12,583,074)

(13,161,496)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(249,014)

63,478

Total shareholders' equity

29,748,914

23,097,492

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

33,709,856

$

27,395,043

Approval on behalf of the Board:

/s/ George E. Glasier

/s/ Andrew Wilder

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Stated in USD)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

108,547

$

16,155

$

7,611,419

$

48,465

Cost of revenues

-

-

4,044,083

-

Gross profit

108,547

16,155

3,567,336

48,465

Expenses

Mining expenditures

204,520

335,028

616,146

422,921

Professional fees

97,077

136,174

445,596

287,042

General and administrative

351,928

361,301

1,870,747

835,281

Consulting fees

18,346

12,801

78,165

16,810

Total operating expenses

671,871

845,304

3,010,654

1,562,054

Operating profit/ (loss)

(563,324)

(829,149)

556,682

(1,513,589)

Accretion and interest

(35,799)

1,344

(17,740)

4,687

Other (income)/expense

-

-

(4,000)

-

Settlement expense

-

-

-

78,441

Net income/(loss)

(527,525)

(830,493)

578,422

(1,596,717)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(148,365)

(46,363)

(312,492)

23,531

Comprehensive income/(loss)

$

(675,890)

$

(876,856)

$

265,930

$

(1,573,186)

Net income/(loss) per share - basic

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

0.01

$

(0.04)

Net income/(loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

0.01

$

(0.04)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

43,514,832

38,203,075

42,536,893

36,243,124

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

43,514,832

38,203,075

43,547,377

36,243,124

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Stated in USD)

(Unaudited)

Common Shares

Treasury Shares

Accumulated

Other

Accumulated

Comprehensive

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Deficit

Income (Loss)

Total

Balance as of January 1, 2022

39,073,122

$

36,195,510

306

$

-

$

(13,161,496)

$

63,478

$

23,097,492

Private placement - January 20, 2022

2,495,575

3,011,878

-

-

-

-

3,011,878

Stock based compensation - stock options

-

502,145

-

-

-

-

502,145

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

268,204

341,850

-

-

-

-

341,850

Foreign exchange gain

-

-

-

-

-

56,661

56,661

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,173,603)

-

(1,173,603)

Balance as of March 31, 2022

41,836,901

$

40,051,383

306

$

-

$

(14,335,099)

$

120,139

$

25,836,423

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants

1,477,743

1,989,427

-

-

-

-

1,989,427

Stock based compensation - stock options

-

251,074

-

-

-

-

251,074

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

-

-

-

(220,788)

(220,788)

Net income

-

-

-

-

2,279,550

-

2,279,550

Balance as of June 30, 2022

43,314,644

$

42,291,884

306

$

-

$

(12,055,549)

$

(100,649)

$

30,135,686

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants

274,404

289,118

-

-

-

-

289,118

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

-

-

-

(148,365)

(148,365)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(527,525)

-

(527,525)

Balance as of September 30, 2022

43,589,048

$

42,581,002

306

$

-

$

(12,583,074)

$

(249,014)

$

29,748,914

Balance as of January 1, 2021

30,083,747

$

29,886,367

306

$

-

$

(11,087,459)

$

(25,542)

$

18,773,366

Private placement - February 16, 2021

3,250,000

1,950,509

-

-

-

-

1,950,509

Private placement - March 1, 2021

3,125,000

1,918,797

-

-

-

-

1,918,797

Foreign exchange gain

-

-

-

-

-

44,964

44,964

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(291,614)

-

(291,614)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

36,458,747

$

33,755,673

306

$

-

$

(11,379,073)

$

19,422

$

22,396,022

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants

1,722,570

1,597,416

-

-

-

-

1,597,416

Foreign exchange gain

-

-

-

-

-

24,930

24,930

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(474,610)

-

(474,610)

Balance as of June 30, 2021

38,181,317

$

35,353,089

306

$

-

$

(11,853,683)

$

44,352

$

23,543,758

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants

40,000

52,615

-

-

-

-

52,615

Foreign exchange gain

-

-

-

-

-

(46,363)

(46,363)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(830,493)

-

(830,493)

Balance as of September 30, 2021

38,221,317

$

35,405,704

306

$

-

$

(12,684,176)

$

(2,011)

$

22,719,517

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Stated in USD)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net income/(loss)

$

578,422

$

(1,596,717)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation

19,468

8,564

Accretion of reclamation liability

25,890

5,983

Stock based compensation

753,219

-

Change in marketable securities

1,192

542

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid uranium concentrate inventory

4,085,723

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

73,132

(80,454)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(126,664)

133,920

Subscription payable

(146,177)

-

Deferred revenue

(48,465)

(48,465)

Contingent consideration

(41,194)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,174,546

(1,576,627)

Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(895,400)

(65,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(895,400)

(65,000)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Proceeds from Private Placement - January 20, 2022

3,011,878

-

Proceeds from warrant exercises

2,620,395

1,650,031

Issuances of common shares, net of offering costs

-

3,869,306

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,632,273

5,519,337

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(312,492)

(7,835)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

9,598,927

3,869,875

Cash and restricted cash - beginning

1,621,267

1,472,061

Cash and restricted cash - ending

$

11,220,194

$

5,341,936

Cash

$

10,468,789

$

4,445,103

Restricted cash, current portion

75,057

75,057

Restricted cash, noncurrent

676,348

821,776

Total

$

11,220,194

$

5,341,936

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$

-

$

-

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 01:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
