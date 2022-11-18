Western Uranium & Vanadium : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSFOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Stated in USD) (Unaudited)

WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Stated in USD)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net income/(loss) $ 578,422 $ (1,596,717)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation 19,468 8,564

Accretion of reclamation liability 25,890 5,983

Stock based compensation 753,219 -

Change in marketable securities 1,192 542

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid uranium concentrate inventory 4,085,723 -

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,132 (80,454)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (126,664) 133,920

Subscription payable (146,177) -

Deferred revenue (48,465) (48,465)

Contingent consideration (41,194) -

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,174,546 (1,576,627)

Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities

Purchase of property and equipment (895,400) (65,000)

Net cash used in investing activities (895,400) (65,000)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Proceeds from Private Placement - January 20, 2022 3,011,878 -

Proceeds from warrant exercises 2,620,395 1,650,031

Issuances of common shares, net of offering costs - 3,869,306

Net cash provided by financing activities 5,632,273 5,519,337

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (312,492) (7,835)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash 9,598,927 3,869,875

Cash and restricted cash - beginning 1,621,267 1,472,061

Cash and restricted cash - ending $ 11,220,194 $ 5,341,936

Cash $ 10,468,789 $ 4,445,103

Restricted cash, current portion 75,057 75,057

Restricted cash, noncurrent 676,348 821,776

Total $ 11,220,194 $ 5,341,936

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest $ - $ -