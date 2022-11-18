Western Uranium & Vanadium : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSFOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Stated in USD) (Unaudited)
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Stated in USD)
(Unaudited)
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in USD)
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
10,468,789
$
880,821
Restricted cash, current portion
75,057
75,057
Prepaid uranium concentrate inventory
-
4,085,723
Prepaid expenses
299,357
153,701
Marketable securities
928
2,120
Other current assets
45,251
264,039
Total current assets
10,889,382
5,461,461
Restricted cash, net of current portion
676,348
665,389
Mineral properties and equipment, net
12,656,075
11,780,142
Kinetic separation intellectual property
9,488,051
9,488,051
Total assets
$
33,709,856
$
27,395,043
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
572,930
$
699,593
Reclamation liability, current portion
75,057
75,057
Subscription payable
-
146,177
Deferred revenue, current portion
60,015
48,465
Total current liabilities
708,002
969,292
Reclamation liability, net of current portion
222,453
196,563
Deferred tax liability
2,708,887
2,708,887
Deferred contingent consideration
321,600
362,794
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
-
60,015
Total liabilities
3,960,942
4,297,551
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares, 43,589,048 and
39,073,428 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively,
and 43,588,742 and 39,073,122 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively
42,581,002
36,195,510
Treasury shares, 306 shares held in treasury as of September 30, 2022 and December 31,
-
-
2021
Accumulated deficit
(12,583,074)
(13,161,496)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(249,014)
63,478
Total shareholders' equity
29,748,914
23,097,492
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
33,709,856
$
27,395,043
Approval on behalf of the Board:
/s/ George E. Glasier
/s/ Andrew Wilder
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Stated in USD)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
108,547
$
16,155
$
7,611,419
$
48,465
Cost of revenues
-
-
4,044,083
-
Gross profit
108,547
16,155
3,567,336
48,465
Expenses
Mining expenditures
204,520
335,028
616,146
422,921
Professional fees
97,077
136,174
445,596
287,042
General and administrative
351,928
361,301
1,870,747
835,281
Consulting fees
18,346
12,801
78,165
16,810
Total operating expenses
671,871
845,304
3,010,654
1,562,054
Operating profit/ (loss)
(563,324)
(829,149)
556,682
(1,513,589)
Accretion and interest
(35,799)
1,344
(17,740)
4,687
Other (income)/expense
-
-
(4,000)
-
Settlement expense
-
-
-
78,441
Net income/(loss)
(527,525)
(830,493)
578,422
(1,596,717)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(148,365)
(46,363)
(312,492)
23,531
Comprehensive income/(loss)
$
(675,890)
$
(876,856)
$
265,930
$
(1,573,186)
Net income/(loss) per share
- basic
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
Net income/(loss) per share
- diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
43,514,832
38,203,075
42,536,893
36,243,124
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
43,514,832
38,203,075
43,547,377
36,243,124
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Stated in USD)
(Unaudited)
Common Shares
Treasury Shares
Accumulated
Other
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Deficit
Income (Loss)
Total
Balance as of January 1, 2022
39,073,122
$
36,195,510
306
$
-
$
(13,161,496)
$
63,478
$
23,097,492
Private placement - January 20, 2022
2,495,575
3,011,878
-
-
-
-
3,011,878
Stock based compensation - stock options
-
502,145
-
-
-
-
502,145
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
268,204
341,850
-
-
-
-
341,850
Foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
-
-
56,661
56,661
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,173,603)
-
(1,173,603)
Balance as of March 31, 2022
41,836,901
$
40,051,383
306
$
-
$
(14,335,099)
$
120,139
$
25,836,423
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
1,477,743
1,989,427
-
-
-
-
1,989,427
Stock based compensation - stock options
-
251,074
-
-
-
-
251,074
Foreign exchange loss
-
-
-
-
-
(220,788)
(220,788)
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,279,550
-
2,279,550
Balance as of June 30, 2022
43,314,644
$
42,291,884
306
$
-
$
(12,055,549)
$
(100,649)
$
30,135,686
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
274,404
289,118
-
-
-
-
289,118
Foreign exchange loss
-
-
-
-
-
(148,365)
(148,365)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(527,525)
-
(527,525)
Balance as of September 30, 2022
43,589,048
$
42,581,002
306
$
-
$
(12,583,074)
$
(249,014)
$
29,748,914
Balance as of January 1, 2021
30,083,747
$
29,886,367
306
$
-
$
(11,087,459)
$
(25,542)
$
18,773,366
Private placement - February 16, 2021
3,250,000
1,950,509
-
-
-
-
1,950,509
Private placement - March 1, 2021
3,125,000
1,918,797
-
-
-
-
1,918,797
Foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
-
-
44,964
44,964
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(291,614)
-
(291,614)
Balance as of March 31, 2021
36,458,747
$
33,755,673
306
$
-
$
(11,379,073)
$
19,422
$
22,396,022
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
1,722,570
1,597,416
-
-
-
-
1,597,416
Foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
-
-
24,930
24,930
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(474,610)
-
(474,610)
Balance as of June 30, 2021
38,181,317
$
35,353,089
306
$
-
$
(11,853,683)
$
44,352
$
23,543,758
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
40,000
52,615
-
-
-
-
52,615
Foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
-
-
(46,363)
(46,363)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(830,493)
-
(830,493)
Balance as of September 30, 2021
38,221,317
$
35,405,704
306
$
-
$
(12,684,176)
$
(2,011)
$
22,719,517
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Stated in USD)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income/(loss)
$
578,422
$
(1,596,717)
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
19,468
8,564
Accretion of reclamation liability
25,890
5,983
Stock based compensation
753,219
-
Change in marketable securities
1,192
542
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Prepaid uranium concentrate inventory
4,085,723
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,132
(80,454)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(126,664)
133,920
Subscription payable
(146,177)
-
Deferred revenue
(48,465)
(48,465)
Contingent consideration
(41,194)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,174,546
(1,576,627)
Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(895,400)
(65,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(895,400)
(65,000)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from Private Placement - January 20, 2022
3,011,878
-
Proceeds from warrant exercises
2,620,395
1,650,031
Issuances of common shares, net of offering costs
-
3,869,306
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,632,273
5,519,337
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
(312,492)
(7,835)
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
9,598,927
3,869,875
Cash and restricted cash - beginning
1,621,267
1,472,061
Cash and restricted cash - ending
$
11,220,194
$
5,341,936
Cash
$
10,468,789
$
4,445,103
Restricted cash, current portion
75,057
75,057
Restricted cash, noncurrent
676,348
821,776
Total
$
11,220,194
$
5,341,936
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
-
$
-
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
Disclaimer
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 01:38:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
