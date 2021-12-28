Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WUC   CA95985D1006

WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP.

(WUC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Uranium & Vanadium : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement - Form 8-K

12/28/2021 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado - Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 372,966 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$1.60 per Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in this Private Placement amount to CAD$596,746.

Each Unit consists of one common share of Western (a "Share") plus one common share purchase warrant of Western (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of CAD$2.50 per Share for a period of three years following the closing date of the Private Placement. A total of 372,966 Shares and 372,966 Warrants are being issued in the Private Placement.

The Warrants contain a provision that if the Company's Shares trade at or above CAD$5.00 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at any time after the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period, accelerate the expiration of the Warrants upon not less than 30 days' written notice by the Company (the "Acceleration Clause").

The Company anticipates that the net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to complete the strategic acquisition of physical uranium transaction which was previously announced by news release on June 2, 2021.

Securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement shall be subject to a minimum six (6) month hold period. The closing of the Private Placement remains subject to final regulatory approval.

The securities offered and sold have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of kinetic separation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans; whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company's business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedar.com, for a more detailed review of those risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier

President and CEO

970-864-2125

gglasier@western-uranium.com

Robert Klein

Chief Financial Officer

908-872-7686

rklein@western-uranium.com

Disclaimer

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corporation published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 14:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP.
09:47aWESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
09:37aWESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
12/20Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Provides Updates
CI
12/20Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Company Updates
GL
12/18Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.596746 million in..
CI
11/24WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM : September 30, 2021 & 2010
PU
11/22WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/22Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
11/16WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM : Provides Company Updates
PU
11/16Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Sunday Mine Complex Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,39 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 59,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 508x
EV / Sales 2020 461x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George E. L. Glasier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Klein Chief Financial Officer
Bryan Murphy Chairman
Michael Rutter Vice President-Operations
Andrew Wilder Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP.77.98%59
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM136.36%10 107
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.65.53%2 167
PALADIN ENERGY LTD249.52%1 658
ENERGY FUELS INC.93.15%1 269
DENISON MINES CORP.120.24%1 168