    WGX   AU000000WGX6

WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

(WGX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:01 2022-06-09 am EDT
1.210 AUD   -3.59%
12:32aWESTGOLD RESOURCES : Bryah - New Depth Extensions At Starlight
PU
05/24Westgold resources limited - resignation of chief executive officer and appointment of managing director
AQ
05/23Westgold Resources' CEO Resigns; Company Appoints New Managing Director
MT
Westgold Resources : Bryah - New Depth Extensions At Starlight

06/09/2022 | 12:32am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

9 June 2022

BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT

Westgold Resources Limited [ASX: WGX - "Westgold" or the "Company"] is pleased to provide this operational and exploration update at the Company's Bryah Operation, which is now targeting production rates of +60,000oz per annum.

Highlights

Starlight Underground Mine at Fortnum - new depth extensions and mineralisation defined

resource drilling successfully extends Starlight mineralisation to ≈ 800m below natural surface

new economic mineralisation discovered within the historic Moonlight Lode

Fortnum Plant Expansion - capital equipment ordered to debottleneck crushing circuit and lift throughput

from 0.9Mtpa to ≈1.0Mtpa

Exploration - Regional exploration programme underway with Labouchere surface drilling commenced to

assess resource potential

Figure 1: Westgold's Bryah Operation

Managing Director Wayne Bramwell commented:

"The Starlight mine is a quality asset with the Bryah Operation now a consistent producer for Westgold. With recent resource drilling extending the Starlight underground at depth we now have confidence to commit growth capital to an incremental plant expansion to lift production and reduce our operating cost profile. "

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX)

+61 8 9462 3400

ACN 009 260 306

perth.reception@westgold.com.au

Level 6, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

www.westgold.com.au

ASX: WGX

The Starlight Underground Mine - Primary ore source for the Bryah Operation

The Starlight Underground Mine - Primary ore source for the Bryah Operation

Westgold's Bryah Operation, located in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia is approximately 140km north of Meekatharra and encompass the 0.9Mtpa Fortnum processing plant, Fortnum, Horseshoe and Peak Hill mining areas [Figure 1]. The Starlight underground mine, part of the Fortnum mining area, is the predominant feed

source [90% of all processed tonnes with the additional 10% of ore sourced from surface stockpiles] to Westgold's Fortnum processing hub.

Energy and consumable costs have impacted AISCs over the last 12 months, but the operation is now at steady state [Figure 2]. Westgold is focussed on driving its operating cost profile lower at Bryah and an incremental plant expansion towards 1Mtpa will assist in achieving this objective.

18,000

1,800

16,000

Gold Production oz.

14,000

12,000

10,000

1,500

8,000

Costperoz.

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

1,200

Jun Q 2021

Sep Q 2021

Dec Q 2021

Mar Q 2022

Gold Produced

12,674

15,636

16,397

16,125

AISC/oz

1,526

1,393

1,496

1,649

Gold Produced

AISC/oz

Figure 2: Bryah FY22 Production and AISC profile

Westgold's Operational Strategy at Bryah

In total ≈525,000 ounces of gold have been produced from Starlight at ≈3.1g/t Au to a total depth of 260m by previous open pit and shallow underground operators (+2,000 ounces per vertical metre). Since refurbishing the operation in 2017 Westgold has produced an additional ≈140,000oz from the Starlight underground mine with

Starlight now at steady state and currently producing at rates of ≈60,000 oz per annum.

Starlight's success over the last 18 month has been driven by the strategy to establish multiple working areas to optimise production. Starlight is mined by sub-level open stoping methods and its low operating cost is a function of its shallow depth, limited ground support requirements, proximity to the Fortnum processing plant and high metallurgical recoveries.

The drivers of mineralisation within the mine and the broad outline of the Starlight lodes are well understood with short-range grade variability requiring intense grade control drilling prior to mining extraction. To address this Westgold has evolved a mine layout and development regime that enables exposure to the bulk of the ore system whilst maintaining independent production from multiples zones on any one level.

9 JUNE 2022

BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT

2

ASX: WGX

This approach enables the earliest possible definition of, and subsequently highly efficient production from the core southern zone of the Starlight lodes, whilst enabling more measured definition and exposure of the peripheral northern extents of the orebody. This strategy and a dedicated operating team consistently deliver an industry competitive cost profile for this mine.

onlyExploration Success at Starlight

2021 was a significant year for Starlight. With numerous underground drill platforms finally available, Westgold undertook a large resource drilling campaign to define depth extensions to the Starlight lodes.

As expected for the Starlight orebody, a series of spectacular drill intersections have been returned, however what wasn't expected was the location of some of these intersections being hosted in footwall basalt outside of the traditional Starlight Sequence host. While drilling is yet to confirm the up-dip projection, it is interpreted

that this mineralisation is the extension of the Moonlight lodes [Figure 3].

Figure 3: Simplified resource model looking north showing only the Starlight, Trev's and Moonlight Deeps

loads with recent resource definition drilling

9 JUNE 2022

BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT

3

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE TO THE ASX BY THE DIRECTORS.

ASX: WGX

The presence of economic mineralisation in areas outside the of the mine sequence in zones which had previously been considered less prospective and as a result have not been subject to systematic exploration, has provided a large suite of targets adjacent to the existing Starlight mine workings. These targets are currently being worked through by Westgold's geological team with a view to generating independent production areas away from Starlight at depth.

Significant intersections from this resource drilling program released to the ASX during FY2022 are presented in Table 1 (Refer ASX Westgold September Quarterly Report 27/10/22 and Westgold December Quarterly Report 21/01/22).

Looking Forward

  • Fortnum Plant Expansion

To expand production and project profitability, Westgold has committed to an incremental expansion at the

0.9Mtpa Fortnum processing hub. Debottlenecking the crushing circuit by replacing a small 3' pebble crusher with a new 5' pebble crusher will reduce the product size to the SAG mill and lift plant throughput rates by 3- 5% on a blend of hard ore and >5% with higher percentages of softer feed.

Total capital cost of this project including associated critical spares and secondary equipment upgrades is ≈ $2M with major capital equipment orders placed.

Labouchere

The strategy at Bryah is to increase operational flexibility and investigate development of additional regional targets. The Labouchere resource [Figure 1 - 10km from the Fortnum mill] was previously mined as an open pit. Labouchere is the first regional target to be assessed with drilling results expected in Q1, FY23.

ENDS

Corporate and Investor Relations Enquiries

Wayne Bramwell | Managing Director

+61 8 9462 3400

personalwayne.bramwell@westgold.com.au

www.westgold.com.au

9 JUNE 2022

BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT

4

ASX: WGX

Table 1: FY2022 Starlight Resource Drilling Results

Lode

Hole

Collar N

Collar E

Collar

Intercept (Downhole)

From

Dip

Azi

RL

(m)

Starlight

ST1044RD14

7,198,548

636,387

44

7.0m at 5.97g/t Au

256

-55

80

4.88m at 6.26g/t Au

279

Starlight

Starlight

ST0144RD20

7,198,548

636,387

44

0.46m at 24.18g/t Au

221

-31

75

Starlight

10.98m at 4.62g/t Au

225

Starlight

ST1044RD21

7,198,549

636,387

44

3.5m at 7.41g/t Au

245

-31

64

Starlight

ST1044RD23

7,198,549

636,387

44

4.33m at 1.47g/t Au

245

-30

53

Starlight

2.24m at 12.13g/t Au

280

ST1076RD03

7,198,675

636,540

78

2.0m at 54.02g/t Au

175

-45

56

Starlight

Moonlight

ST1090RD03

7,198,576

636,727

91

3.0m at 3.11g/t Au

40

-22

99

Starlight

ST1030RD01

7,198,661

636,495

29

1.0m at 11g/t Au

80

-41

75

Starlight

3.15m at 4.04g/t Au

108

Starlight

1.0m at 34.89g/t Au

143

Starlight

ST1030RD02

7,198,661

636,495

29

1.56m at 5.62g/t Au

73

-32

86

1.0m at 20.90g/t Au

82

Starlight

Starlight

2.0m at 4.82g/t Au

116

Starlight

ST1030RD03

7,198,662

636,494

29

4.66m at 2.83g/t Au

100

-40

53

Starlight

ST1030RD04

7,198,662

636,494

29

2.41m at 6.92g/t Au

100

-27

64

Starlight

1.18m at 14.28g/t Au

143

Starlight

ST1030RD05

7,198,662

636,494

29

2.44m at 2.68g/t Au

66

-27

49

Starlight

1.35m at 31.39g/t Au

131

Starlight

ST1030RD06

7,198,661

636,494

29

3.20m at 8.15g/t Au

136

-30

28

Starlight

2.0m at 4.18g/t Au

148

Starlight

ST1044RD05

7,198,520

636,387

44

1.42m at 8.92g/t Au

313

-29

88

Starlight

ST1044RD16

7,198,547

636,387

44

4.45m at 31.71g/t Au

253

-45

69

4.89m at 7.34g/t Au

258

Starlight

Starlight

3.53.m at 7.48g/t Au

337

Starlight

ST1044RD17

7,198,550

636,387

45

3.27m at 3.75g/t Au

256

-45

57

Starlight

ST1044RD19

7,198,550

636,387

45

6.89m at 3.42g/t Au

315

-55

56

Starlight

ST1044RD24

7,198,550

636,387

45

4.85m at 3.59g/t Au

249

-28

43

Starlight

ST1044RD28

7,198,553

636,387

44

6.0m at 5.58g/t Au

232

-51

35

Moonlight

ST1065RD02

7,198,578

636,723

68

6.34m at 2.94g/t Au

42

-36

72

Starlight

ST1065RD03

7,198,576

636,723

68

1.10m at 8.36g/t Au

42

-30

135

Starlight

ST1090RD02

7,198,574

636,727

91

2.0m at 7.94g/t Au

7

-17

136

Moonlight

4.0m at 4.62g/t Au

69

9 JUNE 2022

BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westgold Resources Limited published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
