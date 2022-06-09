Westgold Resources : Bryah - New Depth Extensions At Starlight

ASX: WGX

The Starlight Underground Mine - Primary ore source for the Bryah Operation

Westgold's Bryah Operation, located in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia is approximately 140km north of Meekatharra and encompass the 0.9Mtpa Fortnum processing plant, Fortnum, Horseshoe and Peak Hill mining areas [Figure 1]. The Starlight underground mine, part of the Fortnum mining area, is the predominant feed

onlysource [90% of all processed tonnes with the additional 10% of ore sourced from surface stockpiles] to Westgold's Fortnum processing hub.

Energy and consumable costs have impacted AISCs over the last 12 months, but the operation is now at steady state [Figure 2]. Westgold is focussed on driving its operating cost profile lower at Bryah and an incremental plant expansion towards 1Mtpa will assist in achieving this objective.

use 18,000 1,800 16,000 Gold Production oz. 14,000 12,000 10,000 1,500 8,000 Costperoz. 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 1,200 Jun Q 2021 Sep Q 2021 Dec Q 2021 Mar Q 2022 Gold Produced 12,674 15,636 16,397 16,125 AISC/oz 1,526 1,393 1,496 1,649 Gold Produced AISC/oz personal Figure 2: Bryah FY22 Production and AISC profile

Westgold's Operational Strategy at Bryah

In total ≈525,000 ounces of gold have been produced from Starlight at ≈3.1g/t Au to a total depth of 260m by Forprevious open pit and shallow underground operators (+2,000 ounces per vertical metre). Since refurbishing the peration in 2017 Westgold has produced an additional ≈140,000oz from the Starlight underground mine with

Starlight now at steady state and currently producing at rates of ≈60,000 oz per annum.

Starlight's success over the last 18 month has been driven by the strategy to establish multiple working areas to optimise production. Starlight is mined by sub-level open stoping methods and its low operating cost is a function of its shallow depth, limited ground support requirements, proximity to the Fortnum processing plant and high metallurgical recoveries.

The drivers of mineralisation within the mine and the broad outline of the Starlight lodes are well understood with short-range grade variability requiring intense grade control drilling prior to mining extraction. To address this Westgold has evolved a mine layout and development regime that enables exposure to the bulk of the ore system whilst maintaining independent production from multiples zones on any one level.