Westgold Resources : Bryah - New Depth Extensions At Starlight
06/09/2022 | 12:32am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
9 June 2022
BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT
Westgold Resources Limited [ASX: WGX - "Westgold" or the "Company"] is pleased to provide this operational and exploration update at the Company's Bryah Operation, which is now targeting production rates of +60,000oz per annum.
Highlights
Starlight Underground Mine at Fortnum - new depth extensions and mineralisation defined
new economic mineralisation discovered within the historic Moonlight Lode
Fortnum Plant Expansion - capital equipment ordered to debottleneck crushing circuit and lift throughput
from 0.9Mtpa to ≈1.0Mtpa
Exploration - Regional exploration programme underway with Labouchere surface drilling commenced to
assess resource potential
Figure 1: Westgold's Bryah Operation
Managing Director Wayne Bramwell commented:
"The Starlight mine is a quality asset with the Bryah Operation now a consistent producer for Westgold. With recent resource drilling extending the Starlight underground at depth we now have confidence to commit growth capital to an incremental plant expansion to lift production and reduce our operating cost profile. "
The Starlight Underground Mine - Primary ore source for the Bryah Operation
Westgold's Bryah Operation, located in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia is approximately 140km north of Meekatharra and encompass the 0.9Mtpa Fortnum processing plant, Fortnum, Horseshoe and Peak Hill mining areas [Figure 1]. The Starlight underground mine, part of the Fortnum mining area, is the predominant feed
onlysource [90% of all processed tonnes with the additional 10% of ore sourced from surface stockpiles] to Westgold's Fortnum processing hub.
Energy and consumable costs have impacted AISCs over the last 12 months, but the operation is now at steady state [Figure 2]. Westgold is focussed on driving its operating cost profile lower at Bryah and an incremental plant expansion towards 1Mtpa will assist in achieving this objective.
18,000
1,800
16,000
Gold Production oz.
14,000
12,000
10,000
1,500
8,000
Costperoz.
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
1,200
Jun Q 2021
Sep Q 2021
Dec Q 2021
Mar Q 2022
Gold Produced
12,674
15,636
16,397
16,125
AISC/oz
1,526
1,393
1,496
1,649
Gold Produced
AISC/oz
Figure 2: Bryah FY22 Production and AISC profile
Westgold's Operational Strategy at Bryah
In total ≈525,000 ounces of gold have been produced from Starlight at ≈3.1g/t Au to a total depth of 260m by Forprevious open pit and shallow underground operators (+2,000 ounces per vertical metre). Since refurbishing the peration in 2017 Westgold has produced an additional ≈140,000oz from the Starlight underground mine with
Starlight now at steady state and currently producing at rates of ≈60,000 oz per annum.
Starlight's success over the last 18 month has been driven by the strategy to establish multiple working areas to optimise production. Starlight is mined by sub-level open stoping methods and its low operating cost is a function of its shallow depth, limited ground support requirements, proximity to the Fortnum processing plant and high metallurgical recoveries.
The drivers of mineralisation within the mine and the broad outline of the Starlight lodes are well understood with short-range grade variability requiring intense grade control drilling prior to mining extraction. To address this Westgold has evolved a mine layout and development regime that enables exposure to the bulk of the ore system whilst maintaining independent production from multiples zones on any one level.
9 JUNE 2022
BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT
2
ASX: WGX
This approach enables the earliest possible definition of, and subsequently highly efficient production from the core southern zone of the Starlight lodes, whilst enabling more measured definition and exposure of the peripheral northern extents of the orebody. This strategy and a dedicated operating team consistently deliver an industry competitive cost profile for this mine.
onlyExploration Success at Starlight
2021 was a significant year for Starlight. With numerous underground drill platforms finally available, Westgold undertook a large resource drilling campaign to define depth extensions to the Starlight lodes.
As expected for the Starlight orebody, a series of spectacular drill intersections have been returned, however what wasn't expected was the location of some of these intersections being hosted in footwall basalt outside of the traditional Starlight Sequence host. While drilling is yet to confirm the up-dip projection, it is interpreted
usethat this mineralisation is the extension of the Moonlight lodes [Figure 3]. personalFor
Figure 3: Simplified resource model looking north showing only the Starlight, Trev's and Moonlight Deeps
loads with recent resource definition drilling
9 JUNE 2022
BRYAH - NEW DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT STARLIGHT
3
ASX: WGX
The presence of economic mineralisation in areas outside the of the mine sequence in zones which had previously been considered less prospective and as a result have not been subject to systematic exploration, has provided a large suite of targets adjacent to the existing Starlight mine workings. These targets are currently being worked through by Westgold's geological team with a view to generating independent production areas away from Starlight at depth.
onlySignificant intersections from this resource drilling program released to the ASX during FY2022 are presented in Table 1 (Refer ASX Westgold September Quarterly Report 27/10/22 and Westgold December Quarterly Report 21/01/22).
Looking Forward
Fortnum Plant Expansion
useTo expand production and project profitability, Westgold has committed to an incremental expansion at the
0.9Mtpa Fortnum processing hub. Debottlenecking the crushing circuit by replacing a small 3' pebble crusher with a new 5' pebble crusher will reduce the product size to the SAG mill and lift plant throughput rates by 3- 5% on a blend of hard ore and >5% with higher percentages of softer feed.
Total capital cost of this project including associated critical spares and secondary equipment upgrades is ≈ $2M with major capital equipment orders placed.
Labouchere
The strategy at Bryah is to increase operational flexibility and investigate development of additional regional targets. The Labouchere resource [Figure 1 - 10km from the Fortnum mill] was previously mined as an open pit. Labouchere is the first regional target to be assessed with drilling results expected in Q1, FY23.
