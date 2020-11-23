WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

23.11.2020 / 16:10

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2020

Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2020

