WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
11/23/2020 | 10:12am EST
23.11.2020 / 16:10
WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)