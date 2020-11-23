Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Westgrund AG    WEG1   DE000A0HN4T3

WESTGRUND AG

(WEG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/23/2020 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.11.2020 / 16:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2020
Address: https://www.westgrund.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2020
Address: https://www.westgrund.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

23.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.westgrund.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150032  23.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150032&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about WESTGRUND AG
10:12aWESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qu..
EQ
08/31WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Umsatz und Gewinn verbessert, Wert gesteigert
EQ
08/26WESTGRUND : ADLER Real Estate gibt aktuelle Unternehmensbewertung für Ausschluss..
EQ
08/25WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
07/27WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Martin Billhardt neuer Vorsitzender des Aufsichts..
EQ
06/09WESTGRUND AG : Additional acceptance period for ADO Properties´ offer starts tod..
PU
06/09WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Additional acceptance period for ADO Properties' ..
EQ
05/13WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qu..
EQ
05/11WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Changes in the Supervisory Board
EQ
04/17WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : ADO Properties S.A. announces proposed offer pric..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 102 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2019 76,0 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net Debt 2019 422 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 246 M 1 250 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,2x
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 3,12%
Chart WESTGRUND AG
Duration : Period :
Westgrund AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTGRUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Wolff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Member-Management Board
Michael Rosenfeld Member-Management Board
Rolf-Dieter Graß Head-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTGRUND AG45.05%1 246
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.07%45 734
VONOVIA SE19.79%38 589
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.06%28 447
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.02%17 376
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.07%17 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ