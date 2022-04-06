Westhaven Drills 23.03 Metres of 37.24 G/T Gold and 209.52 G/T Silver, Including 1.12 Metres of 294 G/T Gold and 2,110 G/T Silver at the FMN Zone, Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: “We are pleased to report the highest gold-silver intercept (857.64 gram-metres) ever drilled on the Shovelnose gold property, at the FMN Zone. Hole SN22-212 (23.03m of 37.24 g/t gold and 214.70 g/t silver) is over 2 kilometres from the heart of the South Zone resource. We now have multiple gold mineralized drill intercepts at the FMN zone over 500 metres of strike length that begin at bedrock surface in areas with minimal overburden. We believe the FMN zone has the potential to contribute significantly to the property wide precious metals inventory. It is not uncommon in enriched epithermal systems to discover multiple high-grade gold chutes and, given the strong nature of this system and low drill density in this area, we believe there is going to be more high-grade chutes discovered along this ~4-kilometre trend.” Thomas goes on to add, “In addition to the drill currently located at the FMN Zone, a second drill has been added at the Alpine Zone focused on following-up on Hole SNR21-55, which intersected 3.13 metres of 45.23 g/t gold and 195.64 g/t silver. Recent drilling at the Alpine Zone has encountered similar geology to what was encountered in SNR21-55, including intervals containing marcasite, adularia and ginguro."

Westhaven is reporting assays for 22 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose.

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SN22-212 (FMN: 93.94-116.97m)

23.03 metres (m) of 37.24 g/t gold (Au) and 209.52 g/t silver (Ag),

including 1.12m of 294.00 g/t Au and 2,110 g/t Ag.



(79.66-93.94)

14.28m of 2.07 g/t Au and 7.38 g/t Ag,

including 1.34m of 12.95 g/t Au and 34.40 g/t Ag.



(140.00-163.76)

23.76m of 1.45 g/t Au and 9.23 g/t Ag.

SN22-211 (FMN: 86.00-122.00m)

36.00 metres (m) of 3.74 g/t gold (Au) and 20.49 g/t silver (Ag),

including 11.26m of 9.52 g/t Au and 50.03 g/t Ag,

including 2.12m of 30.25 g/t Au and 115.99 g/t Ag.



(22.44-64.61m)

42.17m of 1.16 g/t Au and 4.92 g/t Ag

including 17.94m of 2.07 g/t Au and 8.32 g/t Ag,

including 0.97m of 14.20 g/t Au and 18.65 g/t Ag.

SN21-194 (FMN: 317.99-320.23m)

2.24m of 12.45 g/t Au and 270.00 g/t Ag.

SN21-197 (FMN: 25.80-81.15m)

55.35m of 0.96 g/t Au and 2.98 g/t Ag,

including 11.93m of 3.18 g/t Au and 10.28 g/t Ag,

also including 1.08m of 24.30 g/t Au and 79.30 g/t Ag.

SN22-204 (FMN: 24.98-64.00m)

39.02m of 0.89 g/t Au and 2.60 g/t Ag,

including 13.79m of 1.80 g/t Au and 4.40 g/t Ag.

SN22-205 (FMN: 45.00-79.00m)

34.00m of 1.10 g/t Au and 3.93 g/t Ag,

including 21.00m of 1.66 g/t Au and 5.65 g/t Ag,

and 2.00m of 5.01 g/t Au and 9.76 g/t Ag.

Please click the following link to the 2021 & 2022 drill database tables of assay results:

2021 & 2022 drill database: https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: “Drilling on the Shovelnose Gold Project started this year at FMN in order to follow-up on higher grade intersections from last year’s drilling (e.g. hole SN21-161: 9.15 g/t Au over 15.97m) and broader intervals of near-surface mineralization (e.g. hole SN21-188: 0.76 g/t Au over 57.8m). This year’s drilling at FMN continues to intersect these two styles of mineralization. Gold-bearing intervals are hosted in quartz-adularia veins comprising Vein Zone 1 and heterolithic breccias containing mineralized quartz fragments derived from Zone 1 veins. The breccias can form broad intervals of near surface gold mineralization such as in hole SN22-205 (1.1 g/t Au over 34.0m) and SN22-211 (1.16 g/t over 42.17m). Drilling continues to intersect higher grade intervals hosted in Vein Zone 1 as well, as seen deeper down in hole SN22-211 (9.52 g/t Au over 11.26m, including 30.25 g/t Au over 2.12m) and in SN22-212 (37.24 g/t Au over 23.03m). Drilling at FMN will continue on 50m spaced sections along strike towards the southeast to follow-up additional mineralization uncovered during 2020 drilling. A geophysical program is planned for FMN later this Spring to assist in targeting Vein Zone 1 between FMN and Franz to the northwest.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.



"Gareth Thomas



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.

PLAN MAP

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8019cb7c-c32e-4a59-8b09-0639087cfcd7

CROSS-SECTIONS

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1478dd37-7907-4a90-a978-f32594924ab8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4a7155f-ff65-482a-b4c3-882571d5305b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8edd2199-eeb6-4f67-b56e-38afd8ac605b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25886cb-6a0d-41b6-a8d8-8aa80b98f852