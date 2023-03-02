Westhaven Gold Corp.: Exploring BC's New Gold Belt, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN) - with 100% ownership of four properties in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, is emerging as a stock to watch in the mining industry. Exciting discoveries of significant mineralized alteration systems with impressive drill results (17.77m of 24.50 g/t gold) indicate Westhaven's potential for success in the industry. President, CEO and Director, Gareth Thomas says more:
If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-whn-westhaven-exploring-bcs-new-gold-belt-btv-ceo-clips-60sec
Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN)
https://www.westhavengold.com/
About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.
BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips
Discover Companies to Invest in
www.b-tv.com
Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156637