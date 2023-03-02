Westhaven Gold Corp.: Exploring BC's New Gold Belt, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN) - with 100% ownership of four properties in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, is emerging as a stock to watch in the mining industry. Exciting discoveries of significant mineralized alteration systems with impressive drill results (17.77m of 24.50 g/t gold) indicate Westhaven's potential for success in the industry. President, CEO and Director, Gareth Thomas says more:





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-whn-westhaven-exploring-bcs-new-gold-belt-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN)

https://www.westhavengold.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156637