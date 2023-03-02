Advanced search
    WHN   CA9603501060

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

(WHN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:35:07 2023-03-02 pm EST
0.3350 CAD   +1.52%
Westhaven Gold Corp.: Exploring BC's New Gold Belt, CEO Clips Video

03/02/2023 | 03:05pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN) - with 100% ownership of four properties in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, is emerging as a stock to watch in the mining industry. Exciting discoveries of significant mineralized alteration systems with impressive drill results (17.77m of 24.50 g/t gold) indicate Westhaven's potential for success in the industry. President, CEO and Director, Gareth Thomas says more:



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-whn-westhaven-exploring-bcs-new-gold-belt-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN)

https://www.westhavengold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156637


© Newsfilecorp 2023
