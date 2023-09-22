WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Poland has issued an environmental permit for the country's first nuclear power plant, state run news agency PAP reported on Friday, citing Climate Minister Anna Moskwa.

According to Poland's General Directorate for Environmental Protection (GDOS), the building and operation of the plant will not adversely affect the environment, and its impact will be monitored, PAP reported.

Warsaw plans to build its first nuclear power plant on the Baltic coast by 2033. Construction is set to begin in 2026.

"This is a milestone in the implementation of an investment that is crucial from the point of view of energy security," Moskwa was quoted as saying.

Bechtel, the largest U.S. engineering company, and Westinghouse Electric Co, which Poland earlier chose as the supplier of technology, signed a formal agreement on Thursday to partner on the design and construction of the plant.

The U.S. consortium and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jdrowe are expected to sign an engineering services contract next week, according to Bechtel. (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by Christina Fincher)