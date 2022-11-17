Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-16 pm EST
99.18 USD   -0.21%
Wabtec Acquires Super Metal to Grow Its Railway Maintenance Portfolio
BU
11/16Wabtec Donates $25,000 to Support Florida Hurricane Relief Efforts
BU
11/15Insider Sell: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wabtec Acquires Super Metal to Grow Its Railway Maintenance Portfolio

11/17/2022 | 07:04am EST
Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), a leading global supplier for freight and transit rail, announced today a definitive agreement to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions that support rail operations. Super Metal is one of the leading Brazilian companies in the maintenance of way segment in the rail industry. This acquisition complements our Nordco acquisition and accelerates our strategy to expand into international markets. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Super Metal's solutions and equipment for railway maintenance of way have synergy with Wabtec’s Services portfolio,” said Danilo Miyasato, President & Regional General Manager of Wabtec in Latin America. “The combination of these solutions will enhance our maintenance portfolio and offer our customers increased safety, productivity, and reduced operating costs.”

Bernardo Zeferino, President of Super Metal added, “This deal highlights a lifetime of work from an entire family and boosts the Super Metal's capacity to deliver innovative solutions to the market. We are excited with this new chapter as a Wabtec business.”

Super Metal has nearly 30 years of experience supplying diverse automated vehicles and maintenance equipment that include vehicles for rail and tie maintenance, as well as railcar movers. The company also specializes in machining, services, development, and project execution for day-to-day operations of railroads throughout Brazil.

“Super Metal is a great addition to our maintenance of way portfolio. Their differentiated road to rail solutions will accelerate our international growth in key regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Africa,” said Pascal Schweitzer, Group President of Wabtec’s Global Freight Services.

With Super Metal located in Governador Valadares city in Minas Gerais, Brazil, this acquisition provides Wabtec a robust rail maintenance portfolio in South America. It also complements Wabtec’s existing freight rail manufacturing presence in Contagem, Brazil.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at www.wabteccorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
