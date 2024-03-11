Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today the appointment of Kyra Yates as Vice President of Investor Relations effective March 18, 2023. In this role, Yates will be responsible for communicating Wabtec’s vision, strategy, financial performance, and future expectations to our shareholders and the financial community. She will succeed Kristine Kubacki, who has held the role since 2019.

“Kyra is a well-respected leader with a deep understanding of the company’s financials, operations and growth strategy,” said John Olin, Executive Vice President and CFO of Wabtec. “Having held diverse leadership roles in our Finance organization over the years, Kyra’s in-depth experience in transportation, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial sales will be valuable in communicating how Wabtec is bringing value to our shareholders by delivering innovative products and services to the industries we serve.”

Olin added, "I want to extend my thanks to Kristine for her many contributions to Wabtec, including helping to build a first-class investor relations function. Her knowledge and passion for our company have been essential in educating the financial community on Wabtec's strategy and value proposition."

Yates has been with Wabtec since 2008. Throughout her tenure, she has held several leadership positions within the finance team supporting various parts of the business. Most recently, Yates served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the company’s Global Operations, where she managed the financial performance for the company’s manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics operations. Yates earned her BA in Accounting from Bellarmine University. Yates will report to John Olin, Wabtec CFO.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: https://www.wabteccorp.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311700696/en/