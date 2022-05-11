Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:03:10 pm EDT
86.68 USD   -0.22%
07:02aWabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend
BU
05/05Vattenfall Signs Nuclear Fuel Supply Deals With Westinghouse Electric and Framatome
DJ
05/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Price Target to $113 from $108, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend

05/11/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on May 27, 2022 to holders of record on May 20, 2022.

About Wabtec Corporation

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
07:02aWabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend
BU
05/05Vattenfall Signs Nuclear Fuel Supply Deals With Westinghouse Electric and Framatome
DJ
05/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Price Target to $113 from $..
MT
04/28Wolfe Research Upgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to Peer Perform from Underp..
MT
04/27WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
04/27Tranche Update on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan..
CI
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 2..
CI
04/27WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Press release dated April 27, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04/27WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
04/27Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Provides Financial Guidance for the Yea..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 358 M - -
Net income 2022 834 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 15 832 M 15 832 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 86,68 $
Average target price 106,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.90%15 832
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-18.72%19 473
STADLER RAIL AG-12.72%3 503
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-16.95%2 090
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-11.06%1 581
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-11.66%1 334