Wabtec Donates $100,000 to Support Ukraine Refugee Relief Efforts

03/08/2022 | 08:17am EST
The Wabtec Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), today announced a donation of $100,000 to support Ukrainian refugee relief efforts. The donation will be split equally between the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and World Central Kitchen, which are in the region helping the growing number of civilians leaving Ukraine.

“In times like this, it’s important for the world to come together to support those most impacted by this conflict,” said Rafael Santana, President and CEO for Wabtec. “By supporting the International Rescue Committee and World Central Kitchen, we hope Ukrainian civilians find comfort and relief in this time of need. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, our employees in the region, and their friends and families.”

Currently, the United Nations estimates more than 1.5 million civilians have fled the fighting in Ukraine. It is the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. From the start of the conflict, the IRC and World Central Kitchen have been in the region servicing those in need.

The IRC is working to scale up support to the government and civil society and to provide for the basic needs of the refugees. The IRC is working with partners in Poland and Ukraine to quickly mobilize resources and provide critical support to civilians forced to flee their homes. The World Central Kitchen began serving hot, nourishing meals in Poland within a day of when the conflict started. The charity is now set up at eight border crossings, as well in Przemyśl—a city receiving many refugee families.

The Wabtec Foundation’s “Caring for Our Communities” program works to make the world a better place. It’s been a goal – and part of the business – for over 150 years. To have meaningful, sustainable impact, the foundation takes a holistic approach toward investing in communities Wabtec employees live and work.

About International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK’s Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec’s new website at: www.wabteccorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
