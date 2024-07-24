Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.64, up 54.7% versus the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.96, up 39.0% versus the same quarter a year ago. Second quarter sales were $2.64 billion and cash from operations was $235 million.

“The Wabtec team delivered another strong quarter, evidenced by robust sales and earnings per share growth,” said Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s President and CEO.

“With the first half behind us, we are focused on executing against our second half deliverables. Demand on our end markets continues to be strong and we have significant opportunities for further growth given the quality of our products and the productivity and reliability that we provide for our customers.

“We just finished our annual strategic planning, and at this point we stand confident in our ability to drive profitable growth ahead, consistent with our long term guidance.”

2024 Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Financial Results

 

$ in millions except earnings per share and percentages; margin change in percentage points (pts)

Second Quarter

 

2024

2023

Change

 

Net Sales

$2,644

$2,407

9.8 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Margin

33.0 %

30.1 %

2.9 pts

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

33.3 %

30.4 %

2.9 pts

 

GAAP Operating Margin

16.3 %

12.9 %

3.4 pts

 

Adjusted Operating Margin

19.3 %

16.4 %

2.9 pts

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Diluted EPS

$1.64

$1.06

54.7 %

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.96

$1.41

39.0 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations

$235

$115

$120

 

Operating Cash Flow Conversion

57 %

36 %

 

 

  • Sales increased 9.8% compared to the year-ago quarter driven by higher sales in both the Freight and Transit segments.
  • GAAP operating margin was higher than the prior year at 16.3%, and adjusted operating margin was higher than the prior year at 19.3%. Both GAAP and adjusted operating margins benefited from higher sales and improved gross margins.
  • GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher sales, margin expansion and a lower tax rate.

2024 Second Quarter Freight Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Freight Segment Financial Results

Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts)

Second Quarter

2024

2023

Change

Net Sales

$1,920

$1,697

13.1 %

GAAP Gross Margin

34.8 %

31.8 %

3.0 pts

Adjusted Gross Margin

35.1 %

32.0 %

3.1 pts

GAAP Operating Margin

20.4 %

15.9 %

4.5 pts

Adjusted Operating Margin

24.1 %

20.3 %

3.8 pts

  • Freight segment sales for the second quarter were up across our business groups driven primarily by Equipment and Components which were up 36.4% and 17.5%, respectively.
  • GAAP operating margin and adjusted operating margin benefited from higher sales, improved gross margin and, operating expenses which grew at a slower rate than revenue.

2024 Second Quarter Transit Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Transit Segment Financial Results

Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts)

Second Quarter

2024

2023

Change

Net Sales

$724

$710

2.0 %

GAAP Gross Margin

28.3 %

26.0 %

2.3 pts

Adjusted Gross Margin

28.6 %

26.5 %

2.1 pts

GAAP Operating Margin

11.3 %

9.6 %

1.7 pts

Adjusted Operating Margin

12.7 %

11.1 %

1.6 pts

  • Transit segment sales for the second quarter were up 2.0% due to higher aftermarket sales.
  • GAAP and adjusted operating margins were up driven by higher gross margin, partially offset by operating expenses which grew at a higher rate than revenue.

Backlog

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Backlog Comparison

Backlog $ in millions

June 30,

 

2024

2023

Change

12-Month Backlog

$7,334

$7,220

1.6 %

Total Backlog

$22,075

$22,431

(1.6) %

The Company’s multi-year backlog continues to provide strong visibility. At June 30, 2024, the 12-month backlog was $114 million higher than the prior year period. At June 30, 2024, multi-year backlog was $356 million lower than the prior year period, and excluding foreign currency exchange, multi-year backlog decreased $140 million, down 0.6%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary

  • During the second quarter, cash provided by operations was $235 million versus $115 million in the year ago period due primarily to higher net income and improved working capital, partially offset by a reduction in accounts receivable securitization funding.
  • At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $595 million and total debt of $4.00 billion. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s total available liquidity was $2.09 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents plus $1.50 billion available under current credit facilities.
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased $200 million of Wabtec shares and paid $35 million in dividends.

2024 Financial Guidance

  • Wabtec raised and tightened its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range of $7.20 to $7.50. Wabtec’s revenue guidance range remains unchanged at $10.25 billion to $10.55 billion.
  • For full year 2024, Wabtec expects operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

Forecasted GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

Wabtec is not presenting a quantitative reconciliation of our forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share to forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exemption provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Wabtec is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, including acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

Conference Call Information

Wabtec will host a call with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET, today. To listen via webcast, go to Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. Also, an audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 1950853).

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at www.wabteccorp.com.

Information about non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Wabtec’s earnings release and 2024 financial guidance mentions certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from operations, adjusted interest and other expense, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and operating cash flow conversion. Wabtec defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted by restructuring costs. Wabtec defines operating cash flow conversion as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net income plus depreciation and amortization including deferred debt cost amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations, or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the Company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this release are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results.

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding Wabtec’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; Wabtec’s expectations about future sales, earnings and cash conversion and statements regarding macro-economic conditions and evolving production and demand conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, supply chain disruptions, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; (2) changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of Wabtec’s customers; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions and potential failure to realize synergies and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including as a result of integrating acquired targets into Wabtec; (4) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (5) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (6) changes in the expected timing of projects; (7) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (8) an increase in manufacturing costs; (9) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (10) the impacts of epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health crises on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets, (11) potential disruptions, instability, and volatility in global markets as a result of global military action, acts of terrorism or armed conflict, including from the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia resulting from the invasion of Ukraine; (12) cybersecurity and data protection risks and (13) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec’s reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 
Net sales

$

2,644

 

$

2,407

 

$

5,141

 

$

4,601

 

Cost of sales

 

(1,770

)

 

(1,684

)

 

(3,452

)

 

(3,213

)

Gross profit

 

874

 

 

723

 

 

1,689

 

 

1,388

 

Gross profit as a % of Net Sales

 

33.0

%

 

30.1

%

 

32.8

%

 

30.2

%

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(316

)

 

(285

)

 

(597

)

 

(548

)

Engineering expenses

 

(57

)

 

(53

)

 

(105

)

 

(104

)

Amortization expense

 

(71

)

 

(73

)

 

(145

)

 

(148

)

Total operating expenses

 

(444

)

 

(411

)

 

(847

)

 

(800

)

Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales

 

16.8

%

 

17.1

%

 

16.5

%

 

17.4

%

 
Income from operations

 

430

 

 

312

 

 

842

 

 

588

 

Income from operations as a % of Net Sales

 

16.3

%

 

12.9

%

 

16.4

%

 

12.8

%

 
Interest expense, net

 

(49

)

 

(55

)

 

(96

)

 

(103

)

Other income, net

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

7

 

Income before income taxes

 

385

 

 

259

 

 

748

 

 

492

 

 
Income tax expense

 

(94

)

 

(66

)

 

(180

)

 

(126

)

Effective tax rate

 

24.5

%

 

25.5

%

 

24.1

%

 

25.5

%

 
Net income

 

291

 

 

193

 

 

568

 

 

366

 

 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(2

)

 

(2

)

 

(7

)

 

(6

)

 
Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders

$

289

 

$

191

 

$

561

 

$

360

 

 
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic

Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders

$

1.64

 

$

1.06

 

$

3.18

 

$

2.00

 

 
Diluted

Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders

$

1.64

 

$

1.06

 

$

3.17

 

$

2.00

 

 
 
Basic

 

175.4

 

 

178.9

 

 

176.0

 

 

179.4

 

Diluted

 

176.0

 

 

179.4

 

 

176.6

 

 

180.0

 

 
Segment Information
Freight Net Sales

$

1,920

 

$

1,697

 

$

3,744

 

$

3,253

 

Freight Income from Operations

$

391

 

$

269

 

$

759

 

$

495

 

Freight Operating Margin

 

20.4

%

 

15.9

%

 

20.3

%

 

15.2

%

 
Transit Net Sales

$

724

 

$

710

 

$

1,397

 

$

1,348

 

Transit Income from Operations

$

82

 

$

68

 

$

156

 

$

138

 

Transit Operating Margin

 

11.3

%

 

9.6

%

 

11.2

%

 

10.3

%

 
Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total)June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2024
Freight Total

$

17,929

 

$

17,898

 

$

18,290

 

Transit Total

 

4,146

 

 

4,185

 

 

4,141

 

Wabtec Total

$

22,075

 

$

22,083

 

$

22,431

 

 
Freight 12-Month

$

5,504

 

$

5,667

 

$

5,293

 

Transit 12-Month

 

1,830

 

 

2,043

 

 

1,927

 

Wabtec 12-Month

$

7,334

 

$

7,710

 

$

7,220

 

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 
 
June 30, 2024December 31, 2023
In millions
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

595

$

620

Receivables, net

 

1,801

 

1,684

Inventories, net

 

2,364

 

2,284

Other current assets

 

267

 

267

Total current assets

 

5,027

 

4,855

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,439

 

1,485

Goodwill

 

8,706

 

8,780

Other intangible assets, net

 

3,031

 

3,205

Other noncurrent assets

 

673

 

663

Total assets

$

18,876

$

18,988

Current liabilities

$

3,647

$

4,056

Long-term debt

 

3,494

 

3,288

Long-term liabilities - other

 

1,215

 

1,120

Total liabilities

 

8,356

 

8,464

Shareholders' equity

 

10,477

 

10,487

Noncontrolling interest

 

43

 

37

Total shareholders' equity

 

10,520

 

10,524

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

18,876

$

18,988

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

In millions
Operating activities
Net income

$

568

 

$

366

 

Non-cash expense

 

246

 

 

245

 

Receivables

 

(146

)

 

(150

)

Inventories

 

(120

)

 

(248

)

Accounts Payable

 

93

 

 

(5

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(72

)

 

(118

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

569

 

 

90

 

 
Net cash used for investing activities

 

(57

)

 

(293

)

 
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

 

(523

)

 

30

 

 
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates

 

(14

)

 

3

 

 
Decrease in cash

 

(25

)

 

(170

)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

620

 

 

541

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

595

 

$

371

 

 
Wabtec Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results
(in millions)Second Quarter 2024 Actual Results
GrossOperatingIncome fromInterest &NoncontrollingWabtec
Net SalesProfitExpensesOperationsOther ExpTaxNet IncomeInterestNet IncomeEPS
 
Reported Results

$

2,644

$

874

$

(444

)

$

430

$

(45

)

$

(94

)

$

291

$

(2

)

$

289

$

1.64

 
Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs

$

-

$

6

$

4

 

$

10

$

(4

)

$

(2

)

$

4

$

-

 

$

4

$

0.02

 
Non-cash Amortization expense

$

-

$

-

$

70

 

$

70

$

-

 

$

(17

)

$

53

$

-

 

$

53

$

0.30

 
Adjusted Results

$

2,644

$

880

$

(370

)

$

510

$

(49

)

$

(113

)

$

348

$

(2

)

$

346

$

1.96

 
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

176.0

 
 
 
Wabtec Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results
(in millions)Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2024 Actual Results
GrossOperatingIncome fromInterest &NoncontrollingWabtec
Net SalesProfitExpensesOperationsOther ExpTaxNet IncomeInterestNet IncomeEPS
 
Reported Results

$

5,141

$

1,689

$

(847

)

$

842

$

(94

)

$

(180

)

$

568

$

(7

)

$

561

$

3.17

 
Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs

 

-

 

12

 

8

 

 

20

 

(4

)

 

(4

)

 

12

 

-

 

 

12

$

0.07

 
Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

-

 

143

 

 

143

 

-

 

 

(34

)

 

109

 

-

 

 

109

$

0.61

 
Adjusted Results

$

5,141

$

1,701

$

(696

)

$

1,005

$

(98

)

$

(218

)

$

689

$

(7

)

$

682

$

3.85

 
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

176.6

 
Wabtec Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results
(in millions)

Second Quarter 2023 Actual Results

GrossOperatingIncome fromInterest &NoncontrollingWabtec
Net SalesProfitExpensesOperationsOther ExpTaxNet IncomeInterestNet IncomeEPS
 
Reported Results

$

2,407

$

723

$

(411

)

$

312

$

(53

)

$

(66

)

$

193

$

(2

)

$

191

$

1.06

 
Restructuring costs

 

-

 

8

 

2

 

 

10

 

-

 

 

(3

)

 

7

 

-

 

 

7

$

0.04

 
Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

-

 

73

 

 

73

 

-

 

 

(17

)

 

56

 

-

 

 

56

$

0.31

 
Adjusted Results

$

2,407

$

731

$

(336

)

$

395

$

(53

)

$

(86

)

$

256

$

(2

)

$

254

$

1.41

 
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

179.4

 
 
 
Wabtec Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results
(in millions)Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results
GrossOperatingIncome fromInterest &NoncontrollingWabtec
Net SalesProfitExpensesOperationsOther ExpTaxNet IncomeInterestNet IncomeEPS
 
Reported Results

$

4,601

$

1,388

$

(800

)

$

588

$

(96

)

$

(126

)

$

366

$

(6

)

$

360

$

2.00

 
Restructuring costs

 

-

 

12

 

7

 

 

19

 

-

 

 

(5

)

 

14

 

-

 

 

14

$

0.08

 
Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

-

 

148

 

 

148

 

-

 

 

(37

)

 

111

 

-

 

 

111

$

0.61

 
Adjusted Results

$

4,601

$

1,400

$

(645

)

$

755

$

(96

)

$

(168

)

$

491

$

(6

)

$

485

$

2.69

 
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

180.0

 
Wabtec Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results
(in millions)Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results
GrossOperatingIncome fromInterest &NoncontrollingWabtec
Net SalesProfitExpensesOperationsOther ExpTaxNet IncomeInterestNet IncomeEPS
 
Reported Results

$

9,677

$

2,944

$

(1,678

)

$

1,266

$

(174

)

$

(267

)

$

825

 

$

(10

)

$

815

 

$

4.53

 

 
Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs

 

-

 

38

 

41

 

 

79

 

-

 

 

(17

)

 

62

 

 

-

 

 

62

 

$

0.34

 

 
Gain on LKZ Investment

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

(35

)

 

-

 

 

(35

)

 

-

 

 

(35

)

$

(0.19

)

 
Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

-

 

298

 

 

298

 

-

 

 

(74

)

 

224

 

 

-

 

 

224

 

$

1.24

 

 
Adjusted Results

$

9,677

$

2,982

$

(1,339

)

$

1,643

$

(209

)

$

(358

)

$

1,076

 

$

(10

)

$

1,066

 

$

5.92

 

 
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

179.5

 

 
 
 
Wabtec Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results
(in millions)Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 Actual Results
GrossOperatingIncome fromInterest &NoncontrollingWabtec
Net SalesProfitExpensesOperationsOther ExpTaxNet IncomeInterestNet IncomeEPS
 
Reported Results

$

8,362

$

2,540

$

(1,529

)

$

1,011

$

(157

)

$

(213

)

$

641

 

$

(8

)

$

633

 

$

3.46

 

 
Restructuring costs

 

-

 

43

 

9

 

 

52

 

-

 

 

(13

)

 

39

 

 

-

 

 

39

 

$

0.21

 

 
Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

-

 

291

 

 

291

 

-

 

 

(73

)

 

218

 

 

-

 

 

218

 

$

1.19

 

 
Adjusted Results

$

8,362

$

2,583

$

(1,229

)

$

1,354

$

(157

)

$

(299

)

$

898

 

$

(8

)

$

890

 

$

4.86

 

 
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

182.8

 

 
Wabtec Corporation
2024 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation
(in millions)
Reported Income+Other Income+Depreciation &=EBITDA+Restructuring=Adjusted
from Operations(Expense)AmortizationCostsEBITDA
 
Consolidated Results

$430

 

$4

 

$116

 

$550

 

$5

 

$555

 
 
Wabtec Corporation
2024 Q2 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation
(in millions)
Reported Income+Other Income+Depreciation &=EBITDA+Restructuring=Adjusted
from Operations(Expense)AmortizationCostsEBITDA
 
Consolidated Results

$842

 

$2

 

$238

 

$1,082

 

$13

 

$1,095

 
 
 
Wabtec Corporation
2023 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation
(in millions)
Reported Income+Other Income+Depreciation &=EBITDA+Restructuring=Adjusted
from Operations(Expense)AmortizationCostsEBITDA
 
Consolidated Results

$312

 

$2

 

$122

 

$436

 

$8

 

$444

 
 
Wabtec Corporation
2023 Q2 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation
(in millions)
Reported Income+Other Income+Depreciation &=EBITDA+Restructuring=Adjusted
from Operations(Expense)AmortizationCostsEBITDA
 
Consolidated Results

$588

 

$7

 

$243

 

$838

 

$14

 

$852

 
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
SALES BY PRODUCT LINE
(UNAUDITED)
 
Three Months Ended June 30,
In millions

2024

2023

Freight Segment
Equipment

$

570

$ 418

Components

 

322

274

Digital Intelligence

 

199

195

Services

 

829

810

Total Freight Segment

$

1,920

$ 1,697

 
Transit Segment
Original Equipment Manufacturer

$

310

$ 334

Aftermarket

 

414

376

Total Transit Segment

$

724

$ 710

 
 
Six Months Ended June 30,
In millions

2024

2023

Freight Segment
Equipment

$

1,096

$ 822

Components

 

615

532

Digital Intelligence

 

375

382

Services

 

1,658

1,517

Total Freight Segment

$

3,744

$ 3,253

 
Transit Segment
Original Equipment Manufacturer

$

620

$ 623

Aftermarket

 

777

725

Total Transit Segment

$

1,397

$ 1,348

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

In millionsGross ProfitIncome from OperationsGross ProfitIncome from OperationsGross ProfitIncome from OperationsGross ProfitIncome from Operations
 
Freight Segment Reported Results

$

669

 

$

391

 

$

538

 

$

269

 

$

1,294

 

$

759

 

$

1,016

 

$

495

 

Freight Segment Reported Margin

 

34.8

%

 

20.4

%

 

31.8

%

 

15.9

%

 

34.6

%

 

20.3

%

 

31.2

%

 

15.2

%

 
Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

6

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

6

 

 

8

 

Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

 

66

 

 

-

 

 

69

 

 

-

 

 

134

 

 

-

 

 

137

 

 
Freight Segment Adjusted Results

$

674

 

$

462

 

$

543

 

$

344

 

$

1,302

 

$

901

 

$

1,022

 

$

640

 

Freight Segment Adjusted Margin

 

35.1

%

 

24.1

%

 

32.0

%

 

20.3

%

 

34.8

%

 

24.1

%

 

31.4

%

 

19.7

%

 
 
Transit Segment Reported Results

$

205

 

$

82

 

$

185

 

$

68

 

$

395

 

$

156

 

$

372

 

$

138

 

Transit Segment Reported Margin

 

28.3

%

 

11.3

%

 

26.0

%

 

9.6

%

 

28.3

%

 

11.2

%

 

27.6

%

 

10.3

%

 
Restructuring costs

 

1

 

 

5

 

 

3

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

 

12

 

 

6

 

 

11

 

Non-cash Amortization expense

 

-

 

 

4

 

 

-

 

 

4

 

 

-

 

 

9

 

 

-

 

 

11

 

 
Transit Segment Adjusted Results

$

206

 

$

91

 

$

188

 

$

78

 

$

399

 

$

177

 

$

378

 

$

160

 

Transit Segment Adjusted Margin

 

28.6

%

 

12.7

%

 

26.5

%

 

11.1

%

 

28.6

%

 

12.7

%

 

28.1

%

 

11.9

%

 
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN NET SALES - BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
 
Three Months Ended June 30,
In millionsFreightTransitConsolidated
 
2023 Net Sales

$

1,697

 

$

710

 

$

2,407

 

 
Acquisitions

 

34

 

 

-

 

 

34

 

Foreign Exchange

 

(8

)

 

(10

)

 

(18

)

Organic

 

197

 

 

24

 

 

221

 

 
2024 Net Sales

$

1,920

 

$

724

 

$

2,644

 

 
Change ($)

 

223

 

 

14

 

 

237

 

Change (%)

 

13.1

%

 

2.0

%

 

9.8

%

 
 
Six Months Ended June 30,
FreightTransitConsolidated
 
2023 Net Sales

$

3,253

 

$

1,348

 

$

4,601

 

 
Acquisitions

 

70

 

 

-

 

 

70

 

Foreign Exchange

 

(7

)

 

(6

)

 

(13

)

Organic

 

428

 

 

55

 

 

483

 

 
2024 Net Sales

$

3,744

 

$

1,397

 

$

5,141

 

 
Change ($)

 

491

 

 

49

 

 

540

 

Change (%)

 

15.1

%

 

3.6

%

 

11.7

%

 
Wabtec Corporation
2024 Q2 Cash Conversion Calculation
(in millions)
Reported Cash÷(Net Income+Depreciation & Amortization)=Cash Conversion
from Operations
 
Consolidated Results

$235

 

$291

 

$118

 

57%

 
 
Wabtec Corporation
2024 Q2 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation
(in millions)
Reported Cash(Net Income+Depreciation & Amortization)=Cash Conversion
from Operations
 
Consolidated Results

$569

 

$568

 

$241

 

70%

 
 
 
Wabtec Corporation
2023 Q2 Cash Conversion Calculation
(in millions)
Reported Cash÷(Net Income+Depreciation & Amortization)=Cash Conversion
from Operations
 
Consolidated Results

$115

 

$193

 

$123

 

36%

 
 
Wabtec Corporation
2023 Q2 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation
(in millions)
Reported Cash÷(Net Income+Depreciation & Amortization)=Cash Conversion
from Operations
 
Consolidated Results

$90

 

$366

 

$246

 

15%

 

 