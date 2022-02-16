Wabtec Reports Strong 4th Quarter 2021 Results 02/16/2022 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Issues 2022 Financial Guidance Fourth Quarter Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.02; Adjusted Earnings Per Share Up 20.4% to $1.18

Sales Growth of 2.4% to $2.07 Billion; GAAP Operating Margin of 12.7%; Adjusted Operating Margin Up 210 bps to 16.1%

Full-Year Cash Flow from Operations up 36.9% to $1.07 Billion; 102% Full-Year Operating Cash Flow Conversion

Repurchased 1.05 Million Shares During the Fourth Quarter for $100 Million; Total Full-Year Repurchased of $300 Million

Announced $750 Million Share Buyback Reauthorization and 25% Increase in Quarterly Dividend Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported fourth quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.02, up 121.7% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.18, up 20.4% versus the same quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter sales were $2.07 billion and cash from operations was $314 million. Full year 2021 earnings per diluted share was $2.96, up 36.4% versus full year 2020. Full year adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.26, up 12.4% versus full year 2020. Total 2021 sales were $7.82 billion and cash from operations was a record high of $1.07 billion. “The Wabtec team delivered strong execution to close out the year, providing us with momentum into 2022,” said Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s President and CEO. “Our productivity initiatives, realization of synergies and positive mix drove improvement in segment margins for both the fourth quarter and full year despite growing supply chain disruptions and higher costs. Our strong performance in 2021 was complemented by disciplined capital allocation including $300 million in share repurchases, $92 million in dividends and two strategic bolt-on acquisitions that enhance our business with attractive end-market opportunities. "Wabtec delivered significant progress against our strategic initiatives that will create value for our customers and shareholders. Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery electric locomotive is gaining traction with our customers as they seek solutions that reduce emissions and improve efficiencies. “Looking forward, we see mixed market conditions improving throughout the year. The breadth of our product portfolio combined with our multi-year backlog provides us with a solid foundation for growth in 2022. Our announced $750 million share buyback reauthorization and 25% increase in the dividend underscore our confidence on continued strong earnings and cash flow generation. We believe we are well-positioned to deliver top-line growth, margin expansion and increased earnings in 2022." 2021 Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions except earnings per share and percentages; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2021 2020 Change Net Sales $ 2,073 $ 2,024 2.4 % GAAP Gross Margin 31.5 % 25.0 % 6.5 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 31.7 % 26.0 % 5.7 pts GAAP Operating Margin 12.7 % 8.0 % 4.7 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 16.1 % 14.0 % 2.1 pts GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 0.46 121.7 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.18 $ 0.98 20.4 % Cash Flow from Operations $ 314 $ 326 (3.7 )% Operating Cash Flow Conversion 99 % 158 % Sales increased compared to the year-ago quarter driven by higher Freight segment sales, partially offset by lower Transit segment sales. During the quarter, we estimate that sales results were adversely impacted by 3 to 4 percent due to supply chain disruptions.

Both GAAP and adjusted operating margin increased from last year as a result of improved mix and strong productivity, partially offset by $20 to $25 million in escalating costs associated with metals, transportation and labor.

GAAP and adjusted EPS increased from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher sales and increased income from operations. GAAP EPS further benefited from a favorable effective tax rate, along with lower restructuring and transaction costs. 2021 Fourth Quarter Freight Segment Results Wabtec Corporation Freight Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2021 2020 Change Net Sales $ 1,425 $ 1,339 6.4 % GAAP Gross Margin 31.9 % 25.3 % 6.6 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 32.1 % 26.4 % 5.7 pts GAAP Operating Margin 14.5 % 9.0 % 5.5 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 18.7 % 16.3 % 2.4 pts Freight segment sales for the fourth quarter were driven by demand for Services and Components, along with the acquisition of Nordco. This growth was partially offset by lower deliveries of locomotives and increased supply chain disruptions.

Both GAAP and adjusted operating margin benefited from higher sales, favorable mix and operational efficiencies, partially offset by higher costs. GAAP operating margin also improved year-over-year as a result of lower restructuring and transactions costs. 2021 Fourth Quarter Transit Segment Results Wabtec Corporation Transit Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2021 2020 Change Net Sales $ 648 $ 685 (5.4 %) GAAP Gross Margin 30.6 % 24.4 % 6.2 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 30.9 % 25.3 % 5.6 pts GAAP Operating Margin 12.2 % 8.3 % 3.9 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 13.6 % 11.3 % 2.3 pts Transit segment sales for the fourth quarter were down versus last year due to supply chain issues, COVID-related disruptions and unfavorable foreign currency exchange.

Both GAAP and adjusted segment operating margin improved versus last year primarily driven by mix and productivity gains, partially offset by higher costs. GAAP operating margin further benefited from lower year-over-year restructuring and transaction costs. Backlog Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Backlog Comparison Backlog $ in millions December 31, 2021 2020 Change 12-Month Backlog $ 6,268 $ 5,521 13.5 % Total Backlog $ 22,169 $ 21,591 2.7 % At December 31, 2021 the multi-year backlog was $578 million higher than December 31, 2020 due in most part from increased orders for Freight Equipment and Freight Services. Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary During the fourth quarter, the company generated cash from operations of $314 million versus $326 million in the year ago period. For the full year, the company generated strong cash from operations of $1.07 billion resulting in an operating cash flow conversion of 102%.

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $473 million and total debt of $4.06 billion. At December 31, 2021 the company’s total available liquidity was $1.67 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents plus $1.20 billion available under current credit facilities.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased $100 million of shares, bringing the full year total to $300 million.

Wabtec Board of Directors reauthorized a share buyback program up to $750 million and declared a 25 percent increase in the regular quarterly common dividend to $0.15 payable on February 28, 2022 to holders of record on February 25, 2022. 2022 Financial Guidance Wabtec initiated its 2022 financial guidance with sales expected to be in a range of $8.30 billion to $8.60 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $4.65 to $5.05.

For full year 2022, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

The company is not presenting a quantitative reconciliation of our forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share to forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, including acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings. Conference Call Information Wabtec will host a call with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m., ET, today. To listen via webcast, go to Wabtec’s new website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. Also, an audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 8527520). About Wabtec Corporation Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.WabtecCorp.com Information about non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements Wabtec’s earnings release and 2022 financial guidance mentions certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from operations, adjusted interest and other expense adjusted earnings per diluted share and operating cash flow conversion. Wabtec defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Wabtec defines operating cash flow conversion as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net income plus depreciation and amortization including deferred debt cost amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations, or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this release are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results. This communication contains “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the impact of acquisitions by Wabtec, including the acquisition of GE Transportation (the “GE Transportation merger”) and Nordco, statements regarding Wabtec’s expectations about future sales and earnings, and statements about the impact of evolving global conditions on Wabtec’s business. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding synergies and other expected benefits from acquisitions; statements regarding Wabtec’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and statements regarding macro-economic conditions and evolving production and demand conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions, including the GE Transportation merger; (2) uncertainty of Wabtec’s expected financial performance; (3) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including the GE Transportation merger, including as a result of integrating acquired targets into Wabtec; (4) Wabtec’s ability to implement its business strategy; (5) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (6) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (7) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (8) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, supply chain disruptions, industry consolidation and changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of our customers; (9) changes in the expected timing of projects; (10) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (11) an increase in manufacturing costs; (12) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (13) the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets, and (14) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec’s reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,073 $ 2,024 $ 7,822 $ 7,556 Cost of sales (1,421 ) (1,518 ) (5,453 ) (5,419 ) Gross profit 652 506 2,369 2,137 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 31.5 % 25.0 % 30.3 % 28.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (264 ) (236 ) (1,030 ) (948 ) Engineering expenses (52 ) (38 ) (176 ) (162 ) Amortization expense (72 ) (71 ) (287 ) (282 ) Total operating expenses (388 ) (345 ) (1,493 ) (1,392 ) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 18.7 % 17.0 % 19.1 % 18.4 % Income from operations 264 161 876 745 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 12.7 % 8.0 % 11.2 % 9.9 % Interest expense, net (42 ) (49 ) (177 ) (199 ) Other income (expense), net 13 6 38 11 Income before income taxes 235 118 737 557 Income tax expense (42 ) (31 ) (172 ) (145 ) Effective tax rate 17.4 % 26.6 % 23.2 % 26.0 % Net income 193 87 565 412 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) 1 (7 ) 2 Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders 190 88 558 414 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.02 $ 0.46 $ 2.96 $ 2.18 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.02 $ 0.46 $ 2.96 $ 2.17 Basic 186.0 189.2 187.7 189.9 Diluted 186.5 189.7 188.1 190.4 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,425 $ 1,339 $ 5,239 $ 5,082 Freight Income from Operations $ 207 $ 121 $ 717 $ 584 Freight Operating Margin 14.5 % 9.0 % 13.7 % 11.5 % Transit Net Sales $ 648 $ 685 $ 2,583 $ 2,474 Transit Income from Operations $ 79 $ 57 $ 238 $ 230 Transit Operating Margin 12.2 % 8.3 % 9.2 % 9.3 % Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Freight Total $ 18,502 $ 18,211 Transit Total 3,667 3,633 Wabtec Total $ 22,169 $ 21,844 Freight 12-Month $ 4,520 $ 4,060 Transit 12-Month 1,748 1,648 Wabtec 12-Month $ 6,268 $ 5,708 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 In millions Cash and cash equivalents $ 473 $ 599 Receivables, net 1,477 1,412 Inventories 1,689 1,642 Other current assets 193 227 Total current assets 3,832 3,880 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,497 1,601 Goodwill 8,587 8,485 Other intangible assets, net 3,705 3,869 Other noncurrent assets 833 619 Total assets $ 18,454 $ 18,454 Current liabilities $ 2,910 $ 3,226 Long-term debt 4,056 3,792 Long-term liabilities - other 1,249 1,283 Total liabilities 8,215 8,301 Shareholders' equity 10,201 10,123 Noncontrolling interest 38 30 Total shareholders' equity 10,239 10,153 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,454 $ 18,454 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 In millions Operating activities Net income 565 412 Non-cash expense 571 444 Receivables (76 ) 315 Inventories (41 ) 181 Accounts Payable 109 (269 ) Other assets and liabilities (55 ) (299 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,073 784 Net cash used for investing activities (540 ) (155 ) Net cash used for financing activities (653 ) (619 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (6 ) (15 ) Decrease in cash (126 ) (5 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 599 604 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 473 599 Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2021 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,073 $ 652 $ (388 ) $ 264 $ (29 ) $ (42 ) $ 193 $ (3 ) $ 190 $ 1.02 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 5 (7 ) (2 ) - 5 3 - 3 $ 0.01 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 72 72 - (18 ) 54 - 54 $ 0.29 Foreign Exchange Gain - - - - (1 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) $ (0.01 ) Amended Return, net - - - - - (25 ) (25 ) - (25 ) $ (0.13 ) Adjusted Results $ 2,073 $ 657 $ (323 ) $ 334 $ (30 ) $ (80 ) $ 224 $ (3 ) $ 221 $ 1.18 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 186.5 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2021 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 7,822 $ 2,369 $ (1,493 ) $ 876 $ (139 ) $ (172 ) $ 565 $ (7 ) $ 558 $ 2.96 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 53 25 78 - (15 ) 63 - 63 $ 0.33 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 287 287 - (74 ) 213 - 213 $ 1.13 Foreign Exchange Gain - - - - (8 ) 2 (6 ) - (6 ) $ (0.03 ) Amended Return, net - - - - - (25 ) (25 ) - (25 ) $ (0.13 ) Adjusted Results $ 7,822 $ 2,422 $ (1,181 ) $ 1,241 $ (147 ) $ (284 ) $ 810 $ (7 ) $ 803 $ 4.26 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 188.1 Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2020 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,024 $ 506 $ (345 ) $ 161 $ (43 ) $ (31 ) $ 87 $ 1 $ 88 $ 0.46 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 21 30 51 - (12 ) 39 - 39 $ 0.20 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 71 71 - (16 ) 55 - 55 $ 0.29 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 1 (1 ) - - - $ - Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 6 6 - 6 $ 0.03 Adjusted Results $ 2,024 $ 527 $ (244 ) $ 283 $ (42 ) $ (54 ) $ 187 $ 1 $ 188 $ 0.98 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 189.7 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 7,556 $ 2,137 $ (1,392 ) $ 745 $ (188 ) $ (145 ) $ 412 $ 2 $ 414 $ 2.17 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 45 71 116 - (29 ) 87 - 87 $ 0.45 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 282 282 - (71 ) 211 - 211 $ 1.11 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 9 (2 ) 7 - 7 $ 0.03 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 6 6 - 6 $ 0.03 Adjusted Results $ 7,556 $ 2,182 $ (1,039 ) $ 1,143 $ (179 ) $ (241 ) $ 723 $ 2 $ 725 $ 3.79 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 190.4 Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2021 Q4 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $264 $13 $121 $398 ($2) $396 Wabtec Corporation 2021 Q4 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $876 $38 $485 $1,399 $78 $1,477 Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q4 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $161 $6 $118 $285 $51 $336 Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q4 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $745 $11 $466 $1,222 $116 $1,338 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, In millions 2021 2020 Freight Segment Equipment $ 377 $ 433 Components 218 195 Digital Electronics 167 164 Services 663 547 Total Freight Segment 1,425 1,339 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 299 $ 322 Aftermarket 349 363 Total Transit Segment 648 685 Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2021 2020 Freight Segment Equipment $ 1,302 $ 1,531 Components 867 819 Digital Electronics 640 664 Services 2,430 2,068 Total Freight Segment 5,239 5,082 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 1,193 $ 1,139 Aftermarket 1,390 1,335 Total Transit Segment 2,583 2,474 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Freight Segment Reported Gross Profit $ 454 $ 339 $ 1,667 $ 1,488 Freight Segment Reported Gross Margin 31.9 % 25.3 % 31.8 % 29.3 % Restructuring & Transaction costs 3 14 8 30 Freight Segment Adjusted Gross Profit $ 457 $ 353 $ 1,675 $ 1,518 Freight Segment Adjusted Gross Margin 32.1 % 26.4 % 32.0 % 29.9 % Transit Segment Reported Gross Profit $ 198 $ 167 $ 702 $ 649 Transit Segment Reported Gross Margin 30.6 % 24.4 % 27.2 % 26.2 % Restructuring & Transaction costs 2 6 45 14 Transit Segment Adjusted Gross Profit $ 200 $ 173 $ 747 $ 663 Transit Segment Adjusted Gross Margin 30.9 % 25.3 % 28.9 % 26.8 % WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Freight Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 207 $ 121 $ 717 $ 584 Freight Segment Reported Margin 14.5 % 9.0 % 13.7 % 11.5 % Restructuring & Transaction costs (7 ) 32 9 76 Non-cash Amortization expense 67 66 267 262 Freight Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 267 $ 219 $ 993 $ 922 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 18.7 % 16.3 % 19.0 % 18.1 % Transit Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 79 $ 57 $ 238 $ 230 Transit Segment Reported Margin 12.2 % 8.3 % 9.2 % 9.3 % Restructuring & Transaction costs 4 15 59 27 Non-cash Amortization expense 5 5 20 20 Transit Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 88 $ 77 $ 317 $ 277 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 13.6 % 11.3 % 12.3 % 11.2 % WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN NET SALES - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, In millions Freight Transit Consolidated 2020 Net Sales $ 1,339 $ 685 $ 2,024 Acquisitions 61 - 61 Foreign Exchange (2 ) (15 ) (17 ) Organic 27 (22 ) 5 2021 Net Sales $ 1,425 $ 648 $ 2,073 Change ($) 86 (37 ) 49 Change (%) 6.4 % -5.4 % 2.4 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, Freight Transit Consolidated 2020 Net Sales $ 5,082 $ 2,474 $ 7,556 Acquisitions 138 - 138 Foreign Exchange 23 111 134 Organic (4 ) (2 ) (6 ) 2021 Net Sales $ 5,239 $ 2,583 $ 7,822 Change ($) 157 109 266 Change (%) 3.1 % 4.4 % 3.5 % Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2021 Q4 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $314 $193 $123 99% Wabtec Corporation 2021 Q4 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $1,073 $565 $491 102% Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q4 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $326 $87 $119 158% Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q4 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $784 $412 $473 89% View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005065/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 06:49a Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Issues 2022 Outlo.. MT 06:46a WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Results & Company Highlights Presentation .. PU 06:33a Earnings Flash (WAB) WABTEC CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $1.18, vs. Street Est of $1.17 MT 06:33a Earnings Flash (WAB) WABTEC CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $2.07B, vs. Street Est of $2.. MT 06:31a Wabtec Reports Strong 4th Quarter 2021 Results BU 02/07 Toshiba's lurch from crisis to crisis RE 02/02 China inks $8 billion nuclear power plant deal in Argentina RE 01/29 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Union Pacific Railroad Makes Largest Investment in W.. PU 01/29 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Wabtec is recognized in the 2022 Corporate Equality .. PU 01/28 Union Pacific Railroad to Assemble World's Largest Carrier-Owned Battery-Electric Locom.. PR Analyst Recommendations on WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 01/10 Wells Fargo Adjusts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Target to $110 From $105,.. MT 01/06 Wolfe Research Downgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to Underperform From Peer.. MT 2021 Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on AGCO to $108 From $102, Maintains Overweight Rat.. MT