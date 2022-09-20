Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-19 pm EDT
88.76 USD   +3.27%
06:32aWabtec and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Sign $600 Million Memorandum of Understanding for FLXdriveTM Battery-Electric Shunters and NextFuelTM Liquid Natural Gas-Powered Locomotives
BU
09/16Wabtec Wins Order to Supply Panama's Metrolink System with Leading-Edge Platform Screen Doors
AQ
09/16Exclusive-EDF contractors relax radiation exposure limits to speed up reactor repairs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wabtec and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Sign $600 Million Memorandum of Understanding for FLXdriveTM Battery-Electric Shunters and NextFuelTM Liquid Natural Gas-Powered Locomotives

09/20/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 150 FLXdriveTM battery-electric shunters and modernization work to transform the mainline fleet into NextFuelTM liquid natural gas-powered (LNG) locomotives. The investment marks the largest sustainable technology agreement by the CIS railroad, and will further revolutionize KTZ’s mainline and yard operations, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.

“Since early 2000, KTZ has been the regional transportation leader in adopting state-of-the-art technologies and is honoring that legacy by pioneering the transition to a low-carbon rail network with Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric technology,” said Rafael Santana, President and CEO for Wabtec. “Battery power is an ideal solution to reduce the environmental impact and costs of yard operations. Using the FLXdrive in a rail yard can significantly improve local air quality and reduce noise for neighboring communities. We are proud to partner with KTZ on this strategic investment.”

The FLXdrive shunters will be 100% battery powered with more than 1.5 megawatt hours of energy. These new shunters are a zero-emission solution for KTZ, enabling the railroad to reduce the fuel cost of its yard operations by approximately $75,000 per shunter per year. The FLXdrives also will reduce scheduled maintenance by up to 97% and avoid costly electrification investments.

To support KTZ’s mainline fleet sustainability efforts, Wabtec will provide NextFuel kits to convert the traditional diesel locomotives to LNG. Wabtec’s NextFuel LNG mainline locomotives will increase the operational range of travel by more than two-fold – from 1,300 km to 3,000 km and decrease fuel costs by up to 26%.

Wabtec and KTZ also will collaborate on digital solutions for the fleet. The first digital product is Trip Optimizer, providing fuel-efficient operation modes for freight trains to reduce fuel consumption by at least 5%. Pilot testing is planned for the fourth quarter and with successful results it will be deployed on KTZ locomotives.

Wabtec will build the FLXdrives and convert the locomotives to LNG at the LKZ facility in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. Production will begin in 2024.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
06:32aWabtec and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Sign $600 Million Memorandum of Understanding for FLX..
BU
09/16Wabtec Wins Order to Supply Panama's Metrolink System with Leading-Edge Platform Screen..
AQ
09/16Exclusive-EDF contractors relax radiation exposure limits to speed up reactor repairs
RE
09/15Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to Provide Platform Screen Doors for Panama's Metro..
MT
09/15Wabtec Wins Order to Supply Panama's Metrolink System with Leading-Edge Platform Screen..
BU
09/15Wabtec Corporation Wins Order to Supply Panama’s Metrolink System
CI
09/12Poland receives U.S. offer to build nuclear power plants
RE
08/28Ukraine on edge as shellfire resounds around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
08/27Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
08/18Raymond James Initiates Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies at Outperform With $103 Pri..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 374 M - -
Net income 2022 706 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 16 143 M 16 143 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 88,76 $
Average target price 103,25 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.64%16 143
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-21.02%18 250
STADLER RAIL AG-24.64%3 116
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY33.17%2 173
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.58%1 917
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-24.18%951