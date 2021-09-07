Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Driving Competitive Advantage Through Analytics

By Mike Haggerty, Customer Program Manager for Descriptive Analytics, Wabtec

Let's face it, dealing with data is complex and time-consuming. For railroads, the amount of data being collected can be overwhelming, and as a result, not fully utilized. Collecting and translating large volumes of data into useful information that drives real time business decisions is a daily struggle. Consumed by spreadsheets, limited access to information, and resource intensive processes, many railroads find the challenges of dealing with data to be an obstacle to effectively managing operations - putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

Wabtec developed a unique digital tool to address these needs. RailConnect™ Advanced Analytics aggregates, correlates, and visualizes rail data into meaningful dashboards and views. It is designed to translate the plethora of railroad data into actionable intelligence for empowered decision making. It can transform how railroads operate - providing a powerful competitive advantage.

Revenue Management Advanced Analytics: Provides powerful, real-time business intelligence for the management and accounting of revenue & invoicing.

Carload & Traffic Reporting

Revenue Audit Tools

Interline Accounting

Switching & Incidentals

Demurrage & Storage

Budgeting & Forecasting

Performance Management

Cash Management

Financial Views of Revenue

Publications Management

Month-End Accounting

Transportation Management Advanced Analytics: Delivers analytics and business tools designed to support & improve operational decision-making.

Real-Time Operations Management

Online Inventory

Event Reporting

Station, Track, Car Dwell

Pipeline Management

Velocity & Cycle Performance

Train Management

Automation Statistics

Track/Yard Capacity

Storage Tracking

Maintenance & Repair

Car Management Advanced Analytics: Delivers comprehensive analytics & accounting tools designed to support & improve the management of car accounting.

Car Hire Expense & Earnings

Reclaim Audit

Agreement Management

RCH Reconciliation

Rates Analysis Tools

Budgeting & Forecasting

Car Hire Scorecards & Alerts

Fleet Management

New dashboard designs were just released for two of our most frequently used dashboards in Revenue Management Advanced Analytics - Switching & Incidentals and Demurrage & Storage. New features include:

Enhanced user-experience with improved layout, organization, and design

Demurrage & storage worksheets can be run at the same time

Monthly Trend now displays in cross-table charts

Excess Storage templates are located in the resource section of the dashboard

Pre-invoicing audit tools have been added to the dashboards

Screenshot example of the TMS worksheet for quick reference is located on the far right of the screen

New search & filter options

About the Author

Mike Haggerty is Customer Program Manager for Descriptive Analytics at Wabtec. In this role, Mike is responsible for developing innovative analytics solutions designed to help customers increase efficiencies, improve accounting, & reduce costs. Mike has over 23 years of rail industry experience spanning Wabtec, GE Transportation, Dakota, Minnesota, & Eastern Railroad, and Canadian Pacific Railway. Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration - Accounting and Finance - from the University of Montana and lives in Atlanta, GA. Mike[dot] Haggerty[at] Wabtec[dot] com