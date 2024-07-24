S E C O N D Q U A R T E R 2 0 2 4

2Q 2024 OVERVIEW

2 Q 2 0 2 4 H I G H L I G H T S

S A L E S

O P E R A T I N G

M A R G I N

E A R N I N G S P E R S H A R E

C A S H F L O W F R O M O P E R A T I O N S ( 1 )

1 2 - M O N T H B A C K L O G

$ 2 . 6 4 B

Up 9.8% YOY

1 6 . 3 %

1 9 . 3 %

G A A P

Adjusted

$ 1 . 6 4

$ 1 . 9 6

G A A P

Adjusted

$ 2 3 5 M

$ 7 . 3 3 B

Increased sales were driven by strong growth in the Freight Segment of 13.1%

Operating margin benefited from sales growth and improved gross margin

GAAP EPS up 54.7% YoY … Adjusted EPS up 39.0% YoY from higher sales and operating margin expansion

Operating cash flow of $235Mvs $115Min year ago quarter. 1st half cash flow ahead of prior year by $479M

Backlog continues to provide strong visibility

S T R O N G E X E C U T I O N A N D M O M E N T U M A C R O S S T H E B U S I N E S S

2024 MARKET EXPECTATIONS

F R E I G H T

FAVORABLE /

UNFAVORABLE

NA Carloads

+

Active Locomotive Fleet

International Freight

+

Volumes

N O R T H A M E R I C A N

F R E I G H T C A R L O A D S

2.8%

2.1%

1.8%

-3.3%

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Source: Association of American Railroads

N O R T H A M E R I C A N A V G A C T I V E L O C O M O T I V E S

2Q21 2Q22 2Q23 2Q24

Source: Wabtec

NA Railcar Deliveries

-

Mining Commodities

+/

T R A N S I T

Infrastructure

+

Investment

Global Ridership

+/

N O R T H A M E R I C A N

R A I L C A R D E L I V E R I E S

5 2 K H I S T O R I C A L

1 0 - Y E A R

A V E R A G E

45K

41K

38K

33K

30K

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024F

I N T E R N A T I O N A L F R E I G H T

V O L U M E S

4.8%

4.6%

0.9%

-2.3%

-8.8%

Brazil

China

India

South Africa

Kazakhstan

Source: Rail Supply Institute and FTR Associates

Sources: Previous 3 months available for China, Kazakhstan, India Ministry of Railways,

Brazil: ANTT, South Africa

5

EXECUTING ON OUR VALUE CREATION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS OF PORTFOLIO GROWTH

Accelerate innovation of scalable technologies

Grow and refresh expansive global installed base

Lead decarbonization of rail

Expand high-margin recurring revenue streams

Drive continuous operational improvement

RECENT

WINS

Won a multi-year T4 locomotive order in NA for >$600 million

1st multi-year service contract with Vale for $244 million

Strategic order for 15 modernizations from Pakistan Railway

Green Friction braking solution begins commercial operations in Paris

2Q 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

INCREASED SALES,Chart TitleMARGIN EXPANSION AND EPS GROWTH

Chart Title

3

SALES

600

$2.64B

2.5

$2.41B

500

2

400

1.5

300

1

200

0.5

100

0

0

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

9.8% INCREASE

(10.6% INCREASE EX-CURRENCY)

OP INCOME / OP MARGIN

2.5

$510M

$430M

19.3%

2

$395M

16.3%

16.4%

1.5

$312M

12.9%

1

0.5

0

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4 Category 12 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

GAAP

GAAP

ADJ(1)

ADJ(1)

EPS

$1.96

$1.64

+39.0%

$1.41

YOY

+54.7%

YOY

$1.06

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4 Category 12 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

GAAP

GAAP

ADJ(1)

ADJ(1)

(1) Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations

7

2Q 2024 SALES

(in millions)

P R O D U C T L I N E

2 Q 2 4

Y O Y

Equipment

$570

36.4%

Components

$322

17.5%

Digital Intelligence

$199

2.1%

Services

$829

2.3%

Freight Segment

$1,920

13.1%

Transit Segment

$724

2.0%

T O T A L S A L E S

$ 2 , 6 4 4

9 . 8 %

2 Q K E Y D R I V E R S

E Q U I P M E N T

Higher locomotive deliveries and increased mining sales

C O M P O N E N T S

Increased demand for industrial products, higher international sales and the year-over-year impact of the L&M acquisition, partially offset by a lower North America railcar build (up 5.1% YoY excluding acquisitions)

D I G I T A L I N T E L L I G E N C E

Higher sales from International PTC, partially offset by lower North America sales

S E R V I C E S

Increased sales from overhauls and parts sales

T R A N S I T

Higher aftermarket sales … Sales up 3.4%on constant currency basis

8

2Q 2024 CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT

($ in millions)

GAAP

2 0 2 3 G R O S S P R O F I T

$ 7 2 3

% Gross Profit Margin

30.1%

Volume

Mix/Pricing

Raw Materials

Currency

Manufacturing/Other

2 0 2 4 G R O S S P R O F I T

$ 8 7 4

% Gross Profit Margin

33.0%

Adjusted

2 Q K E Y D R I V E R S

$ 7 3 1

V O L U M E

30.4%

Higher Freight segment sales

M I X / P R I C I N G

Favorable mix of products between and within segments, despite

  • significant growth in loco/mod deliveries

R A W M A T E R I A L S

Largely flat input costs

C U R R E N C Y

Unfavorable foreign exchange decreased adjusted gross profit $5M

(adjusted operating income unfavorable by $3M)

$ 8 8 0

M A N U F A C T U R I N G / O T H E R

33.3%

Favorable fixed cost absorption, increased productivity, benefits of

Integration 2.0/Portfolio Optimization and lapping 2Q 2023

manufacturing inefficiencies (Erie strike)

Note: Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations

9

2Q 2024 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME

($ in millions)

2 0 2 3 O P I N C O M E

GAAP Adjusted

$312 $395

% Operating Margin

12.9%

16.4%

Gross Profit

151

149

SG&A

(31)

(30)

Engineering

(4)

(4)

Amortization

2

-

2 0 2 4 O P I N C O M E

$430

$510

% Operating Margin

16.3%

19.3%

O P M A R G I N B E N E F I T E D F R O M H I G H E R S A L E S A N D I N C R E A S E D G R O S S M A R G I N

Note: Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations

10

