Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is one of the world's leading suppliers of value-added technological equipment, systems and services for the transportation sector. The activity is aorganized primarily around 4 families of products and services: - electronics and special products: including electronic positive train control and pneumatic braking systems, event recorders, monitoring equipment, couplings, gears, couplers, air compressors and heat exchangers; - transit products: heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, doors for buses and metro cars, pantographs, window assemblies, couplers, traction motors, etc.; - brake components and friction products; - refurbishment, overhaul and construction services: suburban locomotive construction and switching, overhaul and refurbishment of buses, subway cars and locomotives. Net sales per market are divided between rail freight transport (71.9%), bus, metro and high-speed train transport (28.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47%), North America (9.1%), Europe (17%), South America (3.6%), Africa (1.1%) and other (22.2%).