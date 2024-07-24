S E C O N D Q U A R T E R 2 0 2 4
Wabtec Financial Results & Company Highlights
W A B T E C
TODAY'S PARTICIPANTS
R A F A E LJ O H NK Y R A
S A N T A N AO L I NY A T E S
President &
Executive Vice President &
Vice President,
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations
W A B T E C
2Q 2024 OVERVIEW
2 Q 2 0 2 4 H I G H L I G H T S
S A L E S
O P E R A T I N G
M A R G I N
E A R N I N G S P E R S H A R E
C A S H F L O W F R O M O P E R A T I O N S ( 1 )
1 2 - M O N T H B A C K L O G
$ 2 . 6 4 B
Up 9.8% YOY
1 6 . 3 %
1 9 . 3 %
G A A P
Adjusted
$ 1 . 6 4
$ 1 . 9 6
G A A P
Adjusted
$ 2 3 5 M
$ 7 . 3 3 B
Increased sales were driven by strong growth in the Freight Segment of 13.1%
Operating margin benefited from sales growth and improved gross margin
GAAP EPS up 54.7% YoY … Adjusted EPS up 39.0% YoY from higher sales and operating margin expansion
Operating cash flow of $235Mvs $115Min year ago quarter. 1st half cash flow ahead of prior year by $479M
Backlog continues to provide strong visibility
S T R O N G E X E C U T I O N A N D M O M E N T U M A C R O S S T H E B U S I N E S S
Note: Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations
4
(1) The unfavorable impact from payments of accounts receivable securitization was $230 million in the 2nd quarter of 2024 and favorable impact from proceeds of $10 million in the prior year period
W A B T E C
2024 MARKET EXPECTATIONS
F R E I G H T
FAVORABLE /
UNFAVORABLE
NA Carloads
+
Active Locomotive Fleet
International Freight
+
Volumes
N O R T H A M E R I C A N
F R E I G H T C A R L O A D S
2.8%
2.1%
1.8%
-3.3%
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Source: Association of American Railroads
N O R T H A M E R I C A N A V G A C T I V E L O C O M O T I V E S
2Q21 2Q22 2Q23 2Q24
Source: Wabtec
NA Railcar Deliveries
-
Mining Commodities
+/
T R A N S I T
Infrastructure
+
Investment
Global Ridership
+/
N O R T H A M E R I C A N
R A I L C A R D E L I V E R I E S
5 2 K H I S T O R I C A L
1 0 - Y E A R
A V E R A G E
45K
41K
38K
33K
30K
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024F
I N T E R N A T I O N A L F R E I G H T
V O L U M E S
4.8%
4.6%
0.9%
-2.3%
-8.8%
Brazil
China
India
South Africa
Kazakhstan
Source: Rail Supply Institute and FTR Associates
Sources: Previous 3 months available for China, Kazakhstan, India Ministry of Railways,
Brazil: ANTT, South Africa
5
W A B T E C
EXECUTING ON OUR VALUE CREATION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS OF PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Accelerate innovation of scalable technologies
Grow and refresh expansive global installed base
Lead decarbonization of rail
Expand high-margin recurring revenue streams
Drive continuous operational improvement
RECENT
WINS
Won a multi-year T4 locomotive order in NA for >$600 million
1st multi-year service contract with Vale for $244 million
Strategic order for 15 modernizations from Pakistan Railway
Green Friction braking solution begins commercial operations in Paris
W A B T E C
2Q 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
INCREASED SALES,Chart TitleMARGIN EXPANSION AND EPS GROWTH
Chart Title
3
SALES
600
$2.64B
2.5
$2.41B
500
2
400
1.5
300
1
200
0.5
100
0
0
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
9.8% INCREASE
(10.6% INCREASE EX-CURRENCY)
OP INCOME / OP MARGIN
2.5
$510M
$430M
19.3%
2
$395M
16.3%
16.4%
1.5
$312M
12.9%
1
0.5
0
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4 Category 12 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
GAAP
GAAP
ADJ(1)
ADJ(1)
EPS
$1.96
$1.64
+39.0%
$1.41
YOY
+54.7%
YOY
$1.06
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4 Category 12 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
GAAP
GAAP
ADJ(1)
ADJ(1)
(1) Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations
7
W A B T E C
2Q 2024 SALES
(in millions)
P R O D U C T L I N E
2 Q 2 4
Y O Y
Equipment
$570
36.4%
Components
$322
17.5%
Digital Intelligence
$199
2.1%
Services
$829
2.3%
Freight Segment
$1,920
13.1%
Transit Segment
$724
2.0%
T O T A L S A L E S
$ 2 , 6 4 4
9 . 8 %
2 Q K E Y D R I V E R S
E Q U I P M E N T
Higher locomotive deliveries and increased mining sales
C O M P O N E N T S
Increased demand for industrial products, higher international sales and the year-over-year impact of the L&M acquisition, partially offset by a lower North America railcar build (up 5.1% YoY excluding acquisitions)
D I G I T A L I N T E L L I G E N C E
Higher sales from International PTC, partially offset by lower North America sales
S E R V I C E S
Increased sales from overhauls and parts sales
T R A N S I T
Higher aftermarket sales … Sales up 3.4%on constant currency basis
8
W A B T E C
2Q 2024 CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT
($ in millions)
GAAP
2 0 2 3 G R O S S P R O F I T
$ 7 2 3
% Gross Profit Margin
30.1%
Volume
↑
Mix/Pricing
↑
Raw Materials
Currency
↓
Manufacturing/Other
↑
2 0 2 4 G R O S S P R O F I T
$ 8 7 4
% Gross Profit Margin
33.0%
Adjusted
2 Q K E Y D R I V E R S
$ 7 3 1
V O L U M E
30.4%
Higher Freight segment sales
↑
M I X / P R I C I N G
Favorable mix of products between and within segments, despite
- significant growth in loco/mod deliveries
R A W M A T E R I A L S
Largely flat input costs
↓
↑
C U R R E N C Y
Unfavorable foreign exchange decreased adjusted gross profit $5M
(adjusted operating income unfavorable by $3M)
$ 8 8 0
M A N U F A C T U R I N G / O T H E R
33.3%
Favorable fixed cost absorption, increased productivity, benefits of
Integration 2.0/Portfolio Optimization and lapping 2Q 2023
manufacturing inefficiencies (Erie strike)
Note: Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations
9
W A B T E C
2Q 2024 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME
($ in millions)
2 0 2 3 O P I N C O M E
GAAP Adjusted
$312 $395
% Operating Margin
12.9%
16.4%
Gross Profit
151
149
SG&A
(31)
(30)
Engineering
(4)
(4)
Amortization
2
-
2 0 2 4 O P I N C O M E
$430
$510
% Operating Margin
16.3%
19.3%
O P M A R G I N B E N E F I T E D F R O M H I G H E R S A L E S A N D I N C R E A S E D G R O S S M A R G I N
Note: Adjusted numbers represent non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for additional details and reconciliations
10
