Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Union Pacific Railroad Makes Largest Investment in Wabtec's FLXdrive Battery-Electric Locomotive

01/29/2022 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2022 - Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP) today announced the purchase of 10 FLXdrive battery-electric locomotives from Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB). The order, which marks the largest investment in battery technology by a North American railroad, will upgrade Union Pacific's rail yard infrastructure and support its commitment to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"As an industry leader, Union Pacific is pioneering a major application of battery power in its rail yards," said Rafael Santana, President and CEO for Wabtec. "Battery power is an ideal solution to reduce the environmental impact and costs of yard operations. Using the FLXdrive in the rail yard can significantly improve local air quality, as well as reduce noise by up to 70% for neighboring communities."

The approximately 2.5-MWh locomotives are each powered solely by 7,000 battery cells, providing Union Pacific a zero-emission solution for its yard operations. The 10 FLXdrives will enable the railroad to eliminate 4,000 tons of carbon annually from its rail yards, the equivalent of removing 800 cars from the highway. The new locomotives will be manufactured in the United States with the first units being delivered to Union Pacific in late 2023.

"Railroads are already the leader in low emissions ground transportation, and we believe battery-electric locomotives are the next step in our journey to eventually reach net zero," said Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO of Union Pacific. "This first phase of testing will further enhance the technology, and, ultimately, benefit the entire industry."

Union Pacific published its first comprehensive Climate Action Plan in December 2021, outlining its efforts to significantly reduce emissions within its operations. As part of that commitment, Union Pacific will reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 26% by 2030 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec's website at: www.wabteccorp.com.

Disclaimer

Wabtec Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 20:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
03:41pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Union Pacific Railroad Makes Largest Investment in W..
PU
03:41pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Wabtec is recognized in the 2022 Corporate Equality ..
PU
01/28Union Pacific Railroad to Assemble World's Largest Carrier-Owned Battery-Electric Locom..
PR
01/28Union Pacific Buys 10 FLXdrive Battery-Electric Locomotives From Wabtec
MT
01/16BHP Group Orders Wabtec's FLXdrive Battery Locomotives
BU
01/16BHP Group Orders Wabtec’s FLXdrive Battery Locomotives
CI
01/13Wabtec Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
BU
01/11Wabtec to Supply Four Battery-Electric Locomotives to Rio Tinto
MT
01/10Rio Tinto Orders Wabtec FLXdrive Battery Locomotives to Reduce Emissions
BU
01/10Rio Tinto Orders Wabtec FLXdrive Battery Locomotives to Reduce Emissions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 931 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 16 418 M 16 418 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 87,88 $
Average target price 101,27 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.59%16 418
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-4.43%24 255
STADLER RAIL AG10.52%4 745
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.89%2 782
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-10.58%1 678
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-7.10%1 301